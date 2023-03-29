Today, you’ll find a deal on Homesick Candles, a discounted GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker and savings on HigherDose sauna blankets. All that and more below.

Homesick Candle $38 $17 at Amazon Amazon Celebrate your favorite city with a new scent from Homesick. The candle brand has mastered nostalgic fragrances tied to specific locations, and right now you can get over half off cities from Austin to Boston, Philadelphia to Phoenix and more. It’s the perfect opportunity to scoop up a gift for someone special, or just stock up on new scents for your own home.

Reebok The Spring Sale Reebok Right now, Reebok is offering 40% off full-price men’s and women’s athletic gear and an extra 50% off sale items. If you’re looking to replace some of your old athletic gear from the ‘90s (we don’t judge), it’s a perfect opportunity to stock up on some quality pieces that suit any activity. Enter code SPRING at checkout to snag the discounts, now through March 31.

Reader Favorite Hydro Flask Water Bottle, 21 Ounces $35 From $24 at Amazon Nordstrom A classic for a reason, Hydro Flask’s famous insulated water bottle is on sale right now at Amazon. Get close to 30% off this 21-ounce standard-mouthed bottle that’s durable enough for all your adventures. Choose your favorite color (olive is the cheapest right now, but you’ll save on black too) and make it your own with stickers.

CNN Exclusive Deal HigherDose 20% off sitewide with code CNN HigherDose HigherDose’s sauna blanket was a favorite purchase of 2021 by one of our discerning editors. For the wellness-obsessed, the brand offers self-care splurges — red light masks, infrared mats and more — that promise myriad benefits, including better sleep. Right now, Underscored readers can shop HigherDose for less with an exclusive sitewide discount: Simply enter CNN at checkout for 20% off your order (excluding the full-size sauna, subscriptions and bundles), now through March 31.

Reader Favorite GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker $649 $573 at Amazon Amazon There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can get this coveted ice type at home with the latest GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker 2.0 with a side tank, now seeing a discount of 12% off. Yes, that’s still quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but ice lovers say it’s well worth it.

More deals to shop

• Score 25% off this Samsonite luggage set — the brand’s a favorite of ours — with code VIP right now at Macy’s.

• This on-trend Philips Hue lightstrip sets the mood in any room, and right now it’s 20% off at Amazon.

• Score Amazon’s new sleep tracking device, the Halo Rise, for just $100, matching the all-time low price.

• If you’re not committed to the Apple ecosystem, now’s a great time to save on a premium tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, at 33% off.

• Save on a variety of sunglasses from brands like Ray Ban, Oakley and more right now at Woot!

• Today’s savings during Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty include 50% off skin care and beauty from Clinique, Urban Decay and Dermatologica.

• If your kitchen could use some upgrades, shop this cookware sale at Sur La Table for up to 60% off brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and more.

• Right now at Chewy, first-time shoppers can score a $20 gift card when they spend $49 or more at the pet mega-retailer.

• Shop Easter basket accessories and treats for less right now at Walgreens.

• Get half off the Blokus Shuffle Uno Edition board game for family fun anytime.

Deals you may have missed

CNN Exclusive Deal Tuft & Paw 35% off first litter order with code CNN35; $50 off the Cove and Shelter combo with code CNN50 Tuft + Paw Cat lovers know that our feline companions deserve to be spoiled with everything nice. If you want to treat your pet to a new litter box setup, consider Tuft + Paw, a favorite among Underscored editors. The brand’s unique litter clumps like a champ, meaning you don’t have to bring out the vacuum every day — plus it disintegrates in water so you can flush it down the toilet. Plus, you can save on the streamlined Cove litter box when you bundle with the Shelter wall. Use code CNN35 for 35% off first litter order and code CNN50 for $50 off the Cove and Shelter combo.

Allbirds 50% off Smallbirds shoes with orders of $100 or more Allbirds You know ‘em, you love ‘em — Allbirds’ slipper-like merino wool shoes are a consistent favorite among Underscored readers. And once you’ve got your footwear needs in check, why not consider some kicks for the kiddos in your life? Right now when you spend $100 or more at Allbirds you’ll get 50% off Smallbirds shoes. Just use code KIDDOS at checkout.