Today, you’ll find a deal on Winky Lux skin care, a discounted Hatch Restore 2 and savings on the latest Legend of Zelda Switch game. All that and more below.

Amazon Pet Day 48 hours of savings Amazon Today and tomorrow, you can enjoy top deals thanks to the Amazon Pet Day event. Whether you want to gift your furry friend a new bed and some delicious treats or you need some supplies to clean up messes, this sale has got you covered. With deals from much-loved brands like Greenies, Frontline, Furbo, Outward Hound and Casper, plus dozens more, you’ll save money while ensuring you have everything you need for a happy and healthy pet.

CNN Exclusive Deal Winky Lux 20% off all skin care with code CNN20 Winky Lux Underscored readers can get an exclusive 20% off Winky Lux's entire skin care line (minus sets) through May 3. If your daily regimen could use an upgrade, browse the brand’s selection of nourishing, cruelty-free products. Personally, I have my eye on the cooling Dream Gelée Moisturizer, brightening Wakey Wakey Hydrogel Under Eye Patches and the Petal Cleanser.

Lowest Price The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $70 $60 with code CNNZELDA at Super Shop Amazon The hotly anticipated Nintendo Switch game Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom looks to build on the expansive open-world action of its beloved predecessor with exciting new abilities and a focus on vertical exploration. You can currently get the game for $10 off at Super Shop (the lowest price we've seen yet) with code CNNZELDA.

SkinStore 25% off select brands with code TOP25 Soko Glam Right now at SkinStore, score 25% off the site’s top 25 brands. Use code TOP25 to save on bestselling brands like CosRX, Bioderma, NuFace, Cowshed and more. Replace your holy grail products for less and get free shipping with any order over $30.

Editor Favorite Hatch Restore 2 $200 $185 at Hatch Hatch Right now, Hatch is offering its Restore 2 sleep device at a $15 discount for Mother’s Day. The thoughtfully designed device lets you program a customized sleep and wake routine, with multiple elements to choose from, including a reading light, sunrise alarm, bedtime stories, breathing exercises and more.

More deals to shop

• The Breville Bambino Plus, our pick for the best compact espresso machine, takes the guesswork out of great espresso. Get it $100 off at Sur La Table right now.

• Our favorite Dutch oven for camping is seeing a rare discount right now, so pick it up before summer trips.

• Right now you can score the brand-new, ultra-durable Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for 30% off at Amazon, the lowest price we’ve seen yet.

• The ChomChom pet hair remover, a favorite among our editors, is 20% off right now.

• The Tushy Classic 3.0, our favorite affordable bidet, is just $87 right now.

• You can score a $20 Best Buy gift card with $200 Airbnb gift card purchase — don’t miss this deal if you’ve got some vacations in your future.

• You can bundle the latest-gen Echo Dot with a Philips Hue smart bulb for just $56 today.

• This Slice carton cutter protects your fingers while working its magic on practically any everyday material.

• Score a Kindle for as little as $20 right now at Woot! and download your beach read — and just like that, you’re all set for summer vacation.

Deals you may have missed

Best Tested KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer $450 $350 at Amazon Macy's Long a staple of wedding registries, wish lists and first-home fantasies, the iconic KitchenAid mixer — you know the one — is $100 off at Amazon right now. The KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head, our pick for the best stand mixer overall, is matching Black Friday discounts. Available in a variety of colors, this KitchenAid mixer makes a great Mother’s Day gift or a splurge for yourself.

Chewy National Pet Month Sale Chewy In celebration of National Pet Month, Chewy is hosting a promo on pet supplies, including treats, toys, beds and more. If you spend $100 on any of thousands of items included in the promo, you’ll get a $30 gift card in exchange. If you frequently shop at the pet mega-retailer, this offer is essentially free money in your pocket. Just use code SHOP at checkout, now through May 4.

Rare Deal Le Labo Santal 33 Perfume $220 $165 at Woot! Le Labo Le Labo’s Santal 33 combines notes of sandalwood, iris, cardamom and more into an intoxicating scent, and right now this popular fragrance is $55 off at Woot!. This is the first sale we’ve seen on this rugged yet sophisticated scent, so snag a bottle now to see why it’s earned a cult following.

Adidas Members Week Deals Adidas Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Right now, members can score up to 40% off and save for the whole family. It’s free and easy to sign up, and now through May 4 you’ll find plenty of savings to be had on spring must-haves, running shoes, kids’ clothes and much, much more.

Brooklinen Birthday Sale Brooklinen Save on the internet’s favorite sheets, bedding, loungewear and more, thanks to the annual birthday sale at Brooklinen. For the first time ever, you can get 25% off sitewide, including everything you need for maximum coziness. Now through May 8, swap out your stuffy winter bedding and relax in the softest linen sheets or rest your head on a pillow we love.