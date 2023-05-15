Today, you’ll find a deal on Apple AirTags, a discounted W&P food storage and savings on our favorite travel pillow. All that and more below.

Zappos Joyfest Promo Zappos Take advantage of this promo happening now at Zappos, with up to 60% off brands like Cole Haan, Steve Madden, Madewell, New Balance and more. Whether you’re upgrading for the summer months or shopping for year round styles, find bestsellers for less right now.

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) $129 $85 at Amazon apple If you’ve recently invested in a new iPad, you can save on an essential Apple accessory right now. Matching its lowest price ever, the second-generation Apple Pencil pairs and charges wirelessly, plus it can attach to the side of your iPad via its flat edge for easy storage (and charging).

Editor Favorite Apple AirTag $29 $27 at Amazon Jacob Krol/CNN If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want an item tracker, the AirTag is an obvious choice. With impressive precision and long-lasting battery, the AirTag is a game changer for scatter-brained moments, like when you can’t remember where you put down your car keys. This slight deal brings this useful tracker to the lowest price we’ve seen in months, so if you’ve been waiting to invest in a tracker, now’s a solid time to purchase. P.S. You can also bundle and save on 4 AirTags for $89.

W&P ​​Spring Sale W&P With Memorial Day grilling right around the corner, now is the perfect time to invest in stylish and sustainable solutions for leftovers. A favorite brand among our editors at Underscored, W&P is offering up to 25% off full-price items sitewide — so save on innovative containers for food and drink as well as utensils, popcorn poppers, ice cube trays and more.

Best Tested Cabeau Evolution S3 $40 $32 at Cabeau Cabeau We called the Cabeau Evolution S3 “the Goldilocks of travel pillows” when we named it our pick for the best travel pillow. It’s soft, supportive, adjustable and compressible to half its full size. Whether you’re traveling for work or pleasure, Cabeau makes a variety of innovative accessories to help you relax en route — and right now you can use code MEML20 for 20% off travel essentials sitewide.

More deals to shop

• Now through May 21, you can save big on tech essentials thanks to the Discover Samsung Event. Whether you’re shopping for a new phone, tablet, television, wireless earbuds or even a vacuum, this sale has you covered.

• Right now, you can score our pick for the best full-size low-profile keyboard, the Cooler Master SK653, for 35% off at Amazon.

• Get a salon-worthy blowout for less with the Revlon One Step 2.0, an update of our favorite budget styling tool.

• At just $110 today, this Eufy floodlight is matching its all-time low price to amp up your home security for less.

• This handy wall mount holds your brooms and mops so you can keep your home clean and organized.

• Shop up to 60% off bestsellers at Burrow, including the new outdoor Relay collection, now through June 4.

• This MacBook Air 2022, offering the new M2 chip, ​​8GB RAM and 512GB of storage, is $200 off right now, matching its all-time low.

• Grow your own herbs, greens and more with an Aerogarden hydroponic system — right now the Harvest Elite Slim is just $70 at Woot!

• Today only, score a refurbished Dyson upright vac for just $200.

• This 10-piece Cuisinart cookware set is just $200 at Best Buy — over half off so you can replace your old collection for less.

Deals you may have missed

Editor Favorite Billie 20% off orders $20+ with code TAKE20 Billie If you’re seeking that flawless summer shave, consider this Underscored-favorite razor. Throughout May, Billie is offering 20% off any order of $20 or more with code TAKE20. As a Billie user myself, I can attest to the ultra-close, knick-free shave the razors provide. Plus, the brand has expanded its offerings to include wax kits, exfoliating formulas, shave cream and more.

Cuup Swim Sale Cuup Thanks to the swim sale at Cuup, you can get 25% off ultra-popular jewel-tone sets for all your upcoming beach and pool days. Whether you prefer a high-waisted fit or something a bit more cheeky, you’re sure to find something splurge-worthy for summer. Plus, Cuup’s new swim styles are included in the sale, lasting now through May 15.

CNN Exclusive Deal Pluto Pillow $125 $100 with code CNNPLUTO25 at Pluto Pluto Fussy sleepers, your best nights are ahead: Our new favorite pillow is discounted right now for Underscored readers. Each bespoke Pluto pillow is crafted to your preferences and stats — from foam to fill to fabric, it’s all customizable to provide ultimate comfort. You’ll have 125 nights to test your Pluto Pillow — and if you’re anything like our reviewers, you’ll find that the Pluto is really that much better. Now through May 16, get $25 off the Pluto Pillow when you use code CNNPLUTO25 at checkout.