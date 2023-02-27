Today, you’ll find a deal on Lunya silk, a discounted Thermapen One meat thermometer and savings on a premium mesh Wi-Fi system. All that and more below.

Lunya Silk Sale Nordstrom Lunya’s glam loungewear and luxe at-home separates are made for unwinding at home like a queen. Right now you can save on some of the brand’s coveted silks, thanks to a two-day Silk Sale happening now. Take 26% off select washable silk styles — everything from robes to sleep masks to limited-edition sets — before they sell out.

Best Tested Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System $300 $240 at Amazon Amazon We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and expansive coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Even more powerful than the standard version, the Eero Pro 6 offers premium connection, supporting faster speeds on more devices. A two-pack is now $60 off, the lowest price we’ve seen.

Rare Deal MacBook Pro 14-Inch Laptop $1,999 $1,799 at at BH Photo Video Apple In our review, we were pleased to see that the latest 14-inch Macbook Pro model revives the classic magnetic MagSafe charger, drops the Touch Bar for more physical keys and finally gives you a healthy number of ports again. The powerful machine is a steep investment, but right now you’ll get $200 off the Space Gray color and save on one of the best laptop upgrades on the market.

Best Tested Thermapen One $99 $69 at ThermoWorks ThermoWorks Our top pick for the best instant-read meat thermometer is on sale right now in gray. The Thermapen One was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested, and had the easiest-to-read display. ThermoWorks is offering a significant discount on the gray color only, so snag one now before they all run out.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum $650 $550 at Target Dyson For small apartments, this slim cordless model will get the job done fast. Offering a variety of useful cleaner heads and quick pivots, Dyson’s most lightweight intelligent vac can tackle hard-to-reach dust and mess — plus, laser illumination technology means you can see (and eliminate) every speck of dust indoors. Get it for $100 off at Target right now.

More deals to shop

• Our favorite ring light is currently $20, the lowest price in almost a year, meaning your selfies and video calls just got a whole lot better for less.

• This Apple USB-C cable is 16% off right now for faster charging.

• Grab the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo vacuum on sale at Target right now — during testing, we found the standard version could tackle pet hair better than any other option we tried.

• This powerful robot mop, the iRobot Braava Jet M6, is $150 off at Amazon.

• Save on Amazon smart devices right now and get your home outfitted with seamless everyday tech.

• Good news for gardeners (or anyone with a yard): Greenworks tools are on sale at Amazon so you can prepare your space for warmer months ahead.

• Right now shop Anker Soundcore audio for less at Amazon, whether you’re looking for a new pair of workout headphones or sound clarity on Zoom.

• Treat your dog to a cozy Furhaven pet bed — the orthopedic plush means they’re comfortable for older dogs too.

• Get a refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED for just $300 right now at Woot! for hours of fun ahead.

Deals you may have missed

Editor Favorite Fly By Jing Birthday Sale Fly By Jing Fly By Jing’s beloved sauces, dumplings, spice mixes and more can majorly amp up your home cooking with a delicious Sichuan edge. Shop the brand’s Birthday Sale, running today through March 3, and save on flavorful sauces, spices and more. Whether you go for dumplings, dips or something else, you’ll save up to 25% on bestsellers, pantry staples, gift sets, merch and more.