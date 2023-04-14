This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Caraway cookware, a discounted GE Profile Ice Maker and savings at Everlane. All that and more below.

Caraway Mother’s Day Sale Caraway Direct-to-consumer brand Caraway offers high-quality nonstick cookware that takes the hassle out of cooking and storage — plus, it’s just gorgeous to look at. Right now, you can save up to 30% on a bunch of ready-to-gift kitchen essentials, including their beloved fry pan, baking sheets and even linens. Sales at Caraway are super rare, so shop now to treat Mom — or yourself — to some new cookware. (P.S. Underscored readers can save an extra 20% on the Whistling Tea Kettle right now.)

Rare Deal Sephora Spring Savings Event Sephora Sephora sales don’t come often, but when they do, they’re good: starting today, the beauty retailer is kicking off its Spring Savings Event with huge deals on skincare, makeup, haircare and more. Rouge members can get early access with 20% off today, and other tiers can take advantage of savings next week. Plus, Sephora’s in-house makeup collection is 30% off for everyone — whether you’re an official Insider or not. Just be sure to use code SAVENOW to snag these offers.

Everlane Spring Sale Everlane If your wardrobe could use a refresh, why not check out elevated basics, denim styles, athleticwear and more from Everlane? Right now is a perfect time to check out Everlane’s site, since the brand is offering up to 60% off over 400 items, including spring-ready styles. The sale runs through April 17 and offers markdowns on bestsellers that rarely go on sale, so don’t dilly dally.

Outdoor Voices Up to 50% off Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices has long been one of our top picks for activewear, loungewear and even outdoor gear. Right now is a great time to shop the beloved brand, because select styles are up to 50% off for a limited time. Through April 16, shop bestselling styles like the Exercise Dress (under $70!), the Hudson Skort, the Doing Things Bra and more at solid discounts.

Reader Favorite GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker $579 $428 at Walmart Amazon There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can get this coveted ice type at home with the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker with side tank, now seeing a discount over 25% off. Yes, that’s still quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but ice lovers say it’s worth it.

More deals to shop

• During Macy’s Great Shoe Sale, get 40% off 2 or more pairs or 30% off 1 pair when you use code GREAT at checkout.

• Cloud Paper’s Spring Cleaning Bundle is an extra $4.18 off in honor of Tax Day, so save on eco-friendly dish cloths, sponges and more.

• Upgrade your kitchen tools to something more stylish (but still ultra-practical) at GIR. Right now, when you buy 2, you’ll get 1 free sitewide.

• Shop the Spring Fling Flash Sale at DreamCloud and get 33% off mattresses and bedding sitewide now through Monday.

• If warmer weather makes you crave hitting the pavement, take your cycling outdoors and save thanks to the REI Spring Bike Sale, with bikes and accessories up to 30% off.

• A bunch of Oakley sunglasses are over half off right now at Woot!

• Jiggy Puzzles’ gorgeous and whimsical designs are discounted right now: Use code YOUDESERVEIT for 25% off of your entire purchase, now through April 18.

• Get your lawn in guest-ready shape for spring thanks to these discounted Sun Joe tools, including pruners, tillers, hoses and more.

• Browse the sale section at Madewell — it’s full of actually-great spring styles, not just last season’s unwanted items — and get an extra 30% off when you use code ELEVATE.

Deals you may have missed

Editor Favorite Bug Bite Thing, 3-Pack $25 $17 at Amazon Bug Bite Thing When we tested this viral product, we were impressed by the instant relief it offered. Spring is (finally) here, which means more outdoor adventures. If you tend to be a mosquito target, don’t miss this deal: Now through April 16, you can snag a multicolored or white three-pack for a 32% discount.

Letterfolk Warehouse Sale Letterfolk Letterfolk makes great housewarming or Mother’s Day gifts — think cute, customizable doormats, cuckoo clocks, retro letter boards and more. Whether you’re shopping for someone else or upgrading your own entryway decor, you can save up to 40% on bestsellers across the site. The Warehouse Sale is running now through April 17, so don’t hesitate.

Editor Favorite Windmill Air Conditioner $340 From $320 at Windmill Windmill Those of us without central air know that a quality window unit is a worthy investment, but lots of options on the market are bulky and inefficient — not to mention a total eyesore in your apartment. The Windmill AC unit keeps your home cool and offers a bevy of other benefits: whisper-quiet airflow, convenient Wi-Fi connection and energy-saving considerations. It’s best to purchase an AC unit right now, before temperatures start to skyrocket and while Windmill’s units are at their lowest price of the season, now through the end of the month.

Neutrogena Sunscreen Up to 42% off Amazon Whether you’re a skin care obsessive or something more casual, you know that sunscreen is essential. Fortunately for your skin and your wallet, you can score discounts on a variety of Neutrogena sunscreens as well as other products from the brand. Get up to 42% off SPF protection, from spray bundles to tinted formulas and more.

SkinStore Friends & Family Sale SkinStore SkinStore is offering up to 30% off a huge range of beauty products for its Friends & Family Sale. Use code FRIENDS to save on bestselling brands like First Aid Beauty, Elemis, NuFace, Caudalie and more. Now through April 18, replace your holy grail products for less.