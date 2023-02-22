Today, you’ll find a deal on a Miele canister vacuum, a discounted Vitamix Explorian Blender and savings at Eyebuydirect. All that and more below.

Best Tested Miele Classic C1 Turbo Team PowerLine $350 $280 at Amazon Amazon Our favorite canister vacuum is powerful, maneuverable and built to last. Its six suction speeds and great tool loadout make it a standout on hard floors, low carpets and rugs, upholstery and dusting. Get it now in the Graphite color at the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year.

Editor Favorite Sheertex Essential Sheer Rip-Resist Tights $35 $29 at Sheertex Sheertex Thanks to a fully automated assembly process and minimal packaging, the Essential Sheer tights cut margins to bring you the durability Sheertex is known for at an everyday price. Right now they’re an extra 20% off, a rare discount given the already low price of these innovative tights.

Vitamix Explorian Blender $290 $190 at Vitamix Amazon Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line blender from Vitamix, the maker of our favorite luxury blender. A certified refurbished Explorian model is just $190 right now, meaning you can get fresh smoothies, soups and more at home for less. Shop this flash sale before it’s over.

Eyebuydirect 35% off everything with code CNNNEW EyeBuyDirect Right now, Underscored readers can score 35% off their first purchase at Eyebuydirect. Save big on a vast selection of prescription glasses, sunnies and contact lenses — simply use the exclusive code CNNNEW at checkout for the discount.

More deals to shop

• A stainless steel pick great for travel, this Zojirushi mug is matching the lowest price we’ve seen in a year.

• During this flash sale at Urban Outfitters, get 50% off hundreds of styles, from clothing to apartment decor and more.

• Our favorite budget-friendly option, the NutriBullet Immersion Blender, is even more affordable at just $22 right now.

• Shopbop has a bunch of Baggu items nicely discounted right now, including this half-off cow print duck bag.

• Save on this countertop Ninja blender, just $130 right now at Amazon.

• Save on bundles of Huggies diapers and wipes for your bundle of joy.

• Instant photography is a breeze with these retro-style Kodak printers, starting at just $80 right now.

• Today only, get $80 off the Margaritaville blender for at-home frozen drinks anytime.

• Right now spend $50 on select Lego sets at Target and get a $10 Target gift card for free.

• When you add this Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop to cart, you’ll save $30 on the useful cleaning tool.

Deals you may have missed

SkinStore Anniversary Sale Sephora In celebration of SkinStore’s 26th anniversary, the retailer is offering up to 30% off sitewide. Use code CELEBRATE to save on bestselling brands like EltaMD, Elemis, NuFace, Sunday Riley and more. Now through Feb. 27, replace your holy grail products for less. Plus, get a free gift with any order over $130.

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) $129 $89 at Amazon apple If you’ve recently invested in a new iPad, you can save on an essential Apple accessory right now. Matching its lowest price ever, the second-generation Apple Pencil pairs and charges wirelessly, plus it can attach to the side of your iPad via its flat edge for easy storage (and charging).

Editor Favorite Trade Coffee $5 off a 3- or 4-bag subscription plan with code CNN5 Trade Coffee If you’re a fan of mixing it up when it comes to your daily caffeine fix, get on board with Trade Coffee, our pick for best coffee subscription for those who crave variety. Trade stood out for its helpful coffee quiz, plethora of customizable settings and more than 400 options. Plus, Trade allows you to pick which coffees are sent to you, giving you more control than many other services. And now, to sweeten the deal further, new subscribers will get a free bag of coffee, plus Underscored readers can enjoy an exclusive $5 off if they opt for a three- or four-bag plan with code CNN5.