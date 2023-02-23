Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite printer, a discounted Cuisinart stand mixer and savings on Little Beast pet clothing. All that and more below.

Editor Favorite Hydro Flask Seasonal Sale Nordstrom A classic for a reason, Hydro Flask’s famous insulated water bottle is on sale right now alongside a bunch of other products from the brand. Get up to 40% off food jars, lids, bottle slings, lunch boxes and more right now.

Editor Favorite Little Beast Sitewide sale Katherine Curran Outfit your furry companion in an adorable new outfit for less, thanks to this sale at editor-beloved brand Little Beast. Get $15 off $100, $25 off $150 or $35 off orders of $250 or more sitewide. From floral sweaters to puffer coats to fleece onesies, you’ll find plenty of cozy and fashionable styles worthy of your pet.

Best Tested Bissell IconPet $366 $266 at Amazon Amazon Save $100 right now on this Bissell IconPet Vacuum, our pick for an affordable stick vacuum that can tackle any mess. This deal marks the lowest price we’ve seen since August on the Bissell, which our testers praised for its maneuverability and impressive performance on a range of surfaces.

Best Tested Cuisinart SM-50 Stand Mixer $460 From $180 at Sur La Table and Amazon Cuisinart Our budget-friendly stand mixer pick, the Cuisinart SM-50, is under $180 right now in two colors, the lowest price we’ve seen. Quiet, powerful and sturdy, this mixer outperformed all of the cheaper mixers we tested. If you’re looking to upgrade your baking or cooking tools without stretching your budget too much, it’s a great choice. Pick up the Chrome and Robin’s Egg colors at Sur La Table, or head over to Amazon and find a few more colors available at this all-time low price.

Best Tested HP Envy Pro 6455 $190 $130 at Amazon Best Buy The HP Envy wireless printer has all-in-one functionality, and it’s just $130 right now. For those looking for a feature-filled and reliable printer that doesn’t cost a fortune, the HP Envy is for you. Our top printer pick proves you don't need to spend a ton for great performance, and right now you’ll save over 30% at Amazon.

More deals to shop

• Today only, this premium Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush is half off at Best Buy, so invest in your dental care for less.

• This Honeywell QuietSet tower fan, now 24% off at Amazon, keeps cool air flowing without the noise or eyesore of other models.

• Shop discounted luggage, bags and travel accessories during the Bye Winter Sale at Dagne Dover.

• Get 20% off your order of period-proof underwear with code TENYEARS right now at Thinx.

• Capture memories with a retro feel at your next party or park hangout with this Polaroid instant camera, 35% off at Nordstrom.

• Working on your computer skills? Now’s a great time to invest in Adobe Photoshop, thanks to this discount on the program at Woot!.

• Certified refurbished iRobot Roomba vacuums are available at Woot! for less, meaning a cleaner home just got way easier — and cheaper.

• Save on Easter candy — or, let’s face it, everyday candy — right now at Target.

• Ideal for everything from the carpool line to the hiking trail, this durable and insulated Hydro Flask Mug is just $22 right now at Amazon.

• Upgrade your WFH setup with this Flexispot standing desk, now $240 at Amazon.

Deals you may have missed

Eyebuydirect 35% off everything with code CNNNEW EyeBuyDirect Right now, Underscored readers can score 35% off their first purchase at Eyebuydirect. Save big on a vast selection of prescription glasses, sunnies and contact lenses — simply use the exclusive code CNNNEW at checkout for the discount.