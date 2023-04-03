Today, you’ll find a deal on a portable carpet cleaner we love, a discount on the popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and savings at Zappos. All that and more below.

Lowest Price Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (3-Pack) $72 $32 with code WOOTLIP at Woot! Sephora Right now you can save on the ultra-popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, a luxurious addition to your nighttime routine that’s dermatologist-approved and beloved by Demi Moore. Apply the berry-scented mask to your lips at bedtime and wake up with a noticeably softer pout. Usually $72 for 3, right now the bundle is an incredible $40 off when you use the code WOOTLIP at checkout for additional savings.

Editor Favorite Solo Stove 45% off fire pit bundles Solo Stove Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Solo Stove has to offer. From fire pits to pizza ovens and more, the brand makes outdoor gatherings that much better. Right now, you can score up to 45% off fire pit essential bundles and up to 40% off lids. Whether you prioritize size, portability or versatility, you’ll find what you’re looking for in the discounted Ranger, Bonfire and Yukon stoves.

Rare Deal Hoover CleanSlate Plus $150 $100 at Amazon Hoover A similar model to our favorite overall portable carpet cleaner, this machine boasts the same compact design, dual water tanks and variety of tools, including the large cleaner head we loved. Especially in homes with children or pets, the Hoover CleanSlate Plus is an absolute must — and right now it’s seeing its lowest price in over a year, just a dollar shy of the all-time low.

On Running Shoes $140 From $125 at Woot! On Running You’ve likely seen athletes and pedestrians alike sporting this beloved footwear brand, and right now you can score a pair of your own On running shoes for less. Woot! is offering the men’s and women’s All Day Cloud models up to 11% off. Lightweight and flexible, these shoes offer a cushion experience that tons of runners love.

Zappos Buy a pair of shoes and get 25% off a pair of jeans Zappos Today and tomorrow, shoppers can take advantage of this rare promo at Zappos. Buy a pair of shoes and get 25% off a pair of denim jeans for savings on a stylish ‘fit that’s perfect for spring. If your spring footwear collection leaves something to be desired, get bestselling brands for less right now.

More deals to shop

• You can grow herbs in your home thanks to this Aerogarden Harvest system, now 42% off — no backyard necessary.

• The iHealth no-touch forehead thermometer makes collecting data easy, and right now it’s over half off at Amazon.

• The Kindle Paperwhite, our top budget e-reader, is just $100 right now, meaning you can embrace your inner bookworm anywhere, anytime for less.

• Convenient for college students and apartment-dwellers alike, this handy laundry backpack makes toting your dirty clothes a cinch. Get it under $14 right now.

• These cozy body pillows, up to 27% off right now, can help you rest more comfortably or improve your posture for when you’re sitting up in bed.

• Our favorite mesh Wi-Fi system, the Eero bundle, is matching its recent low price today.

• Keep an eye on your property with the best-in-class Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, now matching its lowest price ever.

• And if you’re eager to stay in the Ring ecosystem, score the video doorbell for monitoring deliveries and visitors from anywhere.

• Today only, Woot! is offering this extra-large Ninja air fryer for a nice discount in refurbished condition.

• Save on cozy loungewear from Jambys during the brand’s spring sale: Get 25% off sitewide with code SPRINGTIME25 at checkout.

Deals you may have missed

Everlane Spring Essentials Event Everlane If your wardrobe could use a refresh, why not check out elevated basics, denim styles, athleticwear and more from Everlane? Right now is a perfect time to check out Everlane’s site, since the brand is offering 30% off a bunch of spring-ready styles. The sale runs through April 3 and offers markdowns on bestsellers that rarely go on sale, so don’t dilly dally.