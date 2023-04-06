Today, you’ll find a deal on AirPods Pro 2, a discounted pack of Aztec Healing Clay and savings on W&P sustainable storage. All that and more below.

Editor Favorite AirPods Pro 2 $249 $200 at Amazon Apple Three years after debuting — and landing in the ears of seemingly everyone you know — Apple’s mega-popular AirPods Pro have finally gotten a refresh. The AirPods Pro 2 offer major upgrades like improved active noise cancellation (ANC), a wider range of fit options, more expansive touch controls and longer battery life. Right now, the second-gen AirPods Pro are just a dollar shy of their all-time lowest price, so order now to save on these pricey earbuds.

Editor Favorite W&P 20% off with code PLANET W&P April is Earth Month, meaning that right now is the perfect time to invest in stylish and sustainable solutions for the kitchen. A favorite brand among our editors at Underscored, W&P is offering 20% off full-price items sitewide with code PLANET — so it’s a great time to save on innovative containers for food and drink as well as utensils, popcorn poppers, ice cube trays and more.

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, 3-Pack $45 $25 at Woot! Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Amazon This $15 bestselling face mask claims to cleanse pores and reduce acne, and with more than 50,000 5-star reviews and the Underscored seal of approval, it’s a formidable yet sensitive solution for many stubborn skin woes. Today only, you can score a pack of three for $25 at Woot!, close to half off in a rare deal.

Lowest Price iRobot Roomba j6+ $800 $600 at Amazon Amazon Pet hair and crumbs littering your floors are a thing of the past with a quality robot vacuum. Fortunately, the iRobot Roomba j6+, a previous version of one of our favorite Roomba models, the j7+, is seeing an all-time low price at Amazon. Splurge for the j6+, which includes a self-empty base and Alexa compatibility. You’ll be shocked at the powerful performance and smart robot technology that learns your cleaning preferences and home layout.

Adidas Favorites Sale Adidas Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Now through April 13, get up to 50% off iconic styles that rarely go on sale (think NMD, Stan Smith and more) and save for the whole family.

More deals to shop

• Shop Apple accessories — think AirTag holders, laptop chargers and more — up to 86% (!) off right now at Woot!.

• Durable and classic, Dr. Martens shoes are on sale now at Woot! whether you’re looking to save on combat boots, sandals, oxfords or whatever else suits you.

• Save on these rechargeable AAA batteries right now at Amazon — and never run out during a power outage again.

• This powerful Bissell robot vacuum doubles as a mop, tackling any kind of mess on your floors. Get it now over half off.

• Your dog deserves the same comfort you do each night, so save on a large Casper dog bed, seeing its lowest price ever right now at Amazon.

• Grab a pair of Beats Fit Pro — which our editor prefers over AirPods — 28% off at Woot! right now.

• During this sale at Society6, you can get up to 40% off apparel, bags, kids, tech accessories, stationery and more.

• Head over to SkinStore right now and get 15% off your order with code SS15, plus a free SkinCeuticals gift when you spend $85 or more.

• Woot! is offering a bunch of solid deals on Wusthof knives, so upgrade if your current collection is feeling dull.

• The HyperX Alloy Origins gaming keyboard is over half off right now — an all-time low price.

Deals you may have missed

Editor Favorite Cuup 25% off bras Cuup Cuup bras promise minimalist design, modern colorways and seamless fit — the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” After testing the bras ourselves, we’re on board with these high-quality, lightweight intimates too. Right now, you can save 25% on all full-price bras, with free shipping and returns on orders over $75. This is a great opportunity to invest in some new pieces for less.

Rare Deal Simplehuman Spring Clean Spruce Up Event Simplehuman Simplehuman’s products streamline your routines with smart, minimal home solutions — everything from trash cans to soap pumps to kitchen storage and much more. Right now, the brand is hosting a seasonal sale where customers can score 20% off a variety of bestsellers, including the new paper towel pump.

Editor Favorite MMmat Silicone Baking Mats $25 $16 at Amazon Caroline Curran/CNN These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies — and right now a two-pack is on sale for just $16 at Amazon.

CNN Exclusive Deal EarFun Air Pro 3 $80 $56 with clipped on-page coupon and code EAP3CNN1 at Amazon Earfun When it comes to seamless connection, impressive audio clarity and dynamic customization, you won’t find a better affordable option than the EarFun Air Pro 3. These brand-new earbuds offer impressive upgrades to our favorite budget options — and right now they’re 30% off for Underscored readers with the clipped coupon and code EAP3CNN1.

CNN Exclusive Deal Tommy John 20% off orders of $100 or more with code UNDERSCORED20 Tommy John Get cozy for less, thanks to this exclusive deal on loungewear and sleepwear from Tommy John. Now through April 7, Underscored readers can get an exclusive 20% off orders of $100 or more using code UNDERSCORED20. Save now on outfits perfect for lazy Sundays, working from home and self-care nights.