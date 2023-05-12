This weekend, you’ll find a deal on the LG Evo C2 TV, discounted AirPods Max and savings at Reebok. All that and more below.

AirPods Max $549 $450 at Amazon Apple Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing a steep discount right now, with all colors at their lowest price this year. If you’re convinced, be sure to buy fast; this deal isn’t likely to last.

Editor Favorite Billie 20% off orders $20+ with code TAKE20 Billie If you’re seeking that flawless summer shave, consider this Underscored-favorite razor. Throughout May, Billie is offering 20% off any order of $20 or more with code TAKE20. As a Billie user myself, I can attest to the ultra-close, knick-free shave the razors provide. Plus, the brand has expanded its offerings to include wax kits, exfoliating formulas, shave cream and more.

Cuup Swim Sale Cuup Thanks to the swim sale at Cuup, you can get 25% off ultra-popular jewel-tone sets for all your upcoming beach and pool days. Whether you prefer a high-waisted fit or something a bit more cheeky, you’re sure to find something splurge-worthy for summer. Plus, Cuup’s new swim styles are included in the sale, lasting now through May 15.

Reebok Mother’s Day Sale Reebok Right now, Reebok is offering 35% off sitewide — if you’re looking to replace some of your old athletic gear from the '90s (we don’t judge), it’s a perfect opportunity to stock up on some quality pieces that suit any activity. Enter code MOTHER at checkout to snag the discounts now through May 15.

Lowest Price LG Evo C2 $2,500 $1,395 at Woot! Amazon The best TVs only get better when there’s a big sale on, and that’s just what’s happening with the fantastic LG Evo C2 OLED running just $1,395 for the 65-inch model at Woot! right now. Stunning visuals in movies, TV and games alike are all on offer with the LG Evo C2, and this 44% discount beats the lowest price we’ve seen previously.

More deals to shop

• This Arlo spotlight camera is close to half off right now, if you’re looking to upgrade your home security.

• This Bissell Smart Air Purifier is just $120 at Woot!, a whopping 65% off its regular price.

• Upgrade your practice with a new yoga mat — this one by Gaiam is just $17 right now.

• Get salon-worthy hair at home with these T3 hair tools, on sale at Woot!.

• Get your steps in at home with this foldable treadmill, now an extra $20 off when you clip the on-page coupon.

• This Razor scooter is matching the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon, so snag one now for easy riding all summer long.

• Right now at Target, score 20% off a bunch of lawn and garden products for discounted home improvement.

• The Memorial Day sale at eBags is live now, so shop 35% off luggage and more sitewide.

• Score a new Dell monitor for as little as $110 this weekend at Woot!.

Deals you may have missed

CNN Exclusive Deal Pluto Pillow $125 $100 with code CNNPLUTO25 at Pluto Pluto Fussy sleepers, your best nights are ahead: Our new favorite pillow is discounted right now for Underscored readers. Each bespoke Pluto pillow is crafted to your preferences and stats — from foam to fill to fabric, it’s all customizable to provide ultimate comfort. You’ll have 125 nights to test your Pluto Pillow — and if you’re anything like our reviewers, you’ll find that the Pluto is really that much better. Now through May 16, get $25 off the Pluto Pillow when you use code CNNPLUTO25 at checkout.

Rare Deal Supergoop! Friends & Family Event Supergoop! Finally, the sale that skin care obsessives have been waiting for: Supergoop!’s Friends and Family Sale. Today through May 15, save 20% off everything sitewide on the internet’s favorite sunscreen (including the massively popular Unseen Sunscreen), and resolve to wear sunscreen daily, no matter the season.

Editor Favorite Thermacell 15% off mosquito repellers and refills with code MEMDAY23 Amazon If you’re spending time outside this summer — or really, any time of year — you’ll want to keep bugs at bay with this mosquito repeller. Thermacell’s devices provide a 20-foot zone of protection and operate for hours on a single charge, plus they’re odor-free, unlike those DEET sprays you’re used to. Shop the early Memorial Day sale at Thermacell for 15% off rechargeable repellers and refills and free shipping on orders over $29. Simply use code MEMDAY23 at checkout now through May 13.