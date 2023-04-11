Today, you’ll find a deal on a top Logitech computer mouse, a discounted Toto bidet and savings on a range of skin care from SkinStore. All that and more below.

Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum $400 $250 at Best Buy Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Dyson No matter what kind of mess you’re dealing with, the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum is a great option for you. As with all Dyson vacuums, the V7 offers top-of-the-line suction (meaning hair is no match for this machine) and whole-machine HEPA filtration. Today only, you can score $150 off this premium vacuum.

Best Tested Logitech MX Master 3S Performance Wireless Mouse $100 $86 at Walmart Logitech MX Master 3 Ergonomic Mouse Amazon Don’t underestimate the importance of a good mouse. Right now, you can score one of the best at a discount. The Logitech MX Master 3S is the upgraded version of our favorite computer mouse, and in our hands-on test, we found it to be a perfect blend of traditional ergonomic design, intelligent workflow features and portability. Score it now from Walmart for $14 off its usual price.

SkinStore Friends & Family Sale SkinStore SkinStore is offering up to 30% off a huge range of beauty products for its Friends & Family Sale. Use code FRIENDS to save on bestselling brands like First Aid Beauty, Elemis, NuFace, Caudalie and more. Now through April 18, replace your holy grail products for less.

Windmill Air Conditioner $340 From $320 at Windmill Sam Fuller Those of us without central air know that a quality window unit is a worthy investment, but lots of options on the market are bulky and inefficient — not to mention a total eyesore in your apartment. The Windmill AC unit keeps your home cool and offers a bevy of other benefits: whisper-quiet airflow, convenient Wi-Fi connection and energy-saving considerations. It’s best to purchase an AC unit right now, before temperatures start to skyrocket and while Windmill’s units are at their lowest price of the season, now through the end of the month.

Toto Washlet C5 $492 $396 at Amazon Amazon If you don’t need endless warm water and want the best deal on the most comfortable wash-and-dry experience on the market, the Toto Washlet C5 (an upgrade from our runner-up pick) is the bidet seat for you. While it has a limited warm water supply due to its tank, it delivers a luxurious wash-and-dry cycle and even has extra features like a deodorizer and a pre-mist that sprays your toilet bowl when you sit down. Plus, it’s down to the lowest price we’ve seen in months.

More deals to shop

• Snag significant savings on a few refurbished MacBooks, all with M1 chips, from Woot!.

• Small enough to put in a pocket or purse, our favorite Whellen ring light gives you great video call and selfie lighting you can take anywhere, and now it’s a couple dollars off.

• Sore muscles don’t stand a chance against these Renpho massagers, which are on sale at Amazon for one day only.

• Just in time for backyard hangs, you can score this BioLite fire pit for $200 today only.

• Our upgrade external hard drive pick, the Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD, is $55 off over at Best Buy.

• The more you buy at the Under Armour Outlet, the more you’ll save; just use promo code SAVEMORE to get 2 items for $25, or buy 3 or more for $10 each.

• Running out of outlets isn’t an issue when you have this discounted, compact Anker USB-C Outlet Extender on hand.

• Save 20% on Fable Pets’ aesthetically pleasing crate and more dog toys and accessories with code PETDAY20.

• And there’s more for Fido: Hertzko’s top-rated pet brushes and nail clippers are 10% off at Amazon with code 106UXT81 (it’s automatically applied when you click the link).

• Take on the great outdoors with new Merrell footwear — already-discounted styles are an extra 20% off with code EXTRASALE20.

Deals you may have missed

Wild One Buy More, Save More Wild One Treat your furry friend to some stylish pet accessories from Wild One’s offerings — think minimalist design and chic jewel tones, all constructed with utility and comfort in mind. Whether you need a durable new leash for daily walks, a travel carrier for upcoming vacations or treats to show your pup some love, this buy more, save more sale has you covered with up to 40% off bestselling pet gear.



Best Tested Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $300 $220 at Amazon Shark With great cleaning power and maneuverability, the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 was a standout in all of our testing. Right now the vacuum is heavily discounted at Amazon — meaning you can achieve squeaky-clean floors for less. At 27% off, this vacuum is a steal you won’t want to miss.

Under Armour Apparel and Shoes Save $5 with coupon UAFREEFIVE at Woot! Under Armour Gear up for spring workouts (and lounging around the house) with savings on Under Armour apparel, shoes and more at Woot!. Prices start at just $15 for tees, sneakers and more, and when you use coupon code UAFREEFIVE at checkout, you’ll snag an extra $5 off your order. If your exercise clothes have seen better days, don’t miss this deal.

Ulta Spring Haul Event ColourPop Snag your favorite premium and drugstore beauty products for up to half off now through April 15 during Ulta’s Spring Haul event. You’ll get BOGO deals on ColourPop and Nyx; 30% off Maybelline, Revlon and Tarte; and 40% off CoverGirl, Wet N Wild and more. Check out the sale for steals on hair, bath, nail and skin care products sitewide.

Overstock Spring Black Friday Sale Overstock Black Friday in spring? Groundbreaking. Overstock’s Spring Black Friday Sale starts today and runs through April 24, so you can refresh your home without breaking the bank. Outfit your home and garden with brand-new rugs, bedding, outdoor items and more, all seeing discounts you won’t want to miss. Plus, for a limited time you’ll score an additional 10% off when you activate the sitewide coupon.

Sur La Table Cookware Sale Le Creuset Right now you can save on all your favorite brands — including Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and more — as part of Sur La Table’s cookware sale. With pots and pans up to 60% off, this sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your supplies. With your kitchen fully stocked with premium cookware, you might never feel like ordering takeout again...maybe.

Adidas Favorites Sale Adidas Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Now through April 13, get up to 50% off iconic styles that rarely go on sale (think NMD, Stan Smith and more) and save for the whole family.