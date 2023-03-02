Today, you’ll find a deal on an iPad Pro, discounted Aurate jewelry and savings on a Vitamix blender. All that and more below.

Rare Deal Revolve 20% off sitewide with code HAPPY20 Revolve Refresh your wardrobe for spring with this blink-and-you-miss-it sale at Revolve. Browse categories ranging from sun dresses to denim to athleisure and more and get 20% off sitewide with code HAPPY20. This promo is only live today, so don’t wait to pick up some new closet favorites for less.

Aurate 30% off sitewide with code WHM30 Aurate From dainty necklaces to simple studs to chic statement pieces, Aurate offers an array of accessories to match anyone’s style. Treat yourself or a loved one to high quality jewelry for less: Throughout the month of March, Aurate is offering 30% off sitewide with code WHM30.

Editor Favorite ThirdLove 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra $144 $99 for two bras at ThirdLove ThirdLove It’s rare to find a bra you can tolerate, let alone one that’s legitimately comfortable. With nearly 55,000 reviews and a solid 4.5-star ranking, Thirdlove’s bestselling bra is available in a wide array of sizes and colors. Stats aside, what makes this bra unique is the second-skin fit, the incredibly soft micro jersey, ultra-thin memory foam cups and the beautiful design. Right now, a pair of Thirdlove’s 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bras is just $99.

Vitamix V1200 Venturist Blender $500 $280 at Best Buy Best Buy Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line blender from Vitamix, the maker of our favorite luxury blender. This Venturist model, ideal for meal prep or feeding a crowd, is just $280 right now, meaning you can get fresh smoothies, soups and more at home for less. Shop this one-day sale before it’s over.

iPad Pro 2021 $1,299 $1,000 at Woot! Apple The iPad Pro line is designed for and targeted toward those who want the most powerful and capable tablet Apple has to offer. Right now, you can score the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro, outfitted with WiFi and cellular, $300 off thanks to a sale at Woot! This is a nice discount for an iPad in new condition, so snag it now if you’ve been waiting to purchase a premium tablet we love.

More deals to shop

• Right now the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster is a few dollars off, meaning you can eliminate dust from your tabletops and floorboards with ease.

• Now is a great time to invest in some Dewalt tools, thanks to a sale on saws, drills and more.

• Even the toughest messes are no match for this Bissell carpet cleaner, now under $200 at Amazon.

• Right now you can score 20% off skin care and microcurrent devices sitewide during the Friends & Family Sale at NuFace.

• During this Spring sale at Minted, take 15% off sitewide and 25% off save the dates with code SPRING23, now through March 6.

• This convenient Simplehuman pull-out trash can fits neatly under your counter — and it’s under $70 when you click the on-page coupon.

• Get this Sun Joe chainsaw kit $20 off today only at Best Buy.

• With great cleaning power and maneuverability, the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 was a standout in all of our testing. Right now, a similar model is heavily discounted at Amazon, meaning you can achieve squeaky clean floors for less.

• Save on luxe weighted blankets at Luna right now, with 15% off all products over $50 when you use code SLEEPWEEK15.

• This 16-piece home security kit from SimpliSafe offers protection and peace of mind, so get a certified refurbished kit over half off at eBay.

Deals you may have missed

Rifle Paper Co. The Annual Card Sale Rifle Paper Co. Rifle Paper Co. is a favorite among our editors when it comes to desk upgrades, calendar organization, swimwear, furniture and more — and right now the stylish brand is hosting one of its biggest annual promotions. Now through March 3, take 50% off all greeting cards and get free shipping on all orders. Whether you’ve got a card-worthy occasion approaching or just want to stock up for the future, now’s your time to save.

Adidas $30 off orders of $100 or more Adidas Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Right now, get $30 off your order when you spend $100 and save for the whole family. Just use code SAVEBIG through March 6 and shop spring must-haves, running shoes, kids clothes and much, much more.