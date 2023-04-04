Today, you’ll find a deal on reader-favorite silicone baking mats, a discounted Olaplex hair care and savings on Boll & Branch bedding. All that and more below.

Reader Favorite MMmat Silicone Baking Mats $25 $16 at Amazon Caroline Curran/CNN These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies — and right now a 2-pack is on sale for just $16 at Amazon.

CNN Exclusive Deal EarFun Air Pro 3 $80 $56 with clipped on-page coupon and code EAP3CNN1 at Amazon Earfun When it comes to seamless connection, impressive audio clarity and dynamic customization, you won’t find a better affordable option than the EarFun Air Pro 3s. These brand-new earbuds offer impressive upgrades to our favorite budget options — and right now they’re 30% off for Underscored readers with the clipped coupon and code EAP3CNN1.

CNN Exclusive Deal Tommy John 20% off orders of $100 or more with code UNDERSCORED20 Tommy John Get cozy for less, thanks to this exclusive deal on loungewear and sleepwear from Tommy John. Now through April 7, Underscored readers can get an exclusive 20% off orders of $100 or more using code UNDERSCORED20. Save now on outfits perfect for lazy Sundays, working from home and self care nights.

Boll & Branch The Annual Spring Event Boll & Branch Save on premium sheets and bedding right now at Boll & Branch. The brand is offering 20% off sitewide with code SPRING20, plus a Natural Cable Knit Throw when you spend $400. Shop the sale, happening now through April 8, for restful nights ahead.

Olaplex Hair Care $30 From $20 at Woot! Woot! ​​Keep your hair lustrous and healthy with Olaplex hair care. Right now you can score up to 34% off the beloved brand at Woot!, so shop now before the deals are sold out.

More deals to shop

• Right now at J. Crew, a ton of full-price styles are 40% off, just in time for you to refresh your wardrobe for spring.

• Shop rarely-on-sale Crocs styles 25% off today.

• Right now just $8 for a pack of 4, these hair clips keep your hair out of your face in style — and they’re extra big, perfect for those with long and thick hair.

• Our favorite budget over-ear wireless headphones, the 1MORE SonoFlow, are 20% off right now, meaning a brand new pair is just $80.

• Save $20 on the latest Echo Dot, which comes outfitted with a clock, Alexa capabilities and improved sound quality.

• Amazon is offering two Dyson products around 25% off — the TP01 Air Purifier and V8 cordless vacuum.

• If your knife skills could use some improvement, save time and effort with this vegetable chopper, which preps all your ingredients in no time.This kitchen helper is half off right now.

• Amazon is offering a limited-time promo on home essentials from Bounty, Tide, Dawn, Swiffer and more — spend $60 and get a $15 Amazon credit.

• Right now at Target, shop this BOGO 25% off CamelBak water bottles.

• Shop the Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Friends & Family sale for 25% off sitewide.

Deals you may have missed

Hoover CleanSlate Plus $150 $100 at Amazon Hoover A similar model to our favorite overall portable carpet cleaner, this machine boasts the same compact design, dual water tanks and variety of tools, including the large cleaner head we loved. Especially in homes with children or pets, the Hoover CleanSlate Plus is an absolute must — and right now it’s seeing its lowest price in over a year, just a dollar shy of the all-time low.

Editor Favorite Always Pan $145 $115 at Our Place Our Place Our Place’s kitchenware is a staple in our editors’ kitchens, thanks to their nonstick versatility and gorgeous designs. Now’s your last chance to shop this iteration of the beloved Always Pan, and you can score a discounted price in a few in-stock colors.