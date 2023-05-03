Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite air fryer, a discounted Microsoft Surface Pro 9 laptop and savings at Yana Sleep. All that and more below.

Editor Favorite Yana Sleep 20% off sitewide with code MOM20 Yana Sleep If you toss and turn for hours trying to find a comfortable sleeping position, you’ll love Yana Sleep’s marquee product, the 360° Body Pillow. With customizable fill and 360° wrap-around comfort, this pillow keeps you snug all night (and day). There are tons of ways you can bend, twist and orient the pillow for maximum support, whether you’re reading in bed, cuddling with a pet or getting some much-needed ZZZs.

Best Tested Ninja AF101 Air Fryer $130 $80 at Amazon Amazon When air fryers rose in popularity a couple years ago, our Underscored editors were determined to find the best on the market. After considering dozens and completing a comprehensive, hands-on testing process, we found that the Ninja AF101 rose to the top of the pack, thanks to a heavy-duty feel, convenient controls and standout cooking results. Pick up our favorite air fryer at an all-time low price and enter a whole new world of home cooking possibilities.

Best Tested Shark Wandvac Cordless Stick Vacuum $260 $150 at Woot! Amazon A compact vacuum that delivers a disproportionate amount of power and suction for its size, the Shark Wandvac earned our pick for best cordless stick vacuum for small spaces. And as if it couldn’t get any better for our cramped apartments, it’s now on sale at Woot!, reduced to just $150 in gray and mauve.

Lowest Price Microsoft Surface Pro 9 $1100 From $800 at Amazon Microsoft It’s still got quite the price tag, but right now the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 tablet, which converts into a great 2-in-1 laptop, is seeing its lowest price ever. An upgrade of our pick for best Windows laptop, the Pro 9 is as low as $800 with the Intel Evo 5i processor and 8GB storage. Don’t miss out on this best-ever price for a powerful, versatile laptop we love.

More deals to shop

• Our favorite budget gaming keyboard, the SteelSeries Apex 3, is down to a new low price of just $35 at Amazon.

• A variety pack of Sharpies over half off right now at Amazon — you never know when you’ll need a permanent marker, so you might as well snap ‘em up on sale.

• Typically around $130, this powerful Shark Wandvac handheld vacuum is just $48 in refurbished condition at Woot!

• Our favorite dash cam, the Nextbase 322GW, offers a dual-channel camera that includes front and rear video cameras plus impressive image quality. Get it now at an all-time low price of $195.

• When you purchase a Microsoft 365 year-long subscription, you’ll score a $30 Best Buy gift card to spend as you please.

• Nordstrom has this temperature-regulating Ember Mug at just $100 right now.

• Warmer weather means shorter hemlines in lightweight materials. Thankfully, you can score some men’s Patagonia Baggies shorts on sale at REI right now.

• Score this viral veggie chopper at a discount and meal prep with ease.

• The half-off Anker PowerCore Fusion doubles as a wall charger and power bank, so you can get major bang for your buck.

• Upgrade your crafting with this on-sale Cricut bundle that includes everything you need to make beautiful, timeless cards that are sure to delight.

Deals you may have missed

CNN Exclusive Deal Winky Lux 20% off all skin care with code CNN20 Winky Lux Underscored readers can get an exclusive 20% off Winky Lux's entire skin care line (minus sets) through May 3. If your daily regimen could use an upgrade, browse the brand’s selection of nourishing, cruelty-free products. Personally, I have my eye on the cooling Dream Gelée Moisturizer, brightening Wakey Wakey Hydrogel Under Eye Patches and the Petal Cleanser.

Lowest Price The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $70 $60 with code CNNZELDA at Super Shop Amazon The hotly anticipated Nintendo Switch game Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom looks to build on the expansive open-world action of its beloved predecessor with exciting new abilities and a focus on vertical exploration. You can currently get the game for $10 off at Super Shop (the lowest price we've seen yet) with code CNNZELDA.

SkinStore 25% off select brands with code TOP25 Soko Glam Right now at SkinStore, score 25% off the site’s top 25 brands. Use code TOP25 to save on bestselling brands like CosRX, Bioderma, NuFace, Cowshed and more. Replace your holy grail products for less and get free shipping with any order over $30.

Editor Favorite Hatch Restore 2 $200 $185 at Hatch Hatch Right now, Hatch is offering its Restore 2 sleep device at a $15 discount for Mother’s Day. The thoughtfully designed device lets you program a customized sleep and wake routine, with multiple elements to choose from, including a reading light, sunrise alarm, bedtime stories, breathing exercises and more.

Chewy National Pet Month Sale Chewy In celebration of National Pet Month, Chewy is hosting a promo on pet supplies, including treats, toys, beds and more. If you spend $100 on any of thousands of items included in the promo, you’ll get a $30 gift card in exchange. If you frequently shop at the pet mega-retailer, this offer is essentially free money in your pocket. Just use code SHOP at checkout, now through May 4.

Rare Deal Le Labo Santal 33 Perfume $220 $165 at Woot! Le Labo Le Labo’s Santal 33 combines notes of sandalwood, iris, cardamom and more into an intoxicating scent, and right now this popular fragrance is $55 off at Woot!. This is the first sale we’ve seen on this rugged yet sophisticated scent, so snag a bottle now to see why it’s earned a cult following.

Brooklinen Birthday Sale Brooklinen Save on the internet’s favorite sheets, bedding, loungewear and more, thanks to the annual birthday sale at Brooklinen. For the first time ever, you can get 25% off sitewide, including everything you need for maximum coziness. Now through May 8, swap out your stuffy winter bedding and relax in the softest linen sheets or rest your head on a pillow we love.