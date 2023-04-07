This weekend, you’ll find a deal on our favorite Blue Yeti microphone, discounts at Ulta and savings on a portable Logitech keyboard. All that and more below.

Ulta Spring Haul Event ColourPop Snag your favorite premium and drugstore beauty products for up to half off now April 15 during Ulta’s Spring Haul event. You’ll get BOGO deals on ColourPop and NYX, 30% off Maybelline, Revlon and Tarte and 40% off CoverGirl, Wet N Wild and more. Check out the sale for steals on hair, bath, nail and skincare products sitewide.

Best Tested Blue Yeti Microphone $130 $80 at Amazon Blue Yeti Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, the Blue Yeti boasts superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls. Now $80 in silver at Amazon, this microphone is a smart purchase for any at-home setup.

Overstock Spring Black Friday Sale Overstock Black Friday in spring? Groundbreaking. Overstock’s Spring Black Friday Sale starts today and runs through April 24, so you can refresh your home without breaking the bank. Outfit your home and garden with brand new rugs, bedding, outdoor items and more, all seeing discounts up you won’t want to miss. Plus, for a limited time you’ll score an additional 10% off when you activate the sitewide coupon.

Lowest Price Logitech MX Keys Mini $100 $66 with code EXTRA5 at Lenovo Eric Ravenscraft/CNN The full-size, full featured Logitech MX Keys earned our top spot in keyboard testing, thanks to its terrific typing experience, easy device switching and simple customization. Right now, the compact Mini version is around 40% off, the lowest price we’ve seen by almost $15, when you use code EXTRA5 at checkout. If portability is a draw for you, be sure to snag this keyboard while it’s at this all-time low price.

Sur La Table Cookware Sale Le Creuset Right now, you can save on all your favorite brands — including Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and more — as part of Sur La Table’s cookware sale. With pots and pans up to 60% off, this sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your supplies. With your kitchen fully stocked with premium cookware, you might never feel like ordering takeout again (... maybe).

More deals to shop

• With warmer weather (finally) here, it’s time to tackle any messes in your yard. Right now you can refresh your lawn and garden with these outdoor tools, on sale now at Woot!

• Shop the beverage scents — think margaritas and champagne — at Homesick candles and get 35% off.

• Refresh your activewear collection at the Athleta Warehouse Sale, offering up to 60% off a ton of styles.

• This Mario Badescu blemish treatment is seeing its lowest price ever right now.

• Don’t miss these Amazon deals on adorable Melissa & Doug toys — there’s always a little one’s birthday around the corner.

• Woot! just dropped these deals on office furniture, so you can grab a new ergonomic chair or standing desk for less.

• The patented HyperChiller vessel cools your beverages in one minute, meaning cold drinks are available anytime — even when a certain someone forgets to refill the ice cube tray.

• Now through April 20, check out the Microsoft Store’s Spring Sale, offering discounts on Xbox and PC games, PCs and more!

• Save on science-backed skin care during the Friends & Family Sale at Murad. You’ll get 25% off sitewide plus free shipping, now through April 10.

• Nail art and care is a breeze with Jinsoon products — and this weekend you can save 15% with code EASTER15.

Deals you may have missed

Adidas Favorites Sale Adidas Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Now through April 13, get up to 50% off iconic styles that rarely go on sale (think NMD, Stan Smith and more) and save for the whole family.

Editor Favorite AirPods Pro 2 $249 $200 at Amazon Apple Three years after debuting — and landing in the ears of seemingly everyone you know — Apple’s mega-popular AirPods Pro have finally gotten a refresh. The AirPods Pro 2 offer major upgrades like improved active noise cancellation (ANC), a wider range of fit options, more expansive touch controls and longer battery life. Right now, the second-gen AirPods Pro are just a dollar shy of their all-time lowest price, so order now to save on these pricey earbuds.

Editor Favorite Cuup 25% off bras Cuup Cuup bras promise minimalist design, modern colorways and seamless fit — the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” After testing the bras ourselves, we’re on board with these high-quality, lightweight intimates too. Right now, you can save 25% on all full-price bras, with free shipping and returns on orders over $75. This is a great opportunity to invest in some new pieces for less.

Editor Favorite W&P 20% off with code PLANET W&P April is Earth Month, meaning that right now is the perfect time to invest in stylish and sustainable solutions for the kitchen. A favorite brand among our editors at Underscored, W&P is offering 20% off full-price items sitewide with code PLANET — so it’s a great time to save on innovative containers for food and drink as well as utensils, popcorn poppers, ice cube trays and more.

Editor Favorite MMmat Silicone Baking Mats $25 $16 at Amazon Caroline Curran/CNN These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies — and right now a two-pack is on sale for just $16 at Amazon.