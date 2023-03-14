Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite sleep mask, discounted LifeStraw water filters and savings at Soko Glam. All that and more below.

Best Tested Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask $20 $7 at Amazon Amazon Earning the top spot in our testing, this sleep mask earned praise from our editors thanks to its genius nose wire that blocks any and all light. The cotton outer fabric is soft on the eyes and comfortable on the head, and the mask won’t budge during the night, even if you toss and turn. Get some serious shut-eye for less right now, since the Mavogel sleep mask is currently $7, matching the lowest price we’ve seen in years.

Reebok Friends and Family Sale Reebok Right now, Reebok is offering 35% off full-price men’s and women’s athletic gear and an extra 50% off sale items. If you’re looking to replace some of your old athletic gear from the ‘90s (we don’t judge), it’s a perfect opportunity to stock up on some quality pieces that suit any activity. Enter code FAM at checkout to snag the discounts.

Vitruvi Archive Sale Vitruvi Vitruvi specializes in essential oil diffusers that provide a satisfying multisensory experience, and these rare discounts are not to be missed. Choose from diffuser models in a variety of colors, then pick out your favorite oil blends. And why not grab some accessories while you’re at it?

Soko Glam Friends and Family Sale Soko Glam Whether you’re replenishing your skin care faves or looking to upgrade your current routine, don’t miss this sitewide sale at Soko Glam, the K-beauty retailer offering a curated selection of bestselling brands. Now through March 23, get 20% off your order, with the discount applying in cart. This sale only happens once a year, so shop brands you love — from CosRX to Starface to Then I Met You — for less.

Editor Favorite LifeStraw Get Outside! Sale AdamBarkerPhotography Whether you’re a camping aficionado or just like to be prepared, it never hurts to have LifeStraw products on hand. The brand’s wildly popular personal water filter removes 99.999% of bacteria, water-borne parasites and microplastics, and a bunch of filtration essentials — including the Peak Series collapsible water bottle and more — are up to 25% off during the brand’s Get Outside! sale, happening now through March 16.

More deals to shop

• Get our favorite luxury blender, the Vitamix Venturist V1200, almost half off at Best Buy. Today only, this powerful machine — offering a plethora of functional, durable and just plain cool features — is $266.

• If you’re constantly sipping lukewarm coffee, consider investing in a temperature-controlled Ember Mug 2, now $30 off.

• Our favorite gaming keyboard, the versatile Steelseries Apex Pro, is 30% off right now at Amazon (an all-time low price).

• It’s never a bad idea to pick up a discounted Shark vacuum, and right now this allergen-focused model is 34% off.

• Brand-new Apple accessories can refresh your old tech, so shop these discounted chargers, AirTag holders and more right now at Woot!

• It’s still got quite the price tag, but right now the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 tablet, which converts into a great 2-in-1 laptop, is seeing its lowest price since pre-holiday discounts.

• Calling all crafters: Right now you can get a Cricut Joy machine for less than $100.

• Score a 2020 Macbook Air 20% off right now at Amazon.

• Need some muscle relief? This Shiatsu back and neck massager is just $55 right now.

• Achieve a new level of spotless with this car cleaning gel, designed to get crumbs, dust and everything else out of your vehicle’s nooks and crannies. It’s now just $6.

Deals you may have missed

Best Tested AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $249 $200 at Amazon Apple Three years after debuting — and landing in the ears of seemingly everyone you know — Apple’s mega-popular AirPods Pro have finally gotten a refresh. Available now, the AirPods Pro 2 offer major upgrades like improved active noise cancellation (ANC), a wider range of fit options, more expansive touch controls and longer battery life. Right now, the second-gen AirPods Pro are just a dollar shy of their lowest price ever, so order now at Amazon to save on these pricey earbuds.

Apple Magic Keyboard With Touch ID $150 $120 at Amazon Amazon The full-size Apple Magic Keyboard provides an extended layout that’s great for elevating the iPad experience. Boasting sleek aesthetics, easy Bluetooth setup and a long-lasting battery, this Magic Keyboard, outfitted with Touch ID, is currently at the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.

Best Tested Lululemon Align Pants $126 From $96 at Amazon Lululemon Calling all fitness lovers (and athleisure wearers) — you can save on the beloved Lululemon Align Pants, thanks to this markdown at Amazon. Starting at $96 in the black and true navy colors, this is the lowest price we’ve seen at the retailer. You won’t find a more comfortable pair of leggings, so shop 22% off while the deal is live.