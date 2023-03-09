Today, you’ll find a deal on Letterfolk homewares, a discounted PlayStation 5 bundle and savings on Brooklinen bedding. All that and more below.

Editor Favorite Cadence 20% off sitewide with code KYC20 Cadence From your medicine cabinet to your suitcase to your gym bag, Cadence Capsules are more than meets the eye — especially once you’ve got a few on hand. Magnetic and leak-proof, these colorful containers can keep you lined up with your daily meds, weekly skincare routine and more. Best of all, right now, the entire Cadence site is 20% off with code KYC20, so now’s a great time to get organized with these convenient Underscored-approved capsules.

Editor Favorite Parachute Warehouse sale Parachute Parachute’s first-ever warehouse sale presents a great opportunity to upgrade your sleeping essentials at hefty discounts. Get up to 60% off when you use code HAPPYHOME20, a rare discount from the beloved brand responsible for Underscored picks including our favorite linen sheets, gorgeous bed frames and more. If you want to prioritize comfort and style in your home, don’t miss this sale on everything from mattresses to loungewear to bath towels.

Editor Favorite Brooklinen Sleep Week Sale Brooklinen Here at Underscored, we (really) value quality sleep, so it’s only natural that we’re big fans of everything Brooklinen has to offer. Right now, everything is 20% off sitewide with no minimum purchase, now through March 20. Get low prices on bedding for any season and grab other nighttime must-haves before the sale is over.

Letterfolk Spring Sale Letterfolk Letterfolk makes great housewarming gifts — think cute customizable door mats, cuckoo clocks, retro letter boards and more. Whether you’re shopping for someone else or upgrading your own entryway decor, you can save 20% off sitewide right now.

Rare Deal PlayStation 5 Console God of War Ragnarök Bundle $560 $504 at Newegg PlayStation The PlayStation 5 is still notoriously hard to secure, two years after it was first released, but right now you can score a coveted bundle for less. This latest console from Sony boasts supercharged hardware like an eight-core CPU, a custom GPU and a fast solid-state drive (SSD). Regularly $560, the God of War Ragnarök bundle is 10% off when you use code ZIPPIDY10 at checkout when you pay in installments at Newegg. This rare deal is certainly worth a browse for any gamer looking for a major upgrade.

More deals to shop

• Practical technology and interior design can sometimes feel at odds, but with The Frame TV, integration is seamless. Save on the latest model in refurbished condition right now at Woot!

• For homes with pets, this Bissell IconPet vac, now almost 30% off, is a powerful solution for shedding and messes.

• This convenient bathroom organizer from Command is a sleek, renter-friendly storage solution now under $10.

• Car cup holder can’t fit your favorite bottle? Invest in a Smart Kup, an easy solution for your commute that’s now under $15.

• Get the Apple Magsafe Duo charger for less than $100 right now at Verizon.

• Underscored-approved brand Thermoworks is currently offering its no-touch forehead thermometer for half off.

• Now just $6, this ChuckIt! dog frisbee makes playing fetch that much better for both you and your canine.

• Right now you can score a powerful Shark vacuum for less than $100 at Walmart.

• Take it from this runner: Feetures are some of the best running socks out there. Right now REI is offering more than 20% off a pair.

• Set a mood with this discounted Boy Smells candle, a fresh and herbal scent that’s perfect for spring.

Deals you may have missed

Best Tested Tushy 20% off with code CNN20 Tushy Earning the title of our favorite bidet attachment, the Tushy Classic 3.0 is a fantastic bidet for beginners and a great value at just under $100. In our testing, this attachment had the most comfortable stream by far, and its adjustable nozzle made it much easier than others to get a thorough clean. If you’re looking to upgrade your bidet experience, the Tushy Spa lets you control the water temperature for maximum luxury. Right now Underscored readers can save 20% on a Tushy Classic or Tushy Spa using code CNN20 at checkout.

Nike Women’s Event Nike Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, this sale has you covered. Right now Nike is offering 25% off select styles with code WOMEN25, now through March 11.

Best Tested Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 $379 $329 at Amazon Bose Boasting a sleek design and fast charging in addition to incredible noise cancellation and audio, these Bose headphones earned our top spot in testing, proving worthy of their hefty price. Right now you can grab a pair for $50 off at Amazon — the lowest price we’ve seen in 2023. You’ll be jamming out in no time.

Best Tested Bona Hardwood Floor Premium Spray Mop $44 $35 at Amazon Amazon Tackle dirt and grime in your home for less right now, thanks to a deal on one of our favorite mops. If you’re looking for a mop specifically to take care of hardwood surfaces, the Bona Hardwood Floor Premium Spray Mop is simple and effective, and includes a bottle of Bona’s hardwood floor cleaner.