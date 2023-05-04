Today, you’ll find a deal on the Eero Pro 6 Wi-Fi system, a discounted Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and savings on a Ruggable x “Star Wars” Washable Rug. All that and more below.

Best Tested Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System $300 $240 at Amazon Amazon We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and expansive coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Even more powerful than the standard version, the Eero Pro 6 offers premium connection, supporting faster speeds on more devices. A two-pack is now $60 off, matching the lowest price we’ve seen.

Lifestraw 20% off home items LifeStraw Whether you’re roughing it in the wilderness or in the comfort of the indoors, it never hurts to have a LifeStraw on hand. The wildly popular personal water filter, which boasts 65,000 five-star ratings, removes 99.999% of bacteria, water-borne parasites and microplastics. The brand is a top seller among Underscored readers year after year, and right now you can get 20% off home items including pitchers and filters for 20% off.

Rare Deal Cricut Sitewide sale Amazon Cricut machines are a must-have in any crafter’s repertoire. These versatile machines can cut hundreds of materials to precise designs and specifications, making it easier than ever to complete your DIY projects. Now through May 13, the entire cutting machine line is on sale, and accessories including materials, accessories, add-on tools are 35% off sitewide.



Ruggable x “Star Wars” Washable Rug $179 From $143 at Amazon Ruggable If you live in a home with children or pets (or you tend to be a bit clumsy), consider a washable rug from Ruggable. Right now, you can score 20% off two styles from the cult-favorite brand, including an area rug from the “Star Wars” collaboration.

Editor Favorite Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $460 $344 at Best Buy Dyson In addition to making your floors spotless, Dyson is a pro at styling your strands with its range of hair tools. And right now, you can snap up a brand new Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for around $340 with a My Best Buy Membership, just $4 of the lowest price we’ve seen. Normally, these dryers go for $460, so be sure to add one to your own hair care arsenal before this discount ends.

Deals you may have missed

• Treat yourself to a Peloton stationary bike — now $200 off — for at-home workouts anytime.

• Shop this rare BOGO sale at Youth to the People for savings on your favorite nourishing skin care.

• If your candle collection is running low, check out this secret sale on Otherland, with certain scents up to half off.

• Shop Underscored-approved sleep essentials like the Loftie alarm clock and sunrise lamp at 20% off sitewide.

• Vests, tees, collared blouses and more are all on sale right now at Lisa Says Gah, thanks to a 30% off promo on all tops sitewide.

• If you’ve got some home and yard improvement on your to-do list, check out the Lowe’s Spring Savings event.

• Through tomorrow, shop plants at Bloomscape for 25% off with code LOVEMOM.

• May the Fourth, indeed: Shop “Star Wars” toys, apparel and more on sale at Amazon.

• Shop lawn and garden necessities — from leaf blowers to hedge trimmers to Adirondack chairs — on sale right now at Woot!

• Stay active even when you’re WFH with this Cubii under-desk elliptical.

More deals to shop

Editor Favorite Yana Sleep 20% off sitewide with code MOM20 Yana Sleep If you toss and turn for hours trying to find a comfortable sleeping position, you’ll love Yana Sleep’s marquee product, the 360° Body Pillow. With customizable fill and 360° wrap-around comfort, this pillow keeps you snug all night (and day). There are tons of ways you can bend, twist and orient the pillow for maximum support, whether you’re reading in bed, cuddling with a pet or getting some much-needed ZZZs.

Best Tested Ninja AF101 Air Fryer $130 $80 at Amazon Amazon When air fryers rose in popularity a couple years ago, our Underscored editors were determined to find the best on the market. After considering dozens and completing a comprehensive, hands-on testing process, we found that the Ninja AF101 rose to the top of the pack, thanks to a heavy-duty feel, convenient controls and standout cooking results. Pick up our favorite air fryer at an all-time low price and enter a whole new world of home cooking possibilities.

Lowest Price The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $70 $60 with code CNNZELDA at Super Shop Amazon The hotly anticipated Nintendo Switch game Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom looks to build on the expansive open-world action of its beloved predecessor with exciting new abilities and a focus on vertical exploration. You can currently get the game for $10 off at Super Shop (the lowest price we've seen yet) with code CNNZELDA.

Editor Favorite Hatch Restore 2 $200 $185 at Hatch Hatch Right now, Hatch is offering its Restore 2 sleep device at a $15 discount for Mother’s Day. The thoughtfully designed device lets you program a customized sleep and wake routine, with multiple elements to choose from, including a reading light, sunrise alarm, bedtime stories, breathing exercises and more.

Chewy National Pet Month Sale Chewy In celebration of National Pet Month, Chewy is hosting a promo on pet supplies, including treats, toys, beds and more. If you spend $100 on any of thousands of items included in the promo, you’ll get a $30 gift card in exchange. If you frequently shop at the pet mega-retailer, this offer is essentially free money in your pocket. Just use code SHOP at checkout, now through May 4.

Rare Deal Le Labo Santal 33 Perfume $220 $165 at Woot! Le Labo Le Labo’s Santal 33 combines notes of sandalwood, iris, cardamom and more into an intoxicating scent, and right now this popular fragrance is $55 off at Woot!. This is the first sale we’ve seen on this rugged yet sophisticated scent, so snag a bottle now to see why it’s earned a cult following.

Brooklinen Birthday Sale Brooklinen Save on the internet’s favorite sheets, bedding, loungewear and more, thanks to the annual birthday sale at Brooklinen. For the first time ever, you can get 25% off sitewide, including everything you need for maximum coziness. Now through May 8, swap out your stuffy winter bedding and relax in the softest linen sheets or rest your head on a pillow we love.