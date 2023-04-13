Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite budget keyboard, a discounted Thermacell mosquito repeller and savings on Letterfolk homegoods. All that and more below.

Letterfolk Warehouse Sale Letterfolk Letterfolk makes great housewarming or Mother’s Day gifts — think cute, customizable doormats, cuckoo clocks, retro letter boards and more. Whether you’re shopping for someone else or upgrading your own entryway decor, you can save up to 40% on bestsellers across the site. The Warehouse Sale is running now through April 17, so don’t hesitate.

Nike Apparel $35 From $19 at Woot! Nike Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Nike is a no-brainer brand to shop. Right now, Woot! is offering up to half off select styles.

Best Tested Logitech K380 $40 $30 at Amazon Logitech The Logitech K380, the budget pick from our keyboard testing, is a few dollars shy of its lowest price at Amazon. The compact, portable K380 offers a typing experience that compares to keyboards twice its price, plus two years of battery life and pairing with three devices.

Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller $25 $18 at Thermacell Thermacell If you’re spending time outside this spring — or really, any time of year — you’ll want to keep bugs at bay with this mosquito repeller, which creates a 15-foot zone of bug-free space. Thermacell’s rechargeable device operates for 12 hours on a single refill, and it’s odor-free, unlike those DEET sprays you’re used to. Now through May 3, the Patio Shield is $7 off in all colors.

Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop $700 $400 at Amazon Amazon In our testing, Shark vacuums stand out, thanks to great cleaning power and maneuverability. Right now, a robot vacuum/mop combo from the brand is heavily discounted at Amazon — meaning you can achieve squeaky-clean floors for less. Offering smart navigation and a self-emptying base, this vacuum is a steal you won’t want to miss at 43% off.

More deals to shop

• Woot! is offering this compact ice maker on sale for convenient cool drinks at home.

• Enjoy 15% off luxury sheets from Crane & Canopy with code NEWSHEETS23 today.

• Snag a refurbished Dyson V8 vacuum for around $200 right now at Walmart.

• A bunch of Samsung TVs — including the design-forward Frame TVs — are on sale during this blowout sale at Woot!.

• Save on Gap styles for the whole family during this sale at Amazon and refresh your family’s wardrobes for spring.

• Save up to 40% on conscious skin care during this Pay What You Want sale at Cocokind.

• You can score a digital download of the hit PlayStation game The Last of Us Part II for just $10 right now.

• Save on some home security essentials right now: Yale locks are $30 off at Best Buy.

• If you’re in the market for a new toolkit, browse these discounted options from DeWalt right now.

Deals you may have missed

Editor Favorite Bug Bite Thing, 3-Pack $25 $17 at Amazon Bug Bite Thing When we tested this viral product, we were impressed by the instant relief it offered. Spring is (finally) here, which means more outdoor adventures. If you tend to be a mosquito target, don’t miss this deal: Now through April 16, you can snag a multicolored or white three-pack for a 32% discount.

Editor Favorite Windmill Air Conditioner $340 From $320 at Windmill Windmill Those of us without central air know that a quality window unit is a worthy investment, but lots of options on the market are bulky and inefficient — not to mention a total eyesore in your apartment. The Windmill AC unit keeps your home cool and offers a bevy of other benefits: whisper-quiet airflow, convenient Wi-Fi connection and energy-saving considerations. It’s best to purchase an AC unit right now, before temperatures start to skyrocket and while Windmill’s units are at their lowest price of the season, now through the end of the month.

Levi’s 30% off sitewide Levi's It’s a perfect time to stock up on denim, thanks to the Spring Fever Sale happening now at Levi’s. Get 30% off your order — whether you go for a standard pair of blue jeans, denim jacket, graphic tee or anything else, you’re sure to find savings from this classic brand.

Neutrogena Sunscreen Up to 42% off Amazon Whether you’re a skin care obsessive or something more casual, you know that sunscreen is essential. Fortunately for your skin and your wallet, you can score discounts on a variety of Neutrogena sunscreens as well as other products from the brand. Get up to 42% off SPF protection, from spray bundles to tinted formulas and more.

SkinStore Friends & Family Sale SkinStore SkinStore is offering up to 30% off a huge range of beauty products for its Friends & Family Sale. Use code FRIENDS to save on bestselling brands like First Aid Beauty, Elemis, NuFace, Caudalie and more. Now through April 18, replace your holy grail products for less.

Ulta Spring Haul Event ColourPop Snag your favorite premium and drugstore beauty products for up to half off now through April 15 during Ulta’s Spring Haul event. You’ll get BOGO deals on ColourPop and Nyx; 30% off Maybelline, Revlon and Tarte; and 40% off CoverGirl, Wet N Wild and more. Check out the sale for steals on hair, bath, nail and skin care products sitewide.