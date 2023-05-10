Today, you’ll find a deal on Rifle Paper Co. desk supplies, a discounted Sonos One and savings on Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Cameras. All that and more below.

Rifle Paper Co. Desk Sale Rifle Paper Co. Upgrade your desk and organize your life with discounted calendars, planners and more from Rifle Paper Co. Now through May 13, you can get 25% off gorgeous supplies for work, school and home. Simply use code DESK25 at checkout for the discount.

CNN Exclusive Deal Eyebobs 20% off with code CNN20 Eyebobs ​​Shop readers, sunnies, prescription lenses and more at Eyebobs, and choose among classic styles and fashion-forward statement pieces. Right now, Underscored readers can score 20% off on everything sitewide, including the new Shapely Specs collection, using code CNN20 at checkout.

ThermoPro TempSpike Bluetooth Meat Thermometer $80 $60 at Woot! Amazon Grilling season is on its way, and today only, Woot! is offering a Bluetooth-enabled, truly wireless ThermoPro TempSpike at a solid 25% discount. You definitely don’t want to miss this deal for all upcoming Memorial Day cookouts.

Lowest Price Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle $600 $280 at Best Buy Best Buy You can keep a close eye on your property with a set of 3 Arlo cameras, an upgraded version of our top pick for the best wireless outdoor security camera. The battery-powered Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Cam adds 2K HDR video quality and a convenient magnetic mount to the Essential Camera. Get an all-time low discount on this bundle today only at Best Buy.

Best Tested Refurbished Sonos One (2nd Gen) $219 $180 at Woot! Sonos In the world of premium speakers, Sonos is always a top contender — and right now you can score a deal on one of our favorite smart speakers, the One. Our long-standing pick for best sound — recently superseded by the Sonos Era 100 — offers immersive sound in a compact package. If buying refurbished gives you pause, check out Woot!’s 90-day limited warranty to give you peace of mind to save.

More deals to shop

• Right now, Walgreens has deals on Crest Whitestrips, so clip the coupons and save on a stellar smile.

• Don’t miss this deal on an infinitely reusable Rocketbook bundle at Amazon — it might be the last notebook you ever have to purchase.

• Treat yourself to this Mario Badescu overnight lip mask, now under $10 at Amazon.

• Remove your makeup and sunscreen with ease with a Makeup Eraser cloth, now almost half off in a bunch of colors.

• Refurbished MacBooks at Woot! are going for as little as $300, if you could use a new laptop.

• Save on Under Armour footwear at Woot! — you’ll find deals on running shoes, hiking boots and more.

• This handy gizmo, just $5 right now, fills the gap between your counter and stove to reduce the number of crumbs that get lost in the narrow crevice.

• A bunch of Kodak instant cameras and printers are on sale at Amazon, perfect for capturing this summer’s memories.

• Monitor your health and fitness with a new Fitbit: the Charge, Versa and Sense models are up to 32% off right now.

• Nordstrom just marked down this gorgeous Le Creuset chef’s oven, so snag it now for 35% off.

Deals you may have missed

Therabody Mother’s Day Sale Therabody If you’re seeking professional-grade relief — for yourself or as a gift to Mom — look no further than a Theragun percussive massager. No matter which model you choose, you’ll save on a device perfect for anyone else who appreciates at-home relaxation, from elite athletes to leisure enthusiasts. Right now you can save up to $170 on massagers and more.

Editor Favorite HigherDose 20% off sitewide with code CNN20 HigherDose HigherDose’s sauna blanket was a favorite purchase of 2021 by one of our discerning editors. For the wellness-obsessed, the brand offers self-care splurges — red light masks, infrared mats and more — that promise myriad benefits, including better sleep. Right now Underscored readers can shop HigherDose for less with an exclusive sitewide discount: Simply enter CNN20 at checkout for 20% off your order now through May 11.

Editor Favorite MMmat Silicone Baking Mats $25 $16 at Amazon Caroline Curran/CNN These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies — and right now a two-pack is on sale for just $16 at Amazon.

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $249 $200 at Amazon Apple Three years after debuting — and landing in the ears of seemingly everyone you know — Apple’s mega-popular AirPods Pro finally got a refresh. The AirPods Pro 2 offer major upgrades like improved active noise cancellation (ANC), a wider range of fit options, more expansive touch controls and longer battery life. Right now, the second-gen AirPods Pro are just a dollar shy of their lowest price ever, so order now at Amazon to save on these pricey earbuds.

CNN Exclusive Deal The Plufl Human Dog Bed $499 $374 with code CNN25 at Plufl Plufl If you've ever watched your dog sleep and felt jealous, may we introduce you to Plufl, the as-seen-on-”Shark Tank” brand offering giant dog beds made for humans? Huggable and washable, the original Plufl is $25 off with code CNN25 — that’s over $100 off total when combined with the on-site offer.

Best Tested Conair Turbo Extreme Steam Handheld Fabric Steamer $63 $49 at Amazon Alex Rennie/CNN Underscored Lightweight and easy to use, our favorite clothing steamer offers a range of settings and attachments for maximum functionality. Eliminate creases and wrinkles in your garments with the Conair in Plum at the lowest price we’ve seen in months.

Best Tested Open-Box Thermapen One $100 $68 at Thermoworks ThermoWorks Our top pick for the best instant-read meat thermometer is on sale right now. The Thermapen One was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested, and had the easiest-to-read display. ThermoWorks is offering a significant discount on open-box thermometers — which work like new and come with a full warranty — so snag one now before they all run out.

Editor Favorite Yana Sleep 20% off sitewide with code MOM20 Yana Sleep If you toss and turn for hours trying to find a comfortable sleeping position, you’ll love Yana Sleep’s marquee product, the 360° Body Pillow. With customizable fill and 360° wraparound comfort, this pillow keeps you snug all night (and day). There are tons of ways you can bend, twist and orient the pillow for maximum support, whether you’re reading in bed, cuddling with a pet or getting some much-needed zzz's.