Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best coffee subscription for those who like variety, discounted Universal Standard apparel and savings on the Nintendo Switch OLED model. All that and more below.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model $350 $330 at Woot! Mike Andronico/CNN Nintendo Switch consoles are still fairly in demand, and even more difficult to find a discount on, but right now Woot! has an OLED Switch in stock and on sale. Prime members can snag one for just $330 from the site; that’s $20 off the MSRP. Just be sure to shop soon, as this deal likely won’t last long.

Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset (256GB) $500 $460 at Woot! Amazon Ready to finally see what all the hype around virtual reality is about? The Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2) is currently on sale at Woot! for $40 off the MSRP. It’s worth noting that the Quest 2 saw a major price bump earlier a year ago, from $399 to $499 for the 256GB variation. So while the headset isn’t exactly the cheapest it’s ever been, this discount helps offset the price hike a bit. Not to mention, the Meta Quest 2 has long been our pick for the best VR headset you can buy, largely thanks to its pick-up-and-play ease of use and fantastic library of games and apps.

AeroGarden Bounty Basic $300 $160 at Amazon Aerogarden Who says you can’t start your own herb garden in winter? With this deal on the AeroGarden Bounty Basic, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside. Right now, this model is down to the lowest price we've seen in over a year at Amazon, but you can actually get it for $10 less direct from Aerogarden if you're a first-time customer. Just use code GETGROWING10 at checkout.

Universal Standard 15% off with code 15CNN Universal Standard Universal Standard’s Mystery Box Sale is on. The size-inclusive, on-trend clothing brand is offering up curated clothing boxes for up to 88% off their typical value — plus, use the exclusive code 15CNN to score an additional 15% off your purchase. If you’re refreshing your wardrobe for spring, it’s a great time to shop timeless fashion in sizes 00 to 40.

Best Tested Trade Coffee $5 off 3- or 4-bag subscription plan with code CNN5 Trade Coffee If you’re a fan of mixing it up when it comes to your daily caffeine fix, get on board with Trade Coffee, our pick for best coffee subscription for those who crave variety. Trade stood out for its helpful coffee quiz, plethora of customizable settings and more than 400 options. Plus, Trade allows you to pick which coffees are sent to you, giving you more control than many other services. And now, to sweeten the deal further, new subscribers will get a free bag of coffee, plus Underscored readers can enjoy an exclusive $5 off if they opt for a three- or four-bag plan with code CNN5.

More deals to shop

• When you preorder Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra at Amazon, you’ll get a $100 Amazon gift card, not to mention the lower launch pricing.

• Light up your home in technicolor with the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus, now just $1 away from the lowest price we’ve seen. (Read more in our full review.)

• Grab this goopy Cleaning Gel while it’s on sale for $7, and use it on everything from car crevices to keyboards.

• Presidents Day is a great time to pick up a new mattress, and now Underscored readers can snag an exclusive extra $75 off Saatva’s sitewide sale for a total of $375 off orders of $1,000 or more.

• Through the end of the month, new customers at Nisolo can score 20% off their first purchase of timeless footwear and more with the code FEBNISOLO.

• Have a ski trip coming up? Shop Amazon’s deals on a range of ski socks, helmets and goggles, and you’ll be ready to hit the slopes.

• Pets and messes go hand in hand, so snag this Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator for $15 when you clip the 20% off on-page coupon.

• Speaking of pet messes, you can nab a refurbished Shark Ultralight Pet Corded Stick Vac for just $50 from Woot! today.

• Get in the game with deals on classics from Hasbro, including Boggle, Connect 4 and Trivial Pursuit.

• Van’s Old Skool Shoe will never go out of style, and now you can snag a pair for just $28 (discount applied in cart) in the cool Meerkat colorway.

Deals you may have missed

Best Tested Belkin Portable Power Bank Charger 5K $25 $18 at Amazon Belkin Stay charged up when you’re on the go with this deal on the Belkin Boost Charge Power Pocket 5K, our pick for the best portable charger for iPhone. This charger earned that title thanks to the inclusion of a Lightning port in addition to the USB Type A port, meaning you can use the same cord to charge your phone and refill the battery. It’s approved through Apple’s MFi certification program, and now it’s just under $20 at Amazon — back at the lowest price we’ve tracked.

Govee LED Strip Lights and Light Bars With Camera $150 $90 at Amazon Govee The Govee Wi-Fi RGBIC strip lights are our favorite LED light strips, and with this deal, you’ll get the strip lights, plus a camera and light bars. The lights perform brilliantly, and the easy-to-use app lets you create warm ambiances and color-changing special effects for entertaining or everyday use. Plus, you get longer lengths and more coverage for less money than the competition. Just be sure to clip the $50 off coupon.

Cast-Iron Always Pan $155 $116 at Our Place Our Place Our Place’s kitchenware is a staple in our editors’ kitchens, thanks to its nonstick versatility and gorgeous designs. Now, the cast-iron version of the brand’s beloved Always Pan is seeing a super-rare discount thanks to the brand’s Sizzle Sale. In our test of the pan, we found that in addition to looking downright lovely, it also performs well and is easy to maintain. The only downside is the high price tag — which is slightly lower today.

Hotor Car Trash Can $25 $9 at Amazon Kai Burkhardt/CNN Need help keeping your car tidy? This Hotor Car Trash Can helped our editor survive a cross-country road trip, thanks to several smart features, including a durable, leakproof inner lining. Now, you can snag one (or one for each car) for just $9 — the lowest price we’ve seen since last summer.