Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite Vitamix upgrade, a discounted Solo Stove fire pit and savings on a convenient car trash can. All that and more below.

CNN Exclusive Deal Tuft & Paw 35% off first litter order with code CNN35; $50 off the Cove and Shelter combo with code CNN50 Tuft + Paw Cat lovers know that our feline companions deserve to be spoiled with everything nice. If you want to treat your pet to a new litter box setup, consider Tuft + Paw, a favorite among Underscored editors. The brand’s unique litter clumps like a champ, meaning you don’t have to bring out the vacuum every day — plus it disintegrates in water so you can flush it down the toilet. Plus, you can save on the streamlined Cove litter box when you bundle with the Shelter wall. Use code CNN35 for 35% off first litter order and code CNN50 for $50 off the Cove and Shelter combo.

Editor Favorite Solo Stove Up to 57% off at Woot! Solo Stove Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Solo Stove has to offer. From upgraded fire pits to pizza ovens and more, the brand makes outdoor gatherings that much better. Right now, you can score 30% off all Heat Deflectors with the code HEAT30. Plus, find savings on the Grill and Ranger models at Woot! right now.

Best Tested Vitamix V1200 Venturist Blender $500 $280 at Best Buy Best Buy Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line blender from Vitamix, the maker of our favorite luxury blender. This Venturist model, ideal for meal prep or feeding a crowd, is just $280 right now, meaning you can get fresh smoothies, soups and more at home for less. Shop this one-day sale before it’s over.

Editor Favorite Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $9 at Amazon Kai Burkhardt/CNN If your car looks like a Starbucks graveyard, consider this no-brainer tidying solution: a trash can for your car. One of our editors is already a huge fan, calling it a “stable, convenient and leak-proof, giving you a worry-free way to tidy up your car.” The Hotor trash can regularly hovers around $10, but right now you can save an extra buck.

Allbirds 50% off Smallbirds shoes with orders of $100 or more Allbirds You know ‘em, you love ‘em — Allbirds’ slipper-like merino wool shoes are a consistent favorite among Underscored readers. And once you’ve got your footwear needs in check, why not consider some kicks for the kiddos in your life? Right now when you spend $100 or more at Allbirds you’ll get 50% off Smallbirds shoes. Just use code KIDDOS at checkout.

More deals to shop

• The Matein travel backpack keeps your laptop and other belongings secure, with added features like a USB port and luggage strap. Right now it’s just $24, matching its lowest price in 12 months.

• Our favorite screenless dash cam, the budget-friendly Scosche, is seeing a rare discount right now.

• A bunch of Barbie dolls and accessories are up to 60% off right now at Amazon.

• Save a few bucks on this Apple power adapter right now at Amazon.

• Get up to half off a Coway air purifier or bidet for a cleaner home (and behind) for less.

• Eliminate itchy and dry eyes — Woot! is offering savings on Renu and Biotrue contact solution today.

• Powerful Philips Sonicare toothbrushes are 35% off, so upgrade your dental hygiene for less right now.

• Spring means warmer weather — and potentially, more sweat. Save on deodorant from Secret, Gillette and Old Spice right now.

• Shop the warehouse sale at For Love & Lemons and get pieces up to 75% off.

Deals you may have missed

Rare Deal Nintendo Switch OLED $350 $320 at Woot! Nintendo With unmatched versatility and an impressive game library, the Nintendo Switch is a favorite at Underscored. What’s more, compared to other consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X, the Switch is cheaper without sacrificing features or fun. Right now, you can score the OLED Switch in white for $30 off — a rare discount on this console.

CNN Exclusive Deal Homebody 20% off sitewide with code CNN20 Homebody Cozy yet sophisticated, Homebody’s custom modular furniture makes a statement in any home. From sofas to chaises to ottomans and more, the brand’s ultra-comfortable seating offers unique features like built-in recliners, pet friendly fabrics and an edgeless frame. Right now, Underscored readers can get 20% off sitewide using code CNN20. Afternoon naps and at-home movie nights will never be the same.

Editor Favorite Brightland Harvest Sale Brightland Upgrade your weeknight dinners with quality olive oil from this California-based brand. Brightland sources heirloom olives from family farmers to create preservative-free, unique-tasting oils. Starting today, you can snag two bestselling oils from last year’s harvest for the price of one, a $40 value. Choose your favorite flavors — including bold and robust infusions — and save while supplies last.

Editor Favorite Tile 20% off $75 or more Amazon If you’re in the habit of misplacing things, Tile trackers are a great solution. Right now, you can score savings on a variety of models, including the credit card-shaped Slim and keychain-friendly Mate. You’ll get 20% off your order of $75 or more with code EXTRA20OFF, now through April 18.