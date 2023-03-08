Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite budget immersion blender, a discounted Tushy bidet and savings on a mop we recommend. All that and more below.

Editor Favorite Tushy 20% off with code CNN20 Tushy Earning the title of our favorite bidet attachment, the Tushy Classic 3.0 is a fantastic bidet for beginners and a great value at just under $100. In our testing, this attachment had the most comfortable stream by far, and its adjustable nozzle made it much easier than others to get a thorough clean. If you’re looking to upgrade your bidet experience, the Tushy Spa lets you control the water temperature for maximum luxury. Right now Underscored readers can save 20% on a Tushy Classic or Tushy Spa using code CNN20 at checkout.

Nike Women’s Event Nike Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, this sale has you covered. Right now Nike is offering 25% off select styles with code WOMEN25, now through March 11.

Best Tested Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 $379 $329 at Amazon Bose Boasting a sleek design and fast charging in addition to incredible noise cancellation and audio, these Bose headphones earned our top spot in testing, proving worthy of their hefty price. Right now you can grab a pair for $50 off at Amazon — the lowest price we’ve seen in 2023. You’ll be jamming out in no time.

Best Tested Bona Hardwood Floor Premium Spray Mop $44 $35 at Amazon Amazon Tackle dirt and grime in your home for less right now, thanks to a deal on one of our favorite mops. If you’re looking for a mop specifically to take care of hardwood surfaces, the Bona Hardwood Floor Premium Spray Mop is simple and effective, and includes a bottle of Bona’s hardwood floor cleaner.

Best Tested NutriBullet Immersion Blender $39 $25 at Amazon Lesley Kennedy/CNN Underscored Already relatively inexpensive, this hand blender is simple to operate, has many of the features of its much pricier counterparts and produces fabulous results. Get our favorite budget immersion blender now for 36% off, just shy of the lowest price we’ve seen.

More deals to shop

• Get a previous-generation refurbished Kindle Paperwhite starting at just $40 right now, the perfect investment to read your heart out.

• Right now at BaubleBar, everything is 25% off sitewide during the Semi-Annual Friends and Family Event.

• This handy silicone strainer makes draining pasta safe and easy (and keeps all your noodles in the pot) — get it now for 10% off.

• This brush is ideal for sensitive pets, and it’s on sale now so you can reduce shedding for less.

• Get up to 40% off the latest Amazon Fire tablets — we think they’re worth every penny, even at full price.

• Today and tomorrow, you can save 20% on a wallet or wristlet from Kate Spade when you buy a handbag too. Just use code MAKEAMATCH at checkout.

• If you don’t need the latest model, you can get a refurbished Apple Watch for as little as $90 at Woot!.

• Right now at Lively, shop That Good Good Sale and get up to half off select bras, undies, swim and loungewear.

• Shop under-desk ellipticals at Cubii and get 25% off bundles with code BUNDLE25 now through March 16.

• The powerful Dyson V7 cordless vacuum is on sale today only at Best Buy.

Deals you may have missed

Reader Favorite Tocess Claw Clips $19 $8 at Amazon Amazon Keep your hair out of the way with a chic claw clip. These ones are jumbo sized, so they’ll work for a variety of hair types and updos. Choose from a variety of colors and get four clips for under $8.

Best Tested MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, 2-Pack $25 $16 at Amazon Caroline Curran/CNN These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies — and right now a two-pack is on sale for just $16 at Amazon.

Best Tested Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 $300 $220 at Amazon Shark With great cleaning power and maneuverability, the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 was a standout in all of our testing. Right now the vacuum is heavily discounted at Amazon — meaning you can achieve squeaky-clean floors for less. At almost 30% off, this vacuum is a steal you won’t want to miss.