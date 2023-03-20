Today, you’ll find a deal on Swedish Dish Cloths, discounted Universal Standard denim and savings on Samsung’s The Frame TV. All that and more below.

Editor Favorite Swedish Dish Cloths $25 From $11 at Amazon Amazon Curb your paper towel usage with a more sustainable option like Swedish dishcloths, half price at Amazon right now. These reusable, biodegradable cloths are already a cost-saving swap, but at just over $12 for a pack of ten, you’re looking at some serious savings. Whether you’re wiping up crumbs, washing your car or anything in between, these dishcloths are a no-brainer at the lowest price we’ve seen this year.

Best Tested EarFun Air Earbuds $66 $36 at Amazon Amazon It is quite literally impossible to overstate how much we love these true-wireless earbuds from EarFun. Normally going for around $70, they provide high-quality sound without the premium price tag, performing better than earphones nearly double their price. They also boast water-proof technology, solid microphone and seven hours of playback on a single charge. Best of all? Right now they’re half off — just a dollar shy of their lowest price ever.

Universal Standard The Stack Sale Universal Standard Universal Standard’s size-inclusive, on-trend denim is up to half off right now, meaning you can score discounts on everything from jackets to jeans to overalls and more. If you’re refreshing your spring wardrobe, it’s a great time to shop timeless fashion in sizes 00 to 40. Shoppers can also get an extra 20% off 2 pieces or an extra 25% off 3 pieces.

Editor Favorite Samsung The Frame TV $1000 From $900 at Samsung Samsung Practical technology and interior design can sometimes feel at odds, but with The Frame TV, integration is seamless. The latest model comes with an anti-glare coating to not only make watching movies and shows more enjoyable, but also better show off a library of digital art and a choice of magnetic frame when you’re not watching TV. During the Samsung Discover Event, you’ll find six sizes of this cult-favorite television up to $800 off the list price.

Crocs $16 From $10 at Woot! Crocs Whether they’re making a bold fashion statement or getting muddy in the backyard, there’s no denying — Crocs are everywhere. Right now, you can save when you stock up on footwear for the whole family, whether it’s the Classic Clog or another style. With pairs starting at just $10, there’s never been a better time to shop. All you have to do is choose your favorite colors.

More deals to shop

• Keep leftovers fresh with this set of silicone Stasher bags, now over 30% off at Amazon.

• With impressive precision and long-lasting battery, the Apple AirTag is a game changer for scatter-brained moments, like when you can’t remember where you put down your car keys. Right now you can get a set of 4 for about $10 off.

• Get 15% off this handy phone mount that’s perfect for long flights so you can watch your favorite show hands-free.

• Don’t miss these discounted Adidas styles at Woot! to upgrade your gym sessions ahead.

• Refresh your home for less thanks to this spring sale at Ikea, with a host of deals on furniture, rugs, storage and more.

• Right now at Tommy John, when you buy 2 pairs of underwear you’ll get 1 free using code REFRESH.

• Now through April 3, take advantage of discounts on indoor gardens from Click & Grow.

• Shop Casper’s bestselling mattress for $995 with code OGF-23, now through April 2.

• Right now at the outdoors brand Sea to Summit spend $150 and get a free 20L Big River Dry Bag or 13L EVac Dry Bag.

• Shop holistic skin care for less during the spring sale at Naturopathica, with 20% off all orders over $75 now through March 28.

Deals you may have missed

Editor Favorite Onsen Towels Spring Refresh Sale Onsen Unlike typical plush terry options, waffle-knit Onsen towels are super absorbent and quick-drying. Soft yet durable, these towels are perfect to dry off after a shower or bath — and you can confidently reach for one knowing it won’t be wet or musty from its last use. Plus, the towel is available in a variety of colors, so you can match or complement your existing linens. Snag these Underscored-approved linens 20% off sitewide now through March 20.

Caraway Free gift card with purchase Lindsey Swedick Direct-to-consumer brand Caraway offers high-quality nonstick cookware that takes the hassle out of cooking and storage — plus, it’s just gorgeous to look at. Right now, you’ll get tiered savings in the form of a gift card, so you can save on whatever catches your eye, including the beloved fry pan, baking sheets and even linens. Now through March 30, spend $95 and get a $25 gift card, spend $195 and get a $50 gift card or spend $395 and get a $100 gift card. Sales at Caraway are super rare, so don’t hesitate if you’ve had your eye on something.

Best Tested Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $430 $270 at Walmart Dyson In addition to making your floors spotless, Dyson is a pro at styling your strands with its range of hair tools. And right now, you can snap up a refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for under $270, the lowest price we’ve seen. Normally, these dryers go for $430, so be sure to add one to your own hair care arsenal before this all-time-best discount ends.