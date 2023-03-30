Today, you’ll find a deal on an OLED TV we love, a discounted Apple MagSafe charger and savings on Vacation sunscreen. All that and more below.

Editor Favorite LG Evo C2 OLED TV $2,500 $1,500 at Woot! LG The LG Evo C2 is an excellent OLED TV for any kind of content, with rich colors, deep blacks and good contrast. Gamers will love support for all the latest tech on each HDMI port and low latency. Right now, you can score a massive 40% off the 65-inch model at Woot!, thanks to the site’s Prime Appreciation Days event happening now.

Coway Spring Allergy Sale Walmart Through tomorrow, Coway is offering up to 25% off on many of its bestselling air purifiers and bidets, so you can keep your home (and behind) clean with ease. Shop these home essentials including the compact Airmega 200M, sleek Airmega AP-1216L and smart Airmega AP-12HHS air purifiers, as well as the budget-friendly Bidetmega 150 and premium Bidetmega 400.

Bando A Spring Break Sale Bando Infuse some color and creativity into your routine with Ban.do’s office, journaling and organization supplies. Now through April 4, you can score up to 50% off select items (including clothes, shoes, travel accessories and more) and get inspired by all the fun that Bando has to offer.

Apple MagSafe Charger $39 $31 at Amazon Apple Down to the lowest price we’ve seen this year, the Apple MagSafe charger is a great wireless solution for iPhone users. The iPhone 12 and 13 can charge twice as fast via MagSafe as they can over standard wireless charging, and the magnets built into the phones and charger ensure perfect alignment every time.

Editor Favorite Vacation Spring Break Sale Vacation Inc. Whether you’re a skin care obsessive or something more casual, you know that sunscreen is essential. Fortunately for your skin and your wallet, you can score a rare discount on Vacation sunscreen — AKA “The World’s Best Smelling Sunscreen” — during a sitewide sale happening now. Whether you go for a spray, spritz, whip or lotion, you’ll find everything you need for SPF protection, all in ultra-cool, 80s-inspired packaging.

More deals to shop

• Today only, save up to $800 on the 2021 iPad Pro at Best Buy — massive savings on one of the most powerful tablets on the market.

• Get your dream TV setup with these Govee Dreamview backlights, on sale now at Best Buy.

• Get a 2018 Kindle Paperwhite starting at just $60 right now — whether you’re going for a steamy beach read or presidential biography, you’ll be able to take your library anywhere.

• Take advantage of the first price drop on this full-featured light-up SodaStream bundle for fizzy drinks at home.

• Get 25% off bestselling pocket tees and more at Carhartt right now.

• Stylish Quay sunglasses are buy one, get one free, now through April 2.

• Get 20% off tech accessories sitewide at Satechi right now.

• Woot! is offering touchless trash cans up to 57% off right now for a cleaner kitchen, hands-free.

• Clean up your car in your own driveway with this Chemical Guys detailing kit, now down to a whopping $29 from its original price of $85.

• Treat your hair and skin to a mulberry silk pillowcase, half off in a bunch of colors at Amazon.

Deals you may have missed

Homesick Candle $38 $17 at Amazon Amazon Celebrate your favorite city with a new scent from Homesick. The candle brand has mastered nostalgic fragrances tied to specific locations, and right now you can get over half off cities from Austin to Boston, Philadelphia to Phoenix and more. It’s the perfect opportunity to scoop up a gift for someone special, or just stock up on new scents for your own home.

CNN Exclusive Deal HigherDose 20% off sitewide with code CNN HigherDose HigherDose’s sauna blanket was a favorite purchase of 2021 by one of our discerning editors. For the wellness-obsessed, the brand offers self-care splurges — red light masks, infrared mats and more — that promise myriad benefits, including better sleep. Right now, Underscored readers can shop HigherDose for less with an exclusive sitewide discount: Simply enter CNN at checkout for 20% off your order (excluding the full-size sauna, subscriptions and bundles), now through March 31.