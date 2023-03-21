Today, you’ll find a deal on Youth To The People cleanser, discounted Monos luggage and savings on Outer furniture. All that and more below.

Monos Birthday Sale Monos Now through March 27, get up to 25% off sitewide when you use code BIRTHDAY at checkout. Monos suitcases aren’t just pretty — they’re also durable, spacious and lightweight, ideal for everything from weekend getaways to long trips abroad. Score a variety of Monos suitcases, bags, travel accessories and more at a sweet discount for streamlined travel ahead.

Best Tested KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Stand Mixer $400 $230 at Walmart KitchenAid Long a staple of wedding registries, wish lists and first home fantasies, the iconic KitchenAid mixer — you know the one — is seriously on sale in refurbished condition at Walmart. The brand's 6-quart stand mixer is a must for whipping up everything from big batches of cookies and cakes to breads and pastas. This certified refurbished model comes with a handy bowl-lift design, 10 speeds, a flat beater, spiral dough hook and wire whip and can be used with more than 10 other attachments (sold separately) for tons of versatility.

Youth To The People Kale + Green Tea Facial Cleanser $36 $24 at Amazon Youth To The People Mega popular, thanks to its gentle yet effective formula, this Youth To The People cleanser is nicely discounted right now at Amazon. Today only, you’ll get over 33% off this skin care essential that deep cleans your pores without stripping the skin of moisture.

Nike End of Season Sale Nike Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, this sale has you covered. Right now Nike is offering 20% off select styles when you spend $100 and 25% off orders of $125. Simply use code SPRING to save at checkout, now through March 26.

Outer Spring Sale Outer Outer brings comfort and craftsmanship to patio furniture, so you can take advantage of nice weather and entertain — or simply lounge — outdoors. Now through March 28, the brand is hosting a spring sale and offering 5% off sitewide and 15% off select bestsellers. Whether you’re shopping for a cozy sectional, sturdy rug or warming fire pit, you’ll save on gorgeous furniture built to last season after season.

More deals to shop

• Get 30% off classic footwear from SeaVees during the brand’s sitewide Anniversary Sale — this editor is a major fan.

• A couple Vitamix blenders are close to 40% off right now at Amazon.

• Don’t miss this sale on Easter candy happening now at Amazon — whether you’re filling plastic eggs or just enjoying the seasonal sweets for yourself.

• Through tomorrow, you can get 15% off drinkware and more at OtterBox.

• This handy kitchen colander, 15% off right now, nestles in your sink and stows flat, making it ideal for pint-size apartments.

• From travels abroad to everyday gym sessions, this Dagne Dover duffel stashes your stuff wherever you are. Right now it’s on sale at Nordstrom.

• Today only, this refurbished Dyson upright vac is under $200 at Woot!.

• Calling all dog lovers: Petco is offering 20% off select puppy essentials when you use code PUPPY20 in cart.

• Get up to 50% off vintage furniture finds from Chairish during the site’s biggest sale of the year.

• For most of us, warmer weather means more time outside, which means your skin needs protection. Invest in some sunscreen, on sale now at Target.

Deals you may have missed

Editor Favorite Swedish Dishcloths $25 From $12 at Amazon Amazon Curb your paper towel usage with a more sustainable option like Swedish dishcloths, half price at Amazon right now. These reusable, biodegradable cloths are already a cost-saving swap, but at just over $12 for a pack of 10, you’re looking at some serious savings. Whether you’re wiping up crumbs, washing your car or anything in between, these dishcloths are a no-brainer at the lowest price we’ve seen this year.

Universal Standard The Stack Sale Universal Standard Universal Standard’s size-inclusive, on-trend denim is up to half off right now, meaning you can score discounts on everything from jackets to jeans to overalls and more. If you’re refreshing your spring wardrobe, it’s a great time to shop timeless fashion in sizes 00 to 40. Shoppers can also get an extra 20% off two pieces or an extra 25% off three pieces.