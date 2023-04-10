Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite upright vacuum, a discounted SSD and savings on Under Armour shoes and apparel. All that and more below.

Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout Wayfair During Wayfair’s 72-Hour Clearout promo, get discounts up to 60% off across a bunch of categories. For just a few more hours, snag huge savings on furniture, bedding, decor, kitchen essentials and more. You’ll get free shipping, too, so browse the site before your favorites are gone.

Wild One Buy More, Save More Wild One Treat your furry friend to some stylish pet accessories from Wild One’s offerings — think minimalist design and chic jewel tones, all constructed with utility and comfort in mind. Whether you need a durable new leash for daily walks, a travel carrier for upcoming vacations or treats to show your pup some love, this buy more, save more sale has you covered with up to 40% off bestselling pet gear.



Best Tested Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $300 $220 at Amazon Shark With great cleaning power and maneuverability, the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 was a standout in all of our testing. Right now, the vacuum is heavily discounted at Amazon — meaning you can achieve squeaky clean floors for less. At 27% off, this vacuum is a steal you won’t want to miss.

Under Armour Apparel and Shoes Save $5 w/Coupon UAFREEFIVE at Woot! Under Armour Gear up for spring workouts (and lounging around the house) with savings on Under Armour apparel, shoes and more at Woot!. Prices start at just $15 for tees, sneakers and more, and when you use coupon code UAFREEFIVE at checkout, you’ll snag an extra $5 off your order. If your exercise clothes have seen better days, don’t miss this deal.

Best Tested WD MyPassport SSD (1TB) $155 $80 at Best Buy Amazon Right now, you can save significantly on our top pick for the best external hard drive. It’s never a bad time to secure your data, and My Passport has enough space to store all your files, packing close to 100,000 photo files, or in our testers’ case, two backups of their entire library. This 1TB-capacity drive should be more than enough storage for the average user.

More deals to shop

• Don’t get caught at 1% without a charger — right now, you can save on Anker power banks, cables and more at Amazon.

• Perfect for the commute or working in a cafe, these Beats Studio3 headphones expertly mute outside noise and fit snugly over-ear. Get a pair for just $170 right now — the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year.

• If you don’t need the latest tech, now is a great time to save on scratch-and-dent Apple Watches at Woot!.

• This top-rated Takeya Iced Tea Maker is just $11 in time for spring and summer backyard barbecues.

• A range of solar–powered security products from Eufy are on sale just in time for sunnier weather.

• Vitamix’s Spring Savings event is on, featuring up to $100 off a selection of the top-rated brand’s powerful blenders.

• Or if a personal blender is more your speed, Nutribullet is offering 15% off sitewide when you use code SPRING15 now through April 16.

• Dress up your pup for less with an extra 25% off Little Beast’s already marked-down sale items.

• Stock your makeup bag with goods from Milk Makeup’s Friends and Family Sale, where you can take 25% off orders $45+ with code BIGDEAL.

• Prepare for upcoming travels with savings on luggage sets from American Tourister, Travelers Club and more at Woot!.

Deals you may have missed

Ulta Spring Haul Event ColourPop Snag your favorite premium and drugstore beauty products for up to half off now April 15 during Ulta’s Spring Haul event. You’ll get BOGO deals on ColourPop and NYX; 30% off Maybelline, Revlon and Tarte; and 40% off CoverGirl, Wet N Wild and more. Check out the sale for steals on hair, bath, nail and skin care products sitewide.

Overstock Spring Black Friday Sale Overstock Black Friday in spring? Groundbreaking. Overstock’s Spring Black Friday Sale starts today and runs through April 24, so you can refresh your home without breaking the bank. Outfit your home and garden with brand-new rugs, bedding, outdoor items and more, all seeing discounts you won’t want to miss. Plus, for a limited time you’ll score an additional 10% off when you activate the sitewide coupon.

Lowest Price Logitech MX Keys Mini $100 $66 with code EXTRA5 at Lenovo Eric Ravenscraft/CNN The full-size, full-featured Logitech MX Keys earned our top spot in keyboard testing, thanks to its terrific typing experience, easy device switching and simple customization. Right now the compact Mini version is around 40% off, the lowest price we’ve seen by almost $15, when you use code EXTRA5 at checkout. If portability is a draw for you, be sure to snag this keyboard while it’s at this all-time low price.

Sur La Table Cookware Sale Le Creuset Right now you can save on all your favorite brands — including Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and more — as part of Sur La Table’s cookware sale. With pots and pans up to 60% off, this sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your supplies. With your kitchen fully stocked with premium cookware, you might never feel like ordering takeout again ... maybe.

Adidas Favorites Sale Adidas Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Now through April 13, get up to 50% off iconic styles that rarely go on sale (think NMD, Stan Smith and more) and save for the whole family.

Reader Favorite AirPods Pro 2 $249 $200 at Amazon Apple Three years after debuting — and landing in the ears of seemingly everyone you know — Apple’s mega-popular AirPods Pro have finally gotten a refresh. The AirPods Pro 2 offer major upgrades like improved active noise cancellation (ANC), a wider range of fit options, more expansive touch controls and longer battery life. Right now, the second-gen AirPods Pro are just a dollar shy of their all-time lowest price, so order now to save on these pricey earbuds.

Cuup 25% off bras Cuup Cuup bras promise minimalist design, modern colorways and seamless fit — the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” After testing the bras ourselves, we’re on board with these high-quality, lightweight intimates too. Right now, you can save 25% on all full-price bras, with free shipping and returns on orders over $75. This is a great opportunity to invest in some new pieces for less.

W&P 20% off with code PLANET W&P April is Earth Month, meaning that right now is the perfect time to invest in stylish and sustainable solutions for the kitchen. A favorite brand among our editors at Underscored, W&P is offering 20% off full-price items sitewide with code PLANET — so it’s a great time to save on innovative containers for food and drink as well as utensils, popcorn poppers, ice cube trays and more.

Editor Favorite MMmat Silicone Baking Mats $25 $16 at Amazon Caroline Curran/CNN These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies — and right now a two-pack is on sale for just $16 at Amazon.