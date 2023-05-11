Today, you’ll find a deal on Thermacell mosquito repellers, discounted Supergoop sunscreen and exclusive savings on our favorite customizable pillow. All that and more below.

CNN Exclusive Deal Pluto Pillow $125 $100 with code CNNPLUTO25 at Pluto Pluto Fussy sleepers, your best nights are ahead: Our new favorite pillow is discounted right now for Underscored readers. Each bespoke Pluto pillow is crafted to your preferences and stats — from foam to fill to fabric, it’s all customizable to provide ultimate comfort. You’ll have 125 nights to test your Pluto Pillow — and if you’re anything like our reviewers, you’ll find that the Pluto is really that much better. Now through May 16, get $25 off the Pluto Pillow when you use code CNNPLUTO25 at checkout.

Rare Deal Supergoop! Friends & Family Event Supergoop! Finally, the sale that skin care obsessives have been waiting for: Supergoop!’s Friends and Family Sale. Today through May 15, save 20% off everything sitewide on the internet’s favorite sunscreen (including the massively popular Unseen Sunscreen), and resolve to wear sunscreen daily, no matter the season.

Editor Favorite Thermacell 15% off mosquito repellers and refills with code MEMDAY23 Amazon If you’re spending time outside this summer — or really, any time of year — you’ll want to keep bugs at bay with this mosquito repeller. Thermacell’s devices provide a 20-foot zone of protection and operate for hours on a single charge, plus they’re odor-free, unlike those DEET sprays you’re used to. Shop the early Memorial Day sale at Thermacell for 15% off rechargeable repellers and refills and free shipping on orders over $29. Simply use code MEMDAY23 at checkout now through May 13.

Paravel Memorial Day Sale Paravel Travel in style with Paravel luggage, outfitted with chic, thoughtful details and now 25% off sitewide when you enter code SUNSHINE at checkout. If summer travels are on your calendar, be sure to check out everything from wheeled suitcases to weekenders to packing cubes, on sale through May 15.

Casper Memorial Day Sale Casper Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Now through June 6, you can score up to 20% off mattresses, pillows and sheets sitewide. Whether you choose one of Casper’s award-winning foam or hybrid mattresses or want to save on accessories, this sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials.

More deals to shop

• Now through May 15, score 25% off chic and whimsical home and decor items from Bando.

• Keep your devices juiced up with the Belkin BoostCharge, which can handle your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all at once.

• Stay hydrated and save with this Hydro Flask, now just $26 at Amazon.

• If your patio or pathway has seen better days, get things looking brand new with this Greenworks pressure washer, on sale today at Best Buy.

• And if you’re ready to tackle even more projects, shop these discounted outdoor tools at Woot!.

• This 7-in-1 Ninja grill can do everything a larger grill can do, but it’s conveniently portable and on sale right now at Best Buy.

• Woot! is offering a new Google Nest Learning Thermostat for 26% off today, so snag this smart home device on sale today.

• Tea lovers can get up to 40% off Vahdam blends and vessels right now at Amazon.

• Protect your phone for less with these deals on OtterBox cases at Amazon.

Deals you may have missed

Rifle Paper Co. Desk Sale Rifle Paper Co. Upgrade your desk and organize your life with discounted calendars, planners and more from Rifle Paper Co. Now through May 13, you can get 25% off gorgeous supplies for work, school and home. Simply use code DESK25 at checkout for the discount.

CNN Exclusive Deal Eyebobs 20% off with code CNN20 Eyebobs ​​Shop readers, sunnies, prescription lenses and more at Eyebobs, and choose among classic styles and fashion-forward statement pieces. Right now, Underscored readers can score 20% off on everything sitewide, including the new Shapely Specs collection, using code CNN20 at checkout.

Editor Favorite HigherDose 20% off sitewide with code CNN20 HigherDose HigherDose’s sauna blanket was a favorite purchase of 2021 by one of our discerning editors. For the wellness-obsessed, the brand offers self-care splurges — red light masks, infrared mats and more — that promise myriad benefits, including better sleep. Right now Underscored readers can shop HigherDose for less with an exclusive sitewide discount: Simply enter CNN20 at checkout for 20% off your order now through May 11.

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $249 $200 at Amazon Apple Three years after debuting — and landing in the ears of seemingly everyone you know — Apple’s mega-popular AirPods Pro finally got a refresh. The AirPods Pro 2 offer major upgrades like improved active noise cancellation (ANC), a wider range of fit options, more expansive touch controls and longer battery life. Right now, the second-gen AirPods Pro are just a dollar shy of their lowest price ever, so order now at Amazon to save on these pricey earbuds.

CNN Exclusive Deal The Plufl Human Dog Bed $499 $374 with code CNN25 at Plufl Plufl If you've ever watched your dog sleep and felt jealous, may we introduce you to Plufl, the as-seen-on-”Shark Tank” brand offering giant dog beds made for humans? Huggable and washable, the original Plufl is $25 off with code CNN25 — that’s over $100 off total when combined with the on-site offer.