Today, you’ll find a deal on the Apple Magic Keyboard, a discounted Peloton exercise bike and savings at Rifle Paper Co. All that and more below.

Best Tested AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $249 $200 at Amazon Apple Three years after debuting — and landing in the ears of seemingly everyone you know — Apple’s mega-popular AirPods Pro have finally gotten a refresh. Available now, the AirPods Pro 2 offer major upgrades like improved active noise cancellation (ANC), a wider range of fit options, more expansive touch controls and longer battery life. Right now, the second-gen AirPods Pro are just a dollar shy of their lowest price ever, so order now at Amazon to save on these pricey earbuds.

Editor Favorite Apple Magic Keyboard With Touch ID $150 $120 at Amazon Amazon The full-size Apple Magic Keyboard provides an extended layout that’s great for elevating the iPad experience. Boasting sleek aesthetics, easy bluetooth setup and a long-lasting battery, this Magic Keyboard, outfitted with Touch ID, is currently at the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.

Rifle Paper Co. Home Sale Rifle Paper Co. Through March 14, Rifle Paper Co. is offering 25% off Underscored-approved furniture, wallpaper, rugs and pillows. If your home could use a refresh, don’t miss these discounts on colorful accents for any room. Simply use code HOME20 at checkout for the discount.

Therabody Spring Sale Therabody If you’re seeking professional-grade relief, look no further than a Theragun percussive massager. No matter which model you choose, you’ll save on a device perfect for athletes and anyone else who appreciates at-home relaxation. Right now you can save up to $170 on massagers, rollers, bundles and more.

Rare Deal Peloton Original Exercise Bike $1,445 $1,050 at Woot! Peloton Looking to upgrade your at-home workouts in the new year? Today only, the Original Peloton Bike is almost $400 off — a nice discount on the standard version of our stationary bike top pick, the Bike+. Shop the deal right now at Woot! before it’s over.

More deals to shop

• The Beats Fit Pro are the Goldilocks of headphones: they blend all of the AirPods Pro’s best features with a stylish, secure and workout-friendly design. Right now you can take advantage of a great discount at Woot!

• It’s never a bad time to secure your data, and right now you can save almost 60% on our top pick for the best external hard drive, the WD MyPassport.

• Get a summer glow without the vacation (or harmful UV rays) with this Jergens tanning lotion, under $9 right now.

• Underscored-favorite brand Misen offers thoughtfully designed, high-quality cookware without the hiked-up prices you’re used to. Right now, score a versatile chef’s knife 15% off at Amazon.

• This First Alert smoke alarm is at its lowest price in a year at Amazon.

• During the Spring Forward Sale at Shopbop, you’ll get 20% off select new-season styles from brands you love — think Agolde, Staud, Cult Gaia and more.

• Shop adorable clothes and accessories for kids during the Birthday Sale at Maisonette — a bunch of items are up to 30% off and sale items are an additional 10% off with code BDAY6 at checkout.

• Get up to 20% off standing desks and ergonomic chairs sitewide at Ergonofis, now through the end of the month.

• This powerful Dyson Ball vacuum is $200 off today only at Best Buy so you can tackle messes throughout your house with ease.

• This Waterpik water flosser delivers a complete clean with a single tool, and it’s on sale for $50 off right now. Your dentist — and your wallet — will thank you.

Deals you may have missed

Best Tested Lululemon Align Pants $126 From $98 at Amazon Lululemon Calling all fitness lovers (and athleisure wearers) — you can save on the beloved Lululemon Align Pants, thanks to this markdown at Amazon. Starting at $98 in the black and true navy colors, this is the lowest price we’ve seen at the retailer. You won’t find a more comfortable pair of leggings, so shop 22% off while the deal is live.

Great Jones Muffin Madness & More Sale Great Jones Direct-to-consumer brand Great Jones offers high-quality and colorful cookware that imbues your kitchen with a delightfully chic retro vibe. Now through March 17, you can save on a bunch of bestsellers — think discounts on beloved hot dishes and the Sweetie Pie for all your favorite desserts.

Rare Deal Parachute Warehouse sale Parachute Parachute’s first-ever warehouse sale presents a great opportunity to upgrade your sleeping essentials at hefty discounts. Get up to 60% off when you use code HAPPYHOME20, a rare discount from the beloved brand responsible for Underscored picks including our favorite linen sheets, gorgeous bed frames and more. If you want to prioritize comfort and style in your home, don’t miss this sale on everything from mattresses to loungewear to bath towels.