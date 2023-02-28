Today, you’ll find a deal on a Shark upright vacuum, a discounted Simplehuman trash can and savings on the Target Brightroom Collection. All that and more below.

Editor Favorite Wild One 30% off the new Orchid colorway with code CNNORCHID Wild One When it comes to stylish pet accessories — think minimalist design and chic jewel tones, all constructed with utility and comfort in mind — Wild One is the brand to know. Whether you need a durable new leash for daily walks, a travel carrier for upcoming vacations or treats to show your pup some love, Underscored readers can get 30% off the new Orchid colorway with the exclusive code CNNORCHID, now through March 6.

Target Brightroom Collection 20% off select products Target Spring is just around the corner, a new season that inspires many to clean up and organize their homes. If you’re hoping to neaten your home, invest in tools that make tidying easy and sustainable. We recommend Target’s Brightroom Collection, which includes hundreds of affordable items (from drawer dividers to utility carts to felt bins) ideal for the entire home. Get 20% off a wide array of Brightroom products right now at Target.

Editor Favorite Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit $62 $50 at Dermstore Olaplex ​​Keep your hair lustrous and healthy this winter with this set of essentials from a beloved brand. You can score this four-piece set (including two pre-shampoo treatments, reparative shampoo and moisturizing conditioner) for a nice discount at Dermstore. Worth $90, the set is currently 20% off.

Simplehuman 45-Liter Kitchen Trash Can $150 $120 at Lowe’s Simplehuman Simplehuman’s products streamline your routines with smart, streamlined home solutions — everything from trash cans to soap pumps to kitchen storage and much more. Right now at Lowe’s, you can score this sizable trash can for $30 less. It’s outfitted with myriad features, including a silent-close lid and fingerprint-proof finish, to ensure a neat and seamless experience.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $220 $150 at Best Buy Best Buy With great cleaning power and maneuverability, the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 was a standout in all of our testing. Right now, a similar model is heavily discounted at Best Buy, meaning you can achieve squeaky clean floors for less. In addition to all the best features of our top pick, this vacuum comes with heavy duty tools to tackle pet hair, helping you effectively deep-clean carpets and upholstery for a deeper clean.

More deals to shop

• Grab a new pair of New Balance sneakers for less, thanks to this sale at Amazon.

• Our upgrade external hard drive pick, the Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD, is over half off at Amazon right now.

• More sustainable than plastic or foil, Bee’s Wrap makes a great lunch box alternative. Get this set of 5 over 30% off.

• Save $5 on this ultra-popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, a luxurious addition to your nighttime routine.

• Right now at Dyson, you can save $100 on the Ball Animal 3, a powerful and versatile upright vacuum.

• Save on a Baggu backpack right now at Shopbop — the durable canvas and easy-access drawstring closure make it a great choice as a travel carryon, school essential or anything in between.

• Collectors of Funko Pops will be pleased to see discounts on a variety of beloved “Star Wars” and “The Mandalorian” characters at Amazon.

• A bunch of Logitech keyboards and mice are up to 25% off right now at Amazon, so invest now for more efficient work ahead.

• If you own a business — or have ever been to one — you’ve likely used Square Readers in your transactions. Save on a Reader, Dock or Register right now at Amazon.

• Sleep soundly for less — Amazon is offering a variety of Tempur Sealy mattress toppers, pillows and more up to half off right now.

Deals you may have missed

Editor Favorite Fly By Jing Birthday Sale Fly By Jing Fly By Jing’s beloved sauces, dumplings, spice mixes and more can majorly amp up your home cooking with a delicious Sichuan edge. Shop the brand’s Birthday Sale, running today through March 3, and save on flavorful sauces, spices and more. Whether you go for dumplings, dips or something else, you’ll save up to 25% on bestsellers, pantry staples, gift sets, merch and more.

Vitamix One Blender $250 $150 at Amazon Vitamix Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender, now matching an all-time low price. The Vitamix One is a great streamlined option featuring simplified operation and requiring less counter real estate. It’s rare to see a brand-new Vitamix under $200, let alone beating Black Friday discounts, so if you’ve had your eye on this kitchen game changer, now’s the time to buy.