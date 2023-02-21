Today, you’ll find a deal on a Misen nonstick pan, a discounted Roomba vacuum and savings at SkinStore. All that and more below.

Best Tested Dyson V11 Animal $600 $542 at Amazon Dyson Dyson vacuums are always a worthy addition to your home cleaning lineup — even though they’re a pricer pick. Our favorite cordless vacuum tackles even the toughest cleaning tasks on surfaces ranging from high-pile carpet to hard floors, capably and powerfully sucking up even pet hair as well as dirt and dust. Snag it right now for over $50 off at Amazon, the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year.

Lowest Price Misen 10-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan $65 $34 at Amazon Misen We can confidently say that this pan will be a new favorite on your stovetop. The titanium-infused plasma primer and high-tech coating ensures a long-lasting nonstick surface, so you won’t need to replace this pan anytime soon. The silicone grip keeps the handle cool to the touch, and its ergonomic design allows for easy flipping and maneuvering. Get this top-rated pan at an all-time low price right now.

SkinStore Anniversary Sale Sephora In celebration of SkinStore’s 26th anniversary, the retailer is offering up to 30% off sitewide. Use code CELEBRATE to save on bestselling brands like EltaMD, Elemis, NuFace, Sunday Riley and more. Now through Feb. 27, replace your holy grail products for less. Plus, get a free gift with any order over $130.

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) $129 $89 at Amazon apple If you’ve recently invested in a new iPad, you can save on an essential Apple accessory right now. Matching its lowest price ever, the second-generation Apple Pencil pairs and charges wirelessly, plus it can attach to the side of your iPad via its flat edge for easy storage (and charging).

Best Tested iRobot Roomba i7+ $800 $500 with code PRESDAY20 at eBay Amazon Pet hair and crumbs littering your floors are a thing of the past with a quality robot vacuum. Fortunately, the iRobot Roomba i7+, almost identical to one of our favorite Roomba models, the j7+, is steeply discounted right now in brand-new condition. Splurge for the i7+, which includes a self-empty base; you’ll be shocked at the powerful performance and smart robot technology that learns your cleaning preferences and home layout. Score an extra 20% off with code PRESDAY20.

More deals to shop

• A set of two Eufy floodlights — outfitted with cameras and two-way audio — is 41% off at Amazon right now.

• This famously fast-acting Mario Badescu drying lotion for zits is under $12 on Amazon right now, so grab it before wedding season kicks off.

• A great pair of budget headphones, the 1More SonoFlow, are under $80 right now.

• This handy collapsible colander is perfect for compact kitchens and is on sale for just $13.

• For intimates at the intersection of style and comfort, Lively is an ideal shopping destination, so treat yourself to half off dreamy luxury today.

• Washable rugs are 15% off sitewide at Ruggable with code PRES23 right now.

• Save on some Crocs for the whole family right now at Amazon.

• Now through Feb. 25, Ulta’s National Lash Day promo means you can get 30% off all lash products and select mascaras.

• This flash sale at Oxo means you can get 20% off trusted kitchen tools with code FLASH20 now through Feb. 23.

• Today is the last day you can score an extra 30% off all sale items at Rifle Paper Co. with code EXTRA30.

Deals you may have missed

Universal Standard 15% off with code 15CNN Universal Standard Universal Standard’s Mystery Box Sale is on. The size-inclusive, on-trend clothing brand is offering up curated clothing boxes for up to 88% off their typical value — plus, use the exclusive code 15CNN to score an additional 15% off your purchase. If you’re refreshing your wardrobe for spring, it’s a great time to shop timeless fashion in sizes 00 to 40.

Trade Coffee $5 off a 3- or 4-bag subscription plan with code CNN5 Trade Coffee If you’re a fan of mixing it up when it comes to your daily caffeine fix, get on board with Trade Coffee, our pick for best coffee subscription for those who crave variety. Trade stood out for its helpful coffee quiz, plethora of customizable settings and more than 400 options. Plus, Trade allows you to pick which coffees are sent to you, giving you more control than many other services. And now, to sweeten the deal further, new subscribers will get a free bag of coffee, plus Underscored readers can enjoy an exclusive $5 off if they opt for a three- or four-bag plan with code CNN5.