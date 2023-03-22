Today, you’ll find a deal on a Nintendo Switch, discounted Cuup intimates and savings on Tarte cosmetics. All that and more below.

Tarte Warehouse Sale Tarte Get an extra 20% off on-sale makeup at Tarte for total warehouse savings up to 70%. Stock up on the brand’s famous concealer, bestselling eyeshadow palettes and everything else you’ve had on your wish list. This promo only lasts through March 24, so browse the site now if you’re running low on beauty products.

Cuup Extra 20% off sale styles with code CNN20 Cuup Cuup bras promise minimalist design, modern colorways and seamless fit — the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” After testing the bras ourselves, we’re on board with these high-quality, lightweight intimates too. Right now, Underscored readers can save an additional 20% on discounted items using code CNN20 for a total savings of up to 60%. This is a great opportunity to invest in some new pieces for less.

Reader Favorite Dyson Up to 58% off Dyson It’s no secret that Dyson makes some seriously stylish (and powerful) appliances, whether we’re talking dust-busting vacuums, air-cleaning purifiers or salon-quality hair tools. Whether you’ve already jumped on the Dyson train or you’re curious to see for yourself what the fuss is all about, check out these deals (up to 58% off!) on refurbished vacuums and hair tools at eBay.

Rare Deal Nintendo Switch $300 $247 at Woot! Getty Images With unmatched versatility and an impressive game library, the Nintendo Switch is a favorite at Underscored. What’s more, compared to other consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X, the Switch is cheaper without sacrificing features or fun. Right now, you can score the standard Switch for over $50 off in neon blue and red — a rare discount on this guaranteed-fun console.

More deals to shop

• Whether they’re making a bold fashion statement or getting muddy in the backyard, there’s no denying — Crocs are everywhere. Everything is 15% off sitewide when you use code MARCH15.

• Keep your home secure with these refurbished Ring floodlight cameras, on sale now at Woot!

• Don’t be fooled by the whimsical design — this colorful keyboard delivers on a top-notch typing experience and convenient connectivity. Get the Logitech Pop Keys for $20 off in two colors right now.

• Save on kids’ toys from tried-and-true brands like Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and more.

• Save on jewelry for special occasions and everyday wear — Aurate is currently offering 30% off sitewide with code WHM30.

• You can score 5 pairs of women’s underwear for just $18 right now at Target.

• Woot! is offering solid discounts on Puma boxer briefs and socks if your underwear drawer could use a refresh.

• AirTags are on sale right now, so pick up a few and then invest in a silicone holder so you can attach the tracker to whatever needs tracking.

• A pair of Adidas Ultraboosts is over half off at eBay, alongside a bunch of other footwear from the brand. Use code 30OFFADI for an extra 30% off.

• Stock up and save on Dawn dish soap right now at Woot!

Deals you may have missed

Monos Birthday Sale Monos Now through March 27, get up to 25% off sitewide when you use code BIRTHDAY at checkout. Monos suitcases aren’t just pretty — they’re also durable, spacious and lightweight, ideal for everything from weekend getaways to long trips abroad. Score a variety of Monos suitcases, bags, travel accessories and more at a sweet discount for streamlined travel ahead.

Nike End of Season Sale Nike Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, this sale has you covered. Right now Nike is offering 20% off select styles when you spend $100 and 25% off orders of $125. Simply use code SPRING to save at checkout, now through March 26.

Outer Spring Sale Outer Outer brings comfort and craftsmanship to patio furniture, so you can take advantage of nice weather and entertain — or simply lounge — outdoors. Now through March 28, the brand is hosting a spring sale and offering 5% off sitewide and 15% off select bestsellers. Whether you’re shopping for a cozy sectional, sturdy rug or warming fire pit, you’ll save on gorgeous furniture built to last season after season.

Editor Favorite Swedish Dishcloths $25 From $12 at Amazon Amazon Curb your paper towel usage with a more sustainable option like Swedish dishcloths, half price at Amazon right now. These reusable, biodegradable cloths are already a cost-saving swap, but at just over $12 for a pack of 10, you’re looking at some serious savings. Whether you’re wiping up crumbs, washing your car or anything in between, these dishcloths are a no-brainer at the lowest price we’ve seen this year.