REI Up to 50% off Outlet REI Prepare for all your upcoming outdoor adventures with this massive outlet sale at REI. Right now, you can get discounted gear from brands like Patagonia, Merrell, Mountain Hardwear, Prana and more, plus an array of clothing styles for the whole family. This sale lasts through May 8, but if you’ve had your eye on some gear, don’t hesitate to buy now in case supplies run low.

Best Tested Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 $300 $220 at Amazon Shark With great cleaning power and maneuverability, the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 was a standout in all of our testing. You’ll be able to tackle crumbs, dust pet hair from your floors, plus utilize the lift-off feature to clean upholstery and more. Right now, our top upright vacuum is matching its lowest price in a year, so grab it now and achieve a squeaky clean home for less.

Best Tested Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven $599 $549 with code OONI50 at Ooni Amazon If it’s truly amore between you and pizza, then you need your own pizza oven — and this weekend, you can save on a top-rate one. When you spend $299 or more at Ooni, you’ll get $50 off with code OONI50 at checkout. Whether you go for the Koda 16, our pick for best gas pizza oven, or another model, don’t miss this opportunity to save.

Best Tested Thermapen One $100 $68 at Thermoworks ThermoWorks Our top pick for the best instant-read meat thermometer is on sale right now. The Thermapen One was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested, and had the easiest-to-read display. ThermoWorks is offering a significant discount on open box thermometers — which work like new and come with a full warranty — so snag one now before they all run out.

Rare Deal Rothy’s Friends & Family Event Rothy's If you’re not familiar with Rothy’s, you’ve probably seen the brand’s marquee Pointed Flats around town. The brand prioritizes comfort, sustainability and style in mind — resulting in stylish footwear for men and women with a signature streamlined look. Now through May 10, you can get 25% off bestsellers sitewide with code ROTHYS25. Whether you opt for machine-washable loafers, Mary Janes in every color of the rainbow or a lightweight tote, you’re getting a rare discount at a stylish (and thoughtful) brand.

• Get up to half off iconic styles during this Adidas favorites sale, now through May 11.

• Yes, it’s almost summer. Yes, we’re letting you know that a bunch of Uggs are on sale at Woot! right now. You’ll thank yourself in 6 months.

• A pack of 16 rechargeable batteries is just $11 at Amazon right now.

• Your fizzy water habit is about to get a whole lot more convenient (and affordable), thanks to these limited-time SodaStream deals at Amazon.

• You never don’t need trash bags, and right now you can use the on-page coupon for half off Hefty.

• Whether you work the night shift or want to ensure some serious darkness, snag some blackout curtains for just $7 right now.

• A 20-piece Heckels knife set is close to 70% off right now, a nice discount for anyone looking to upgrade.

• If you could use some new outdoor gear, check out Marmot right now — everything is 25% off sitewide.

• This weekend you can get 40% off a new mattress at Nectar Sleep.

LifeStraw 20% off home items Lifestraw Whether you’re roughing it in the wilderness or in the comfort of the indoors, it never hurts to have a LifeStraw on hand. The wildly popular personal water filter, which boasts 65,000 5-star ratings, removes 99.999% of bacteria, waterborne parasites and microplastics. The brand is a top seller among Underscored readers year after year, and right now you can get 20% off home items, including pitchers and filters.

Rare Deal Cricut Sitewide sale Amazon Cricut machines are a must-have in any crafter’s repertoire. These versatile machines can cut hundreds of materials to precise designs and specifications, making it easier than ever to complete your DIY projects. Now through May 13, the entire cutting machine line is on sale, and accessories including materials, accessories and add-on tools are 35% off sitewide.

Editor Favorite Yana Sleep 20% off sitewide with code MOM20 Yana Sleep If you toss and turn for hours trying to find a comfortable sleeping position, you’ll love Yana Sleep’s marquee product, the 360° Body Pillow. With customizable fill and 360° wraparound comfort, this pillow keeps you snug all night (and day). There are tons of ways you can bend, twist and orient the pillow for maximum support, whether you’re reading in bed, cuddling with a pet or getting some much-needed zzz's.

Best Tested Ninja AF101 Air Fryer $130 $80 at Amazon Amazon When air fryers rose in popularity a couple years ago, our Underscored editors were determined to find the best on the market. After considering dozens and completing a comprehensive, hands-on testing process, we found that the Ninja AF101 rose to the top of the pack, thanks to a heavy-duty feel, convenient controls and standout cooking results. Pick up our favorite air fryer at an all-time low price and enter a whole new world of home cooking possibilities.

Editor Favorite Hatch Restore 2 $200 $185 at Hatch Hatch Right now Hatch is offering its Restore 2 sleep device at a $15 discount for Mother’s Day. The thoughtfully designed device lets you program a customized sleep and wake routine, with multiple elements to choose from, including a reading light, sunrise alarm, bedtime stories, breathing exercises and more.

Rare Deal Le Labo Santal 33 Perfume $220 $165 at Woot! Le Labo Le Labo’s Santal 33 combines notes of sandalwood, iris, cardamom and more into an intoxicating scent, and right now this popular fragrance is $55 off at Woot!. This is the first sale we’ve seen on this rugged yet sophisticated scent, so snag a bottle now to see why it’s earned a cult following.

Brooklinen Birthday Sale Brooklinen Save on the internet’s favorite sheets, bedding, loungewear and more, thanks to the annual birthday sale at Brooklinen. For the first time ever, you can get 25% off sitewide, including everything you need for maximum coziness. Now through May 8, swap out your stuffy winter bedding and relax in the softest linen sheets or rest your head on a pillow we love.