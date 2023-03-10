This weekend, you’ll find a deal on the Lululemon Align Pants, discounted GIR kitchenware and savings on Nectar mattresses and bedding. All that and more below.

Best Tested Lululemon Align Pants $126 From $98 at Amazon Lululemon Calling all fitness lovers (and athleisure wearers) — you can save on the beloved Lululemon Align Pants, thanks to this markdown at Amazon. Starting at $98 in the black and true navy colors, this is the lowest price we’ve seen at the retailer. You won’t find a more comfortable pair of leggings, so shop 22% off while the deal is live.

GIR Spring Refresh Sale Gir Functional, beautiful kitchen tools are 20% off sitewide with code HAPPYCLEAN. Now through March 13, shop silicone utensils — available in full and mini sizes — in gorgeous hues to match any kitchen decor.

Everlane 72 Hour Denim Event Everlane If your wardrobe could use a refresh, Everlane’s elevated basics, chic office-friendly styles and are a no-brainer. And if you’re looking for some wallet-friendly denim staples, now is a perfect time to check out Everlane’s site. The brand is offering its beloved jeans, jackets and more starting at just $58, now through March 12.

Great Jones Muffin Madness & More Sale Great Jones Direct-to-consumer brand Great Jones offers high-quality and colorful cookware that imbues your kitchen with a delightfully chic retro vibe. Now through March 17, you can save on a bunch of bestsellers — think discounts on beloved hot dishes and the Sweetie Pie for all your favorite desserts.

Nectar Daylight Savings Flash Sale Nectar Shop everything you need for a restful night’s sleep — mattresses, bedding, bed frames and more — at 40% off this weekend only. This sitewide flash sale ends Monday, so if you’ve been looking to upgrade your snoozes, now’s a great opportunity for you (and your wallet) to rest easy.

More deals to shop

• This Gaiam yoga mat — an extra thick option we recommend — is under $18 right now, matching the lowest price we’ve seen in years.

• A no-frills electric shaver that delivers an effective shaving experience at an affordable price, this Remington razor is almost 20% off right now.

• This Stila liquid eyeliner lasts all day, and right now it’s half off at Amazon.

• Right now at Woot!, get this Bissell wet/dry vac over half off and tackle pet messes and more with ease.

• This weekend, get 20% off your hair care order at Vegamour with code DSKITS20.

• Shop BrüMate insulated drinkware 20% off right now.

• Fable Pets’ chic pet gear — from crates to walk kits — is 20% off sitewide with code SPRING20.

• Friday is the last day you can save $170 on a KitchenAid refurbished Pro 600 stand mixer, so shop now for this hefty discount.

• Fans of Nintendo, don’t miss these deals on Mario Lego sets right now at Best Buy.

• Right now, you can get half off a 3rd-gen Echo Dot at Amazon.

Deals you may have missed

Editor Favorite Cadence 20% off sitewide with code KYC20 Cadence From your medicine cabinet to your suitcase to your gym bag, Cadence Capsules are more than meets the eye — especially once you’ve got a few on hand. Magnetic and leak-proof, these colorful containers can keep you lined up with your daily meds, weekly skincare routine and more. Best of all, right now, the entire Cadence site is 20% off with code KYC20, so now’s a great time to get organized with these convenient Underscored-approved capsules.

Parachute Warehouse sale Parachute Parachute’s first-ever warehouse sale presents a great opportunity to upgrade your sleeping essentials at hefty discounts. Get up to 60% off when you use code HAPPYHOME20, a rare discount from the beloved brand responsible for Underscored picks including our favorite linen sheets, gorgeous bed frames and more. If you want to prioritize comfort and style in your home, don’t miss this sale on everything from mattresses to loungewear to bath towels.

Best Tested Tushy 20% off with code CNN20 Tushy Earning the title of our favorite bidet attachment, the Tushy Classic 3.0 is a fantastic bidet for beginners and a great value at just under $100. In our testing, this attachment had the most comfortable stream by far, and its adjustable nozzle made it much easier than others to get a thorough clean. If you’re looking to upgrade your bidet experience, the Tushy Spa lets you control the water temperature for maximum luxury. Right now Underscored readers can save 20% on a Tushy Classic or Tushy Spa using code CNN20 at checkout.