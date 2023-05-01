Today, you’ll find a deal on Le Labo Santal 33 Perfume, a discounted Apple Magic Keyboard and savings at Chewy. All that and more below.

Best Tested KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer $450 $350 at Amazon Macy's Long a staple of wedding registries, wish lists and first-home fantasies, the iconic KitchenAid mixer — you know the one — is $100 off at Amazon right now. The KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head, our pick for the best stand mixer overall, is matching Black Friday discounts. Available in a variety of colors, this KitchenAid mixer makes a great Mother’s Day gift or a splurge for yourself.

Apple Magic Keyboard With Touch ID $150 $131 at Amazon Amazon The full-size Apple Magic Keyboard provides an extended layout that’s great for elevating the iPad experience. Boasting sleek aesthetics, easy Bluetooth setup and a long-lasting battery, this Magic Keyboard, outfitted with Touch ID, is currently around $20 off at Amazon.

Chewy National Pet Month Sale Chewy In celebration of National Pet Month, Chewy is hosting a promo on pet supplies, including treats, toys, beds and more. If you spend $100 on any of thousands of items included in the promo, you’ll get a $30 gift card in exchange. If you frequently shop at the pet mega-retailer, this offer is essentially free money in your pocket. Just use code SHOP at checkout, now through May 4.

Yeti 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler $25 $20 at Yeti Yeti Yeti is the trusted brand to know when it comes to keeping hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. Right now, the insulated 10-ounce Yeti Wine Tumbler is 20% off in all eight colors. Grab one (or a full set of four) while the sale is happening, now through May 4, and you’ll be all set for summer evenings on the patio.

Rare Deal Le Labo Santal 33 Perfume $220 $165 at Woot! Le Labo Le Labo’s Santal 33 combines notes of sandalwood, iris, cardamom and more into an intoxicating scent — and right now this popular fragrance is $55 off at Woot!. This is the first sale we’ve seen on this rugged yet sophisticated scent, so snag a bottle now to see why it’s earned a cult following.

More deals to shop

• Today only, you can score a Vitamix V1200 Venturist blender for $250 — that’s half off — at Best Buy.

• Elevate your yoga practice with this Manduka mat, our pick for hot yoga, now over 20% off at Amazon.

• Our favorite superautomatic espresso machine, the Philips 3200 LatteGo, is $300 off at Amazon right now, matching the lowest price we’ve seen in a year.

• Shop the Friends & Family sale at Benefit Cosmetics this week for 30% off sitewide, plus free shipping on your order.

• And if you’re looking to save even more on beauty, look no further than this Charlotte Tilbury promo — 20% off when you use code REDCARPET at checkout.

• Tomorrow is the last day you can save up to 60% on luxurious bedding and more from Crane & Canopy.

• If you’re looking to upgrade your iPad experience, the latest Apple Pencil is your best bet, and it’s over 30% off right now.

• Two powerful Ninja blenders are each 30% off right now, so you enjoy smoothies and other frozen treats all summer long.

• Score an Echo Dot for as much as 50% off right now and achieve a connected smart home for less.

• Get 20% off the Breville Barista Touch espresso machine right now at Amazon.

Deals you may have missed

First-time Deal The Sleep Bundle $184 From $138 at Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective’s activewear is sustainably made, size-inclusive and ultra chic — what’s not to love? What’s more, the brand just dropped a customizable sleep set so you can stay cozy while you snooze (or just chill around the house). Get 25% off the new Sleep Bundle, consisting of a tank, robe and drawstring shorts, right now.

Adidas Members Week Deals Adidas Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Right now, members can score up to 40% off and save for the whole family. It’s free and easy to sign up, and now through May 4 you’ll find plenty of savings to be had on spring must-haves, running shoes, kids’ clothes and much, much more.

Editor Favorite Truff 25% off sitewide Amazon Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything the condiment brand Truff has to offer. From pasta sauce to truffle oil to mayonnaise, Truff sells everything you need to transform bland meals into a dining experience. Now through May 3, you can save 20% sitewide, so shop around and choose your favorites.

Editor Favorite Solo Stove Mesas for Moms Sale Solo Stove Earlier this year, Solo Stove dropped the latest addition to its line of beloved fire pits: the Mesa XL, a bigger (but not too big) version of the Mesa tabletop model. Right now, both sizes of this smokeless, portable fire pit are on sale. Now through April 30, get an extra $15 off with code MOM at checkout.

Rare Deal Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler $600 $480 at Best Buy Dyson The beloved Dyson Airwrap is on sale — for only the second time ever — for anyone with a My Best Buy membership, which is free and easy to join. The latest iteration of this multifunctional tool is engineered to dry and style your hair simultaneously, and comes with everything you need to create red-carpet-worthy looks. Get the cult-favorite hair tool matching its lowest price ever.

Brooklinen Birthday Sale Brooklinen Save on the internet’s favorite sheets, bedding, loungewear and more, thanks to the annual birthday sale at Brooklinen. For the first time ever, you can get 25% off sitewide, including everything you need for maximum coziness. Now through May 8, swap out your stuffy winter bedding and relax in the softest linen sheets or rest your head on a pillow we love.