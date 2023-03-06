Today, you’ll find a deal on a Breville espresso machine, a discounted Miele vacuum and savings at Target. All that and more below.

Best Tested Breville Barista Pro $850 $680 at Amazon Amazon If you don’t have a grinder or if you prefer an all-in-one machine, consider the Breville Barista Pro, our pick for the best automatic espresso machine with grinder. This machine takes the guesswork out of great espresso, boasting the same great automatic features as the Bambino Plus, another one of our favorites, plus a quality grinder and a little more programmability. Get the Barista Pro 20% off right now at Amazon, an all-time low price.

Tarte Friends and Family Sale Tarte Don’t miss this Friends and Family Sale at Tarte Cosmetics, offering 30% off sitewide with code FAM30 so you can score solid savings on all your favorite makeup. Stock up on the brand’s famous Shape Tape concealer, bestselling eye shadow palettes and everything else you’ve had on your wish list. Sitewide discounts are rare at Tarte, so browse the site now before the sale ends March 11.

Target Target Circle Week Target If it’s time for your next Target run, you’re in serious luck. The retailer is back for its annual Circle Week, featuring seven days of deep discounts across a bunch of categories. Think 20% off everything from skin care to swim, bedding to cereal and more. Not yet a Target Circle member? It’s free and easy to sign up, so don’t hesitate to join and save now through March 11.

Best Tested Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 $300 $210 at Amazon Shark With great cleaning power and maneuverability, the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 was a standout in all of our testing. Right now, the vacuum is heavily discounted at Amazon — meaning you can achieve squeaky-clean floors for less. At 30% off, this vacuum is a steal you won’t want to miss.

Miele Classic C1 Turbo Team $469 $375 at Amazon Amazon An upgrade of our favorite canister vacuum, this machine is powerful, maneuverable and built to last. Its six suction speeds and great tool loadout make it a standout on hard floors, low carpets and rugs, upholstery and dusting. Get it now in the Graphite color at the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year.

More deals to shop

• A quick fix for oily hair, the Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo lets you push hair wash day for tomorrow — get the day-saving spray around $17 right now, the lowest price we’ve seen.

• Save on this Remington beard trimmer right now and get a neat look for less.

• Save on Scandinavian furniture and homewares during this sitewide sale at Hay.

• Offering gorgeous colors and a smooth typing experience, the Logitech Pop Keys are $20 off right now.

• If you weren’t blessed with in-unit laundry (this writer can relate), transport your clothes with ease, thanks to the Dalykate backpack laundry bag.

• If you’ve got a pet that sheds, grab this on-sale ChomChom pet hair remover to get your furniture, clothes and carpets looking pristine.

• Powerful and versatile, the Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum, regularly $450, is just $280 right now at Walmart.

• Save on razors and refills from Gillette and Venus right now at Amazon.

• Don’t get caught at 1% without a charger — right now you can save on Anker power banks, cables and more at Amazon.

Deals you may have missed

Editor Favorite Cuup Spring Event Cuup Cuup bras promise minimalist design, modern colorways and seamless fit — the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” After testing the bras ourselves, we’re on board with these high-quality, lightweight intimates too. Now through March 12, the more you spend, the more you’ll save: Get $25 off $125, $50 off $250 and $75 off $300, plus free shipping and returns on all orders.

Dermstore Beauty Refresh Sale Dermstore Thanks to this skin care mega-retailer’s Beauty Refresh Sale, you can stock up on all your favorite products at hearty discounts. From Underscored-approved EltaMD sunscreen to trendy Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence and lots, lots more, you’re sure to find everything your routine needs during this massive promo, lasting now through March 10. Use code REFRESH to save.