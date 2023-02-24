This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Fly By Jing condiments, a discounted Vitamix One Blender and savings on Allbirds apparel. All that and more below.

Editor Favorite Fly By Jing Birthday Sale Fly By Jing Fly By Jing’s beloved sauces, dumplings, spice mixes and more can majorly amp up your home cooking with a delicious Sichuan edge. Shop the brand’s Birthday Sale, running today through March 3 and save on flavorful sauces, spices and more. Whether you go for dumplings, dips or something else, you’ll save up to 25% on bestsellers, pantry staples, gift sets, merch and more.

Allbirds Apparel Up to 79% off at Woot! Allbirds You know ‘em, you love ‘em — Allbirds’ slipper-like merino wool shoes are a consistent favorite among Underscored readers. And once you’ve got your footwear needs in check, why not consider some apparel for the rest of your body? Right now Woot! is offering a bunch of versatile footwear and activewear styles starting at just $13.

Adidas Additional 25% off sale items Adidas Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Right now, get an additional 25% off sale items and save for the whole family. Just use code HOTDEAL and shop spring must-haves, running shoes, kids’ clothes and much, much more.

Lowest Price Vitamix One Blender $250 $148 at Amazon Vitamix Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender, now matching an all-time low price. The Vitamix One is a great streamlined option featuring simplified operation and requiring less counter real estate. It’s rare to see a brand-new Vitamix under $200, let alone beating Black Friday discounts, so if you’ve had your eye on this kitchen game-changer, now’s the time to buy.

Zappos Winter Blowout Zappos Take advantage of this end-of-season promo happening now at Zappos, with up to 60% off boots, coats and outerwear. Whether you’re upgrading for the last chilly weeks of this winter or gearing up for seasons to come, find bestselling brands for less right now — everything from Columbia to Madewell to New Balance to Ugg is on sale.

More deals to shop

• Today is the last day you can get 22% off your order when you buy any two products from OtterBox — think ultra-protective phone cases, power banks and more.

• Get up to 40% off at Nisolo and upgrade your outfits with new shoes, from huarache sandals to Chelsea boots to everyday sneakers.

• Eliminate creases and wrinkles from your clothes with this full-size garment steamer — our pick for an upright model — on sale now at Amazon.

• Shelling out nearly four figures on a cleaning tool might sound ridiculous to some, but if you’re serious about your space — and want our luxury pick — this Ecovacs vacuum/mop combo is at its lowest price ever.

• Save on shoes from brands like Hunter, Sperry and more right now at Woot!

• You can save 18% on this Bissell carpet and upholstery cleaner that’s designed with pet messes in mind.

• Springtime will be here before we know it, and if yardwork is in your future, save now on Greenworks tools at Amazon.

• Our favorite budget leggings are soft and comfortable — and a great alternative to the coveted Lululemon Aligns — so grab a Colorfulkoala pair for less right now.

• Regularly $145, right now this GreenPan nonstick skillet is just $50 at Sur La Table.

• One of the most versatile kitchen tools, a rubber spatula is an essential in any kitchen. Get this citrusy one for under $7 right now — an additional discount applies in-cart.

Deals you may have missed

Editor Favorite Hydro Flask Seasonal Sale Nordstrom A classic for a reason, Hydro Flask’s famous insulated water bottle is on sale right now alongside a bunch of other products from the brand. Get up to 40% off food jars, lids, bottle slings, lunch boxes and more right now.

Editor Favorite Little Beast Sitewide sale Katherine Curran Outfit your furry companion in an adorable new outfit for less, thanks to this sale at editor-beloved brand Little Beast. Get $15 off $100, $25 off $150 or $35 off orders of $250 or more sitewide. From floral sweaters to puffer coats to fleece onesies, you’ll find plenty of cozy and fashionable styles worthy of your pet.