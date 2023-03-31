This weekend, you’ll find a deal on a Loftie bundle, a discounted Always Pan and savings at Wayfair. All that and more below.

Everlane Spring Essentials Event Everlane If your wardrobe could use a refresh, why not check out elevated basics, denim styles, athleticwear and more from Everlane? Right now is a perfect time to check out Everlane’s site, since the brand is offering 30% off a bunch of spring-ready styles. The sale runs through April 3 and offers markdowns on bestsellers that rarely go on sale, so don’t dilly dally.

Editor Favorite Always Pan $145 $115 at Our Place Our Place Our Place’s kitchenware is a staple in our editors’ kitchens, thanks to their nonstick versatility and gorgeous designs. Now’s your last chance to shop this iteration of the beloved Always Pan, and you can score a discounted price in a few in-stock colors.

Editor Favorite Nightstand Bundle $398 $319 at Loftie Loftie Right now at Loftie, you can save on two nightstand essentials we love. The Loftie Alarm Clock aims to help you wake up and wind down naturally and mindfully. offering guided meditations, sound baths and more. The Loftie Lamp is more than just a sunrise lamp, offering a bevy of research-based features and a sleek look that suits any bedroom. Bundle both and get 20% off your order.

Editor Favorite Baggu $12 From $10 at Bando Baggu If you’re anything like this writer, you’re a major Baggu fan. The brand makes sturdy, versatile bags and accessories that consistently receive compliments from strangers. Right now, thanks to a sale at Bando, you can find discounts on bags, pouches, home goods, slippers and more throughout the weekend. Shop now before all your favorite prints are sold out.

Wayfair 5 Days of Deals Wayfair During Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals promo get discounts up to 70% off across a bunch of categories. For the next — you guessed it — 5 days, snag huge savings on furniture, bedding, decor, kitchen essentials and more. You’ll get free shipping, too, so browse the site before your favorites are gone.

More deals to shop

• Shop clothes and homewares and get 20% off your order at Urban Outfitters — sitewide sales are rare at the retailer, so shop your faves now.

• Summer is just around the corner, so if you’re looking to glow safely, pick up this half off St. Tropez bronzing face mist.

• Sales at Sheertex are no rarity, but you can score the ultra-durable tights at $20, their lowest price ever, for a limited time.

• Better sleep is in your future: This weekend, Casper is offering 25% off the Wave Hybrid Snow mattress with code MARCH-WHS-25.

• Stock up on your favorite skin care from brands like Cerave and La Roche Posay at CVS — there’s a nice BOGO 40% off promo happening now.

• Snag some Under Armour polos up to 57% off right now at Woot! — they’re a staple for summer outdoor activities.

• Woot! is also offering a bunch of discounts on batteries right now. Grab some now for when you need them later.

• Keep an eye on your home and yard with a refurbished Blink Outdoor security camera. A pack of two starts at just $70 right now.

• Get your home looking squeaky clean with these spring cleaning supplies, on sale now at Amazon.

• A variety of Beats earbuds — including some Underscored favorites — are on sale right now at Amazon.

Deals you may have missed

Apple MagSafe Charger $39 $31 at Amazon Amazon Down to the lowest price we’ve seen this year, the Apple MagSafe charger is a great wireless solution for iPhone users. The iPhone 12 and 13 can charge twice as fast via MagSafe as they can over standard wireless charging, and the magnets built into the phones and charger ensure perfect alignment every time.