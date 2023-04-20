Today, you’ll find a deal on Thermacell mosquito repeller, a discounted our favorite food scale and savings on the Apple iPad Pro 2022. All that and more below.

Apple iPad Pro 2022 $1099 $1029 at Amazon Amazon The iPad Pro line is designed for and targeted toward those who want the most powerful and capable tablet Apple has to offer. Right now, you can score the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro $70 off thanks to a sale at Amazon. Snag it now if you’ve been waiting to purchase the best premium tablet.

Best Tested GreenPan Earth Day Sale GreenPan Greenpan is offering 40% off sitewide, so if you’ve been looking to upgrade your cookware collection, it’s a great opportunity to save. We especially like the Levels Stackable Ceramic Frypan, which earned our pick for the best eco-friendly nonstick pan. GreenPan’s cookware collection is the best of both worlds — impressively nonstick without any potentially toxic coating.

Casper Birthday Sale Collin Hughes/Casper Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Now through April 25, you can score 15% everything sitewide with code BDAY23. Whether you choose one of Casper’s award-winning foam or hybrid mattresses or want to save on pillows, this sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials.

Editor Favorite Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller $40 $30 at Amazon Amazon If you’re spending time outside this spring — or really, any time of year — you’ll want to keep bugs at bay with this mosquito repeller. Thermacell’s device operates for hours on a single charge, and it’s odor free, unlike those DEET sprays you’re used to. The Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller provides a 20-foot zone of protection that is invisible, scent-free and silent. Get it now for $10 off at Amazon.

Best Tested Ozeri ZK14-S Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale $15 $9 at Amazon Amazon This on-sale kitchen scale — our overall top pick — makes accurate measurements easy so you can bake or portion your food with confidence. The Ozeri is as simple as it is accurate, making it a dependable choice for any kitchen. Right now, get the scale almost half off.

More deals to shop

• Get your deck ready for spring with this Greenworks pressure washer, now seeing an all-time low price of $99 at Amazon.

• Woot! is offering this refurbished Shark robot vacuum — complete with a self-empty base — for just $160 right now.

• Roku makes our favorite streaming device, the Ultra, and right now you can get the more budget-friendly Express 4K+ under $30 at Amazon.

• The Internet is obsessed with the bra that Brie Larson wears in “The Marvels” — and right now you can get the viral Chantelle Bra 30% off at Bare Necessities.

• Today through April 24, get 25% off all new hair care subscriptions at Vegamour with code BONUS25.

• Shop discounted Adidas styles at Woot! right now, from polos to backpacks to running shoes and more.

• Get this gaming keyboard, the HyperX Alloy Origins, at its lowest price ever.

• For when the weather isn’t cooperating, you can whip out this Ninja Foodi indoor grill, now $80 at Woot in refurbished condition.

• Get 60% off — the lowest price ever — this Anker USB-C hub.

• Don’t miss this deal on a powerful Shark hair dryer, now just $80 at Woot!

Deals you may have missed

Bloomscape Secret Spring Sale Bloomscape Today and tomorrow, Bloomscape is offering up to 25% off select bestselling houseplants — including the Monstera Deliciosa, Bird of Paradise and Money Tree Stump — during its Secret Spring Sale. Sure to delight green thumbs and yet-unsuccessful plant parents alike, this sale aligns perfectly with Earth Week (and early Mother’s Day gifting), so shop now and save on houseplants that are delivered straight to your doorstep.

Editor Favorite Calpak Buy 2 select items, get 15% off Calpak Just in time for warm weather travel, Calpak’s chic luggage is 15% off when you pair two select items. The promo includes many of the brand’s bestsellers, including the editor-approved Luka Duffel, which is plush yet durable, minimalist yet chic — and the perfect size for weekend getaways. Pair the duffel with a clear cosmetics case that keeps all your products organized. Whether you’re treating Mom or shopping for your next trip, don’t miss this rare sale.

Editor Favorite Solo Stove Ranger 1.0 $350 $155 at Woot! Solo Stove Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Solo Stove has to offer. From fire pits to pizza ovens and more, the brand makes outdoor gatherings that much better. Right now you can score 56% off the Solo Stove Ranger 1.0. It comes complete with accessories, including a stand and removable ash pan for seamless setup and cleanup.

Best Tested Midea U-Shaped Window AC $450 $280 at Walmart Midea Those of us without central air know that a quality window unit is a worthy investment, but lots of options on the market are bulky and inefficient. Fortunately, you can get ready for the summer with a nice discount on our favorite window AC unit. Get a refurbished Midea U-Shaped model for $280, the lowest price we’ve seen.

Rare Deal Sephora Spring Savings Event Sephora Sephora sales don’t come often, but when they do, they’re good. Starting today, the beauty retailer is kicking off its Spring Savings Event with huge deals on skin care, makeup, hair care and more. Rouge members can get early access with 20% off today, and other tiers can take advantage of savings next week. Plus, Sephora’s in-house makeup collection is 30% off for everyone, whether you’re an official Insider or not. Just be sure to use code SAVENOW to snag these offers.

Editor Favorite Marlow Spring Sale Marlow From the minds that brought you Brooklinen, Marlow pillows offer comfort and versatility for all sleepers. Sporting an aerated foam and microfiber interior and antimicrobial exterior, the pillow’s main innovation is its zipper detail that allows you to customize the firmness of your pillow. Right now, score 25% off sitewide, plus steeped discounts when you stock up on multiple pillows. Fussy sleepers, your best nights are ahead.

Stasher Earth Month Sale Stasher It’s Earth Week, so what better time to take advantage of this sitewide sale on Stasher bags, which eliminate the need for single-use plastic baggies? You can get 25% off your entire purchase and choose from bags of every size, shape and color for all your food storage needs. These airtight silicone bags are safe in the dishwasher or microwave and perfect for dinner leftovers or school lunches.

CNN Exclusive Deal Girlfriend Collective Spring Fling Sale Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective’s activewear is sustainably made, size inclusive and ultra chic — what’s not to love? Right now, Underscored readers can use code CNNEARTH for an exclusive 20% off orders over $125 with code through April 23. You’ll save on everything from bestselling workout gear to swimwear to lounge sets and more.