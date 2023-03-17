This weekend, you’ll find a deal on the GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker, discounts at REI and savings on Onsen towels. All that and more below.

Editor Favorite Onsen Towels Spring Refresh Sale Onsen Unlike typical plush terry options, waffle-knit Onsen towels are super absorbent and quick drying. Soft yet durable, these towels are perfect to dry off after a shower or bath — and you can confidently reach for it knowing it won’t be wet or musty from its last use. Plus, the towel is available in a variety of colors, so you can match or complement your existing linens. Snag these Underscored-approved linens 20% off sitewide now through March 20.

Editor Favorite ThirdLove St. Patrick's Day Sale ThirdLove Thirdlove It’s rare to find a bra you can tolerate, let alone one that’s legitimately comfortable. Thankfully, ThirdLove is here to help. Right now, you can shop unique bras with soft, second-skin fit as well as activewear, pajamas and more and save — simply use the code LOVE-LUCK25 at checkout for 25% off sitewide, now through March 20.

Reader Favorite GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker $649 $579 at Amazon Amazon There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can get this coveted ice type at home with the latest GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker 2.0 with a side tank, now seeing a discount of 11% off. Yes, that’s still quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but ice lovers say it’s worth it.

REI Members Sale REI Prepare for all your upcoming outdoor adventures with this massive sale for REI members. The retailer is celebrating its members by offering 20% off on one full-price item using code MEMBER23 and an extra 20% off one item from REI Outlet using code MEMBER23 at checkout. These deals and more are live now through March 27, so get discounted gear spanning everything from grill equipment to running shoes to hammocks and more, plus an array of clothing styles for the whole family.

Madewell Insider Event Madewell Now is the perfect time to refresh your spring wardrobe, courtesy of Madwell’s latest sale. Now through March 27, Madewell Insiders can snag 25% off any purchase. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to airy dresses and chic basics. It’s free to sign up for the Insider program, so be sure to add your favorites to cart soon.

More deals to shop

• All things beauty are currently 20% off at Anthropologie, so shop your favorite brands like Sunday Riley, Vitruvi and more for less.

• Step up your Crocs with some new Jibbitz — this whimsical collection is half off at Amazon.

• Fun for all ages, this Nat Geo rock tumbler turns dull rocks into eye-catching gemstones — and it’s over 30% off right now.

• Summer is closer than it feels, so save now on a bunch of sunglasses from Ray-Ban and Oakley.

• Save on hair products, body care and more during this 20% off sitewide sale at Kitsch.

• Customize the lighting in your home with Philips Hue — everything from bulbs to lightstrips to floor lamps is on sale at Woot!

• Shop the Friends & Family Sale at Make Up For Ever for 25% sitewide right now.

• This robot mop/vacuum combo from Bissell is half off right now at Amazon for spotless floors ahead.

Deals you may have missed

Caraway Free gift card with purchase Lindsey Swedick Direct-to-consumer brand Caraway offers high-quality nonstick cookware that takes the hassle out of cooking and storage — plus, it’s just gorgeous to look at. Right now, you’ll get tiered savings in the form of a gift card, so you can save on whatever catches your eye, including the beloved fry pan, baking sheets and even linens. Now through March 30, spend $95 and get a $25 gift card, spend $195 and get a $50 gift card or spend $395 and get a $100 gift card. Sales at Caraway are super rare, so don’t hesitate if you’ve had your eye on something.

Editor Favorite Ruggable The Spring Sale Event Ruggable If you live in a home with children or pets (or you tend to be a bit clumsy), consider a washable rug from Ruggable. The cult-favorite brand is celebrating spring and offering 20% off sitewide. Choose from hundreds of styles, sizes and designs so you can swap out the covers when you fancy a change.

Lowest Price Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $430 $270 at Walmart Dyson In addition to making your floors spotless, Dyson is a pro at styling your strands with its range of hair tools. And right now, you can snap up a refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for under $270, the lowest price we’ve seen. Normally, these dryers go for $430, so be sure to add one to your own hair care arsenal before this all-time-best discount ends.

Rare Deal Material Kitchen Birthday Sale Material Kitchen It feels like direct-to-consumer kitchenware brands are everywhere these days, but one that really catches our eyes is Material, an AAPI-owned brand that counts Oprah and Bobby Berk of "Queer Eye" among its fans. Material offers gorgeous and high-quality essentials for the kitchen, and right now you can score up to 25% off during the sitewide Birthday Sale. Now through March 19, orders below $125 are 15% off, orders over $125 are 20% off and orders above $200 are 25% off.

The Sill Sidewalk Sale The Sill Liven up your home with plants from The Sill, where a variety of bestselling houseplants are up to 50% off just in time for spring. Whether you’re looking for a low-maintenance tabletop cactus or a sizable indoor tree, the Sill has you covered with plants and supplies that will bring dimension and texture to your interior design. Beginner gardeners and certified green thumbs alike can take advantage of this sale through March 19.