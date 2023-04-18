Today, you’ll find a deal on the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer, a discounted Stasher silicone bags and savings on Eufy Floodlight Cameras. All that and more below.

Lowest Price AirPods Pro (1st Gen) $249 $159 at Woot! Apple You can snag a pair of first-gen AirPods Pro for just $159, matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Some of our favorite true wireless earbuds, the Pros offer comfortable design, terrific sound, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, long battery life, easy controls and an intuitive setup, thanks to the Apple H1 chip.

Best Tested Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer 2.0 $70 $38 at Amazon Target Don’t blow your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool (and an updated version of our pick for best budget hair dryer) is under $40 at Amazon — the lowest price we’ve seen in months — so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money.

Editor Favorite Marlow Spring Sale Marlow From the minds that brought you Brooklinen, Marlow pillows offer comfort and versatility for all sleepers. Sporting an aerated foam and microfiber interior and antimicrobial exterior, the pillow’s main innovation is its zipper detail that allows you to customize the firmness of your pillow. Right now, score 25% off sitewide, plus steeped discounts when you stock up on multiple pillows. Fussy sleepers, your best nights are ahead.

Stasher Earth Month Sale Stasher It’s Earth Week, so what better time to take advantage of this sitewide sale on Stasher bags, which eliminate the need for single-use plastic baggies? You can get 25% off your entire purchase and choose from bags of every size, shape and color for all your food storage needs. These airtight silicone bags are safe in the dishwasher or microwave and perfect for dinner leftovers or school lunches.

Best Tested Eufy Floodlight Camera 2 $220 $110 with clipped on-page coupon at Amazon Jason Cipriani/CNN Underscored A set of two Eufy floodlights — outfitted with cameras and two-way audio — is over $100 off at Amazon right now. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your home security, consider our pick for the best outdoor security camera that doesn’t require a subscription (thanks to its internal storage). Clip the on-page coupon for the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

More deals to shop

• ​​This is the lowest price we’ve seen in a while on the EMart ring light, our pick for the best overall ring light.

• Pluck with precision with these Tweezerman tweezers, now just $13.

• Today only at Best Buy, save on a Dyson Ball Animal upright vac, a powerful machine to get your home cleaner than ever.

• Stock up on kids toys (there’s always another birthday around the corner) and save during this sale on Lego, Hot Wheels, Transformers and more at Woot!

• Get a refurbished Amazon Fire 7 Tablet for as little as $25 at Woot!

• This compact Instant Air Fryer is worth the countertop real estate, especially at 33% off right now.

• Get up to 30% off a Parachute duvet cover at Nordstrom — the bedding brand doesn’t do sales often, so now’s a great chance to save.

• Eyebuydirect is hosting a Buy More, Save More sales event this week — use code MORESAVINGS to, well, save more.

• Top-of-the-line Vitamix blenders are up to 18% off at Amazon right now.

• Prep your yard for upcoming warm-weather gatherings and save, thanks to these deals on Greenworks tools.

Deals you may have missed

Rare Deal Sephora Spring Savings Event Sephora Sephora sales don’t come often, but when they do, they’re good. Starting today, the beauty retailer is kicking off its Spring Savings Event with huge deals on skin care, makeup, hair care and more. Rouge members can get early access with 20% off today, and other tiers can take advantage of savings next week. Plus, Sephora’s in-house makeup collection is 30% off for everyone — whether you’re an official Insider or not. Just be sure to use code SAVENOW to snag these offers.

CNN Exclusive Deal Girlfriend Collective Spring Fling Sale Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective’s activewear is sustainably made, size inclusive and ultra chic — what’s not to love? Right now, tUnderscored readers can use code CNNEARTH for an exclusive 20% off orders over $125 with code through April 23. You’ll save on everything from bestselling workout gear to swimwear to lounge sets and more.

Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light $180 $145 at Amazon Amazon After testing over a dozen alarm clocks, we found the Philips SmartSleep Connected to be an outstanding choice thanks to its immersive sunrise, customizable alarms and useful relaxation exercises. Despite outshining much of the competition, we didn’t select it as one of our picks — mostly due to its lofty price. Right now, however, the clock is just shy of the lowest price we’ve seen in years, making it a great nightstand upgrade that won’t totally break the bank.

Shopbop The Style Event Shopbop Today through April 20, browse Shopbop’s site and score up to 25% off your order with code STYLE. Whether your closet needs a spring refresh or you want to upgrade your makeup collection, this is not a sale to miss. Brands from Agolde to Ganni to Augustinus Bader are all on sale, so shop this event before it’s over.

Lowest Price Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $460 $251 with code THINKGREEN at eBay Dyson In addition to making your floors spotless, Dyson is a pro at styling your strands with its range of hair tools. And right now, you can snap up a refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for around $250 when you use code THINKGREEN, the lowest price we’ve seen. Normally, these dryers go for $460, so be sure to add one to your own hair care arsenal before this all-time best discount ends.