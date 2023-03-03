Today, you’ll find a deal on the Revlon One-Step, discounted Sonos speakers and savings on Cuup intimates. All that and more below.

Best Tested Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer 2.0 $70 $40 at Amazon Target Don’t blow your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool (and an updated version of our pick for best budget hair dryer) is under $30 at Amazon — the lowest price we’ve seen — so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money.

Editor Favorite Cuup Spring Event Cuup Cuup bras promise minimalist design, modern colorways and seamless fit — the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” After testing the bras ourselves, we’re on board with these high-quality, lightweight intimates too. Now through March 12, the more you spend, the more you’ll save: Get $25 off $125, $50 off $250 and $75 off $300, plus free shipping and returns on all orders.

Dermstore Beauty Refresh Sale Dermstore Thanks to this skincare mega-retailer’s Beauty Refresh Sale, you can stock up on all your favorite products at hearty discounts. From Underscored-approved EltaMD sunscreen to trendy Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence and lots, lots more, you’re sure to find everything your routine needs during this massive promo, lasting now through March 10. Use code REFRESH to save.

Apple Accessories $19 From $17 at Best Buy APPLE If you’ve been looking to upgrade your tech with the latest Apple accessories, now is a great time to do so. The latest chargers, battery packs, cases and more are all on sale right now during the Apple Shopping Event at Best Buy, live now through March 5.

Best Tested Sonos Refurbished Speakers $179 From $139 at Sonos Sonos In the world of premium speakers, Sonos is always a top contender — and right now, you can score solid discounts on select refurbished speakers. We’re big fans of the Beam, a compact soundbar featuring immersive sound; the full-featured Arc; and one of our favorite smart speakers, the One. You’ll find that and more, and if buying refurbished gives you pause, let Sonos’ rigorous quality testing and solid warranty give you the peace of mind to save.

More deals to shop

• Right now you can save over 30% on the second-gen Apple Pencil at Amazon.

• Keep track of your belongings with an AirTag, and keep track of your AirTags with this Belkin holder.

• Get 30% off new arrivals at Columbia right now and gear up for warmer weather.

• Get this Logitech keyboard we recommend under $30 at Amazon right now.

• Boasting all-day comfort and immersive sound, Beats Fit Pro earbuds are 20% off in a bunch of colors right now.

• Save on men’s Nike shorts right now at Woot! — styles start at just $20.

• A bunch of refurbished Cuisinart appliances are on sale at Woot! for all your cooking needs.

• Looking to improve your graphic design skills? Adobe Photoshop will be your best friend — and right now you can save 60% on the disk.

• Regularly a hefty purchase, right now at Woot! a Macbook charger is just $37.

Deals you may have missed

Aurate 30% off sitewide with code WHM30 Aurate From dainty necklaces to simple studs to chic statement pieces, Aurate offers an array of accessories to match anyone’s style. Treat yourself or a loved one to high quality jewelry for less: Throughout the month of March, Aurate is offering 30% off sitewide with code WHM30.

Rifle Paper Co. The Annual Card Sale Rifle Paper Co. Rifle Paper Co. is a favorite among our editors when it comes to desk upgrades, calendar organization, swimwear, furniture and more, and right now the stylish brand is hosting one of its biggest annual promotions. Now through March 3, take 50% off all greeting cards and get free shipping on all orders. Whether you’ve got a card-worthy occasion approaching or just want to stock up for the future, now’s your time to save.

Adidas $30 off orders of $100 or more Adidas Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Right now, get $30 off your order when you spend $100 and save for the whole family. Just use code SAVEBIG through March 6 and shop spring must-haves, running shoes, kids clothes and much, much more.