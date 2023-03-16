Today, you’ll find a deal on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, a discounted Ember Mug 2 and savings at Ruggable. All that and more below.

Editor Favorite Caraway Free gift card with purchase Lindsey Swedick Direct-to-consumer brand Caraway offers high-quality nonstick cookware that takes the hassle out of cooking and storage — plus, it’s just gorgeous to look at. Right now, you’ll get tiered savings in the form of a gift card, so you can save on whatever catches your eye, including the beloved fry pan, baking sheets and even linens. Now through March 30, spend $95 and get a $25 gift card, spend $195 and get a $50 gift card or spend $395 and get a $100 gift card. Sales at Caraway are super rare, so don’t hesitate if you’ve had your eye on something.

Ruggable The Spring Sale Event Ruggable If you live in a home with children or pets (or you tend to be a bit clumsy), consider a washable rug from Ruggable. The cult-favorite brand is celebrating spring and offering 20% off sitewide. Choose from hundreds of styles, sizes and designs so you can swap out the covers when you fancy a change.

Best Tested Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $430 $270 at Walmart Dyson In addition to making your floors spotless, Dyson is a pro at styling your strands with its range of hair tools. And right now, you can snap up a refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for under $270, the lowest price we’ve seen. Normally, these dryers go for $430, so be sure to add one to your own hair care arsenal before this all-time-best discount ends.

Ember Mug 2 $150 $100 at Woot! Amazon At Underscored, we’re big fans of the Ember Mug 2. It’s a rechargeable stainless steel mug surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. It will automatically detect when liquid’s inside and begin heating to the temperature you choose via the associated app. Today only, you can save $50 on this convenient everyday device and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.

Best Tested Eero 6+ Wifi System $300 $240 at Amazon Amazon We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and expansive coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Since then, Amazon has updated the router, and the new 6+ supports faster speeds on more devices. Now $60 off, the router is seeing a nice discount.

More deals to shop

• Editor-favorite hair care brand Act+Acre is offering a rare sitewide sale now through March 20, so shop 20% off all your faves.

• From the park to the campground, Rumpl blankets make things more comfortable — get one for as low as $74 at REI.

• Now through March 21, take 30% off the entire ColourPop site, plus shop exclusive daily promotions on some of their fan-favorite cosmetics.

• Our favorite overall air conditioner unit, the Midea U-Shaped model, is $70 off — grab it now before spring temperatures arrive.

• This 3-in-1 Dyson air purifier keeps your home comfortable and clean, so get it $100 off today only at Best Buy.

• Shop the Spring Sale at Interior Define and freshen up your space for spring with 15% off sitewide.

• During the Nutribullet St. Patrick’s Day sale, get 20% off the Nutribullet Pro with code CLOVER today and tomorrow.

• Woot! is offering this compact ice maker for $80 today only.

• Shop the sitewide anniversary sale at Bloomscape and get 15% off sitewide, so shop indoor plants and tools for less.

• This discounted trio of Boy Smells candles sets a cozy mood in your space or makes a great host gift — your choice.

Deals you may have missed

Rare Deal Material Kitchen Birthday Sale Material Kitchen It feels like direct-to-consumer kitchenware brands are everywhere these days, but one that really catches our eyes is Material, an AAPI-owned brand that counts Oprah and Bobby Berk of "Queer Eye" among its fans. Material offers gorgeous and high-quality essentials for the kitchen, and right now you can score up to 25% off during the sitewide Birthday Sale. Now through March 19, orders below $125 are 15% off, orders over $125 are 20% off and orders above $200 are 25% off.

The Sill Sidewalk Sale The Sill Liven up your home with plants from The Sill, where a variety of bestselling houseplants are up to 50% off just in time for spring. Whether you’re looking for a low-maintenance tabletop cactus or a sizable indoor tree, the Sill has you covered with plants and supplies that will bring dimension and texture to your interior design. Beginner gardeners and certified green thumbs alike can take advantage of this sale through March 19.

Soko Glam Friends and Family Sale Soko Glam Whether you’re replenishing your skin care faves or looking to upgrade your current routine, don’t miss this sitewide sale at Soko Glam, the K-beauty retailer offering a curated selection of bestselling brands. Now through March 23, get 20% off your order, with the discount applying in cart. This sale only happens once a year, so shop brands you love — from CosRX to Starface to Then I Met You — for less.