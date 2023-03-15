Today, you’ll find a deal on Nanoleaf lighting, discounted Kiehl’s skin care and savings on Sheertex tights. All that and more below.

Editor Favorite Sheertex Warehouse Sale Sheertex Sheertex’s unbreakable tights have reached cult-status for their extreme durability, and now you can shop a bunch of their bestsellers for less during this warehouse sale offering discounts up to 75% off, with all tights under $39. From minimalist classics to colorful shapewear to patterned stockings, these tights promise to be a pair that’ll last more than a season. Shop this sale now before it’s over.

Rare Deal Material Kitchen Birthday Sale Material Kitchen It feels like direct-to-consumer kitchenware brands are everywhere these days, but one that really catches our eyes is Material, an AAPI-owned brand that counts Oprah and Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk among its fans. Material offers gorgeous and high-quality essentials for the kitchen, and right now you can score up to 25% off during the sitewide Birthday Sale. Now through March 19, orders below $125 are 15% off, orders over $125 are 20% off, and orders above $200 are 25% off.

Editor Favorite Nanoleaf End of Season Sale NANOLEAF Add some fun personalized lighting to your space with Nanoleaf smart lighting, now up to 35% during a promo running now through March 26. Perfect for teens or adults, these multicolored lights can be arranged in a mosaic design and sync to your music for an immersive sensory experience: Choose from Lines, Shapes, Elements, Lightstrips and more.

The Sill Sidewalk Sale The Sill Liven up your home with plants from The Sill, where a variety of bestselling houseplants are up to 50% off just in time for spring. Whether you’re looking for a low-maintenance tabletop cactus or a sizable indoor tree, the Sill has you covered with plants and supplies that will bring dimension and texture to your interior design. Beginner gardeners and certified green thumbs alike can take advantage of this sale through March 19.

Kiehl’s Friends & Family Sale Kiehl’s From nourishing face masks to retinol serums and more, Kiehl’s offers products for a variety of skin types and needs. Now’s the perfect time to stock up on the brand’s premium skin care, thanks to a Friends & Family Sale offering 25% off sitewide.

More deals to shop

• During Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty promo, you’ll find new flash sales on coveted products every day. Today you’ll find the Stila Stay All Day liquid eyeliner, our favorite in testing, for half off.

• Brand-new Apple accessories can refresh your old tech, so shop these discounted chargers, AirTag holders and more right now at Woot!

• Right now at Best Buy, score Lyft gift cards on sale for discounted rides ahead.

• From gorgeous velvet pillows to cozy slippers, get 15% off sitewide at Hommey before your favorites sell out.

• Crumbs keep falling between your stove and countertop? Keep all those nooks and crannies clean with this clever gap filler, now at a new low price of $5.

• From rain boots to boat shoes, shop discounted footwear from Hunter, Sperry and more right now.

• The latest Echo Dot, a great addition to any smart home, is up to 30% off right now.

• If you need some organization materials for your spring cleaning, head over to The Container Store for up to 25% off bestsellers.

• This floor mat reduces fatigue while you cook or work from home. Get it around 30% off right now at Amazon.

• From sandals to boots, get classic Dr. Martens on sale right now at Woot!

Deals you may have missed

Vitruvi Archive Sale Vitruvi Vitruvi specializes in essential oil diffusers that provide a satisfying multisensory experience, and these rare discounts are not to be missed. Choose from diffuser models in a variety of colors, then pick out your favorite oil blends. And why not grab some accessories while you’re at it?

Soko Glam Friends and Family Sale Soko Glam Whether you’re replenishing your skin care faves or looking to upgrade your current routine, don’t miss this sitewide sale at Soko Glam, the K-beauty retailer offering a curated selection of bestselling brands. Now through March 23, get 20% off your order, with the discount applying in cart. This sale only happens once a year, so shop brands you love — from CosRX to Starface to Then I Met You — for less.

Reader Favorite LifeStraw Get Outside! Sale AdamBarkerPhotography Whether you’re a camping aficionado or just like to be prepared, it never hurts to have LifeStraw products on hand. The brand’s wildly popular personal water filter removes 99.999% of bacteria, water-borne parasites and microplastics, and a bunch of filtration essentials — including the Peak Series collapsible water bottle and more — are up to 25% off during the brand’s Get Outside! sale, happening now through March 16.