Today, you’ll find a deal on a Shark upright vacuum, a discounted Simplehuman trash can and savings on the Target Brightroom Collection. All that and more below.
30% off the new Orchid colorway with code CNNORCHID
When it comes to stylish pet accessories — think minimalist design and chic jewel tones, all constructed with utility and comfort in mind — Wild One is the brand to know. Whether you need a durable new leash for daily walks, a travel carrier for upcoming vacations or treats to show your pup some love, Underscored readers can get 30% off the new Orchid colorway with the exclusive code CNNORCHID, now through March 6.
20% off select products
Spring is just around the corner, a new season that inspires many to clean up and organize their homes. If you’re hoping to neaten your home, invest in tools that make tidying easy and sustainable. We recommend Target’s Brightroom Collection, which includes hundreds of affordable items (from drawer dividers to utility carts to felt bins) ideal for the entire home. Get 20% off a wide array of Brightroom products right now at Target.
$62 $50 at Dermstore
Keep your hair lustrous and healthy this winter with this set of essentials from a beloved brand. You can score this four-piece set (including two pre-shampoo treatments, reparative shampoo and moisturizing conditioner) for a nice discount at Dermstore. Worth $90, the set is currently 20% off.
$150 $120 at Lowe’s
Simplehuman’s products streamline your routines with smart, streamlined home solutions — everything from trash cans to soap pumps to kitchen storage and much more. Right now at Lowe’s, you can score this sizable trash can for $30 less. It’s outfitted with myriad features, including a silent-close lid and fingerprint-proof finish, to ensure a neat and seamless experience.
More deals to shop
• Grab a new pair of New Balance sneakers for less, thanks to this sale at Amazon.
• Our upgrade external hard drive pick, the Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD, is over half off at Amazon right now.
• More sustainable than plastic or foil, Bee’s Wrap makes a great lunch box alternative. Get this set of 5 over 30% off.
• Save $5 on this ultra-popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, a luxurious addition to your nighttime routine.
• Right now at Dyson, you can save $100 on the Ball Animal 3, a powerful and versatile upright vacuum.
• Save on a Baggu backpack right now at Shopbop — the durable canvas and easy-access drawstring closure make it a great choice as a travel carryon, school essential or anything in between.
• Collectors of Funko Pops will be pleased to see discounts on a variety of beloved “Star Wars” and “The Mandalorian” characters at Amazon.
• A bunch of Logitech keyboards and mice are up to 25% off right now at Amazon, so invest now for more efficient work ahead.
• If you own a business — or have ever been to one — you’ve likely used Square Readers in your transactions. Save on a Reader, Dock or Register right now at Amazon.
• Sleep soundly for less — Amazon is offering a variety of Tempur Sealy mattress toppers, pillows and more up to half off right now.
Deals you may have missed
Birthday Sale
Fly By Jing’s beloved sauces, dumplings, spice mixes and more can majorly amp up your home cooking with a delicious Sichuan edge. Shop the brand’s Birthday Sale, running today through March 3, and save on flavorful sauces, spices and more. Whether you go for dumplings, dips or something else, you’ll save up to 25% on bestsellers, pantry staples, gift sets, merch and more.
$250 $150 at Amazon
Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender, now matching an all-time low price. The Vitamix One is a great streamlined option featuring simplified operation and requiring less counter real estate. It’s rare to see a brand-new Vitamix under $200, let alone beating Black Friday discounts, so if you’ve had your eye on this kitchen game changer, now’s the time to buy.
Silk Sale
Lunya’s glam loungewear and luxe at-home separates are made for unwinding at home like a queen. Right now you can save on some of the brand’s coveted silks, thanks to a two-day Silk Sale happening now. Take 26% off select washable silk styles — everything from robes to sleep masks to limited-edition sets — before they sell out.