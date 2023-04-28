This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Girlfriend Collective’s new sleepwear, discounted Birthdate candles and savings on the viral Baby Foot peel. All that and more below.

First-time Deal The Sleep Bundle $184 From $138 at Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective’s activewear is sustainably made, size inclusive and ultra chic — what’s not to love? What’s more, the brand just dropped a customizable sleep set so you can stay cozy while you snooze (or just chill around the house). Get 25% off the new Sleep Bundle, consisting of a tank, robe and drawstring shorts, right now.

Aerogarden $100 From $45 at Woot! Aerogarden Treat yourself to fresh herbs and produce all year long with an AeroGarden hydroponic system that makes anyone feel like a master gardener. Outfitted with the full light spectrum and an automatic timer, these systems grow plants faster than traditional methods while requiring practically no upkeep. Shop the compact Sprout or more comprehensive Elite Slim at up to 66% off at Woot!

Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Water Bottle $40 $24 at Amazon Nordstrom A classic for a reason, Hydro Flask’s famous insulated water bottle is on sale right now at Amazon in a few colors. Get 40% off this 24-ounce standard-mouthed bottle that’s durable enough for all your adventures.

More deals to shop

• Save on a bunch of powerful Vitamix blenders right now, including our favorite immersion blender.

• A bunch of Under Armour styles for men and women are on sale right now at Woot!

• This Shark upright vac is $150 off today only at Best Buy.

• Get knots out with ease thanks to this deal on a Tangle Teezer hair brush.

• Get 40% off this versatile Ninja blender that doubles as a food processor (and comes with a single-serving cup).

• Lightweight yet boasting extreme suction, this Tineco stick vacuum is $350 right now.

• Shoppers can score 20% off NuFace sets, now through May 4.

• The Ninja Creami ice cream maker is almost $20 off at Walmart right now, just in time for summer.

• A Lego bouquet makes a wonderful Mother’s Day gift — get one now on sale.

Deals you may have missed

Adidas Members Week Deals Adidas Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Right now, members can score up to 40% off and save for the whole family. It’s free and easy to sign up, and now through May 4 you’ll find plenty of savings to be had on spring must-haves, running shoes, kids’ clothes and much, much more.

Lowest Price Vitamix One Blender $250 $130 at Amazon Vitamix Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender, now matching an all-time low price. The Vitamix One is a great streamlined option featuring simplified operation and requiring less counter real estate. It’s rare to see a brand-new Vitamix under $200, let alone beating Black Friday discounts, so if you’ve had your eye on this kitchen game-changer, now’s the time to buy.

Editor Favorite Swedish Dish Cloths $25 From $15 at Amazon Amazon Curb your paper towel usage with a more sustainable option like Swedish dishcloths, $10 off at Amazon right now. These reusable, biodegradable cloths are already a cost-saving swap, but at under $15 for a pack of ten, you’re looking at some serious savings. Plus, if you buy 4 packs, you’ll get an extra 20% off with code SWEDISH20 at checkout. Whether you’re wiping up crumbs, washing your car or anything in between, these dishcloths are a no-brainer at the lowest price we’ve seen this year.

Editor Favorite Truff 25% off sitewide Amazon Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything the condiment brand Truff has to offer. From pasta sauce to truffle oil to mayonnaise, Truff sells everything you need to transform bland meals into a dining experience. Now through May 3, you can save 20% sitewide — shop around and choose your favorites.

Editor Favorite Solo Stove Mesas for Moms Sale Solo Stove Earlier this year, Solo Stove dropped the latest addition to its line of beloved fire pits: the Mesa XL, a bigger (but not too big) version of the Mesa tabletop model— and right now, both sizes of this smokeless, portable fire pit are on sale. Now through April 30, get an extra $15 off with code MOM at checkout.

Universal Standard Annual Sample Sale Universal Standard Universal Standard’s size-inclusive, on-trend fashion is up to 80% off during the brand’s annual Sample Sale, meaning you can score discounts on everything from bodysuits to blazers to denim and more. If you’re refreshing your spring wardrobe, it’s a great time to shop over 500 styles in sizes 00 to 40.

Rare Deal Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler $600 $480 at Best Buy Dyson The beloved Dyson Airwrap is on sale — for only the second time ever — for anyone with a My Best Buy membership, which is free and easy to join. The latest iteration of this multifunctional tool is engineered to dry and style your hair simultaneously, and comes with everything you need to create red carpet-worthy looks. Get the cult-favorite hair tool matching its lowest price ever.

Ooni Fyra 12 Pizza Oven $349 $297 with code FYRA15 at Ooni Ooni If it’s truly amore between you and pizza, then you need your own pizza oven — and today, you can save on a top-rated one. Ooni makes two of our favorite pizza ovens, and the brand’s wood-pellet Fyra oven is 15% off with code FYRA15 now through May 14. Sturdy yet portable, this oven lends a delicious wood-fired taste to your homemade pies, making it a perfect investment for summer nights ahead.

Brooklinen Birthday Sale Brooklinen Save on the internet’s favorite sheets, bedding, loungewear and more, thanks to the annual birthday sale at Brooklinen. For the first time ever, you can get 25% off sitewide, including everything you need for maximum coziness. Now through May 8, swap out your stuffy winter bedding and relax in the softest linen sheets or rest your head on a pillow we love.

Our Place Spring Sale Our Place Internet-favorite brand Our Place is known for stylish cookware that promises to replace up to eight of your kitchen pots and pans in just one vessel. Right now the brand is offering up to 25% off all its bestselling products, including the much-loved Always Pan, versatile ovenware sets, stylish tableware and much, much more.