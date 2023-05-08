Today, you’ll find a deal on a dehumidifer we recommend, a discounted Conair fabric steamer and exclusive savings on The Plufl Human Dog Bed. All that and more below.

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $249 $200 at Amazon Apple Three years after debuting — and landing in the ears of seemingly everyone you know — Apple’s mega-popular AirPods Pro finally got a refresh. The AirPods Pro 2 offer major upgrades like improved active noise cancellation (ANC), a wider range of fit options, more expansive touch controls and longer battery life. Right now, the second-gen AirPods Pro are just a dollar shy of their lowest price ever, so order now at Amazon to save on these pricey earbuds.

CNN Exclusive Deal The Plufl Human Dog Bed $499 $374 with code CNN25 at Plufl Plufl If you've ever watched your dog sleep and felt jealous, may we introduce you to Plufl, the as-seen-on-”Sharktank” brand offering giant dog beds made for humans? Huggable and washable, the original Plufl is $25 off with code CNN25 — that’s over $100 off total when combined with the on-site offer.

Lowest Price Anker PowerWave 3-in-1 $40 $30 at Amazon Amazon This Anker 3-in-1 charging station earned a spot in our roundup of the best wireless chargers, and right now you can get it at an all-time low price. If you don't need MagSafe and prefer a stand that holds your phone in a vertical orientation, the Anker PowerWave is a solid option, though you’ll have to supply your own Watch charging puck.

Best Tested LG PuriCare UD501KOJ5 $380 $330 at Amazon Suzanne Kattau/CNN With heat and humidity on the way, a dehumidifier is the best way to keep your home dry and comfortable this summer. Our runner-up pick, the LG PuriCare UD501KOJ5, features a tall, slim design, an easy-to-empty bucket and a closed design that makes it safe to use around children or pets. Get it now at the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year.

Best Tested Conair Turbo Extreme Steam Handheld Fabric Steamer $63 $49 at Amazon Alex Rennie/CNN Underscored Lightweight and easy to use, our favorite clothing steamer offers a range of settings and attachments for maximum functionality. Eliminate creases and wrinkles in your garments with the Conair in plum at the lowest price we’ve seen in months.

More deals to shop

• Whether it’s a fantasy series, comics or anything in between, you can ensure that your kids will always have their next book on hand with our pick for a kid-friendly e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids. Right now it’s $50 off at Amazon.

• A bunch of Dyson bestsellers are on sale at Best Buy today, including stick vacuums, Airwrap accessories, air purifiers and more.

• This viral airplane phone holder makes in-flight entertainment easy — get the must-have travel accessory for just $11 right now.

• Score 20% off Beats Fit Pro, a stellar pair of headphones that rivals AirPods any day. With a great discount and Underscored’s seal of approval, why not try them out?

• Our favorite toaster, this Cuisinart 4-Slice model, is at its lowest price in over a year right now.

• A bunch of bestselling books by authors including Sara J. Maas, Prince Harry and Taylor Jenkins Reid are BOGO 50% off.

• Mother’s Day is coming up — if someone in your life is a new parent, consider these deals on a bunch of Frida Mom products.

• Save on Merrell shoes at Woot! for your upcoming outdoor adventures.

• Replace your dull collection with these on-sale Wusthof knives at Woot!

• Target is offering BOGO 50% off a bunch of picture frames, perfect if you’ve had a gallery wall in mind.

• Score 20% off the Echo Studio speaker, the first deal we’ve seen this year.

Deals you may have missed

Best Tested Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven $599 $549 with code OONI50 at Ooni Amazon If it’s truly amore between you and pizza, then you need your own pizza oven — and this weekend, you can save on a top-rate one. When you spend $299 or more at Ooni, you’ll get $50 off with code OONI50 at checkout. Whether you go for the Koda 16, our pick for best gas pizza oven, or another model, don’t miss this opportunity to save.

Best Tested Thermapen One $100 $68 at Thermoworks ThermoWorks Our top pick for the best instant-read meat thermometer is on sale right now. The Thermapen One was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested, and had the easiest-to-read display. ThermoWorks is offering a significant discount on open box thermometers — which work like new and come with a full warranty — so snag one now before they all run out.

Rare Deal Rothy’s Friends & Family Event Rothy's If you’re not familiar with Rothy’s, you’ve probably seen the brand’s marquee Pointed Flats around town. The brand prioritizes comfort, sustainability and style in mind — resulting in stylish footwear for men and women with a signature streamlined look. Now through May 10, you can get 25% off bestsellers sitewide with code ROTHYS25. Whether you opt for machine-washable loafers, Mary Janes in every color of the rainbow or a lightweight tote, you’re getting a rare discount at a stylish (and thoughtful) brand.

Rare Deal Cricut Sitewide sale Amazon Cricut machines are a must-have in any crafter’s repertoire. These versatile machines can cut hundreds of materials to precise designs and specifications, making it easier than ever to complete your DIY projects. Now through May 13, the entire cutting machine line is on sale, and accessories including materials, accessories and add-on tools are 35% off sitewide.

Editor Favorite Yana Sleep 20% off sitewide with code MOM20 Yana Sleep If you toss and turn for hours trying to find a comfortable sleeping position, you’ll love Yana Sleep’s marquee product, the 360° Body Pillow. With customizable fill and 360° wraparound comfort, this pillow keeps you snug all night (and day). There are tons of ways you can bend, twist and orient the pillow for maximum support, whether you’re reading in bed, cuddling with a pet or getting some much-needed zzz's.