Just because the Prime Early Access Sale is technically Amazon’s domain doesn’t mean it was the only retailer offering discounts this week. There are plenty of reasons why shoppers may choose to shop from retailers other than Amazon, and we’re all for saving money without sacrificing any of your values. Whether your favorites are only stocked at one place or you’re looking for a personal gift for someone special, these sales have got you covered.

Below, we’ve rounded up a bunch of competing retailers still offering discounts after October Prime Day. Shop big-box alternatives and rare deals at sustainable and small businesses, too.

Spanning every category and price point, these retailers will have you saying, “Amazon who?” in no time.

Best deals from major retailers

Wayfair

• Bed Bath & Beyond: During the Beyond Big Sale, running now through Oct. 16, you’ll find some of the biggest savings of the season on kitchen appliances, dining, decor and more.

• Samsung: Now through Oct. 19, you can save on Samsung appliances, vacuums, tech and more.

• Woot!: The Wootoberfest Event runs through Oct. 14, offering some of the site’s strongest deals of the year.

Best home and decor deals

Aera

• Aera: Get a 30% discount on any purchase of a diffuser through Oct. 13.

• Aura Frames: Shop top-rated digital photo frames sitewide, no code necessary.

• Caraway Home: Right now you can get a discount gorgeous nonstick kitchenware like the Full Bakeware Set, Mini Bakeware Set and Tea Kettle.

• Crate & Barrel: Outfit your home with new furniture and decor and save up to 20%, now through Nov. 2.

• Crate & Kids: During the Fall Savings Event save up to 20% on products across most categories.

• Redbubble: Get 20% off sitewide through Oct. 13.

Best mattresses and bedding deals

• Amerisleep: Get $450 off any mattress with promo code AS450, 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase.

• Avocado: Get eco-friendly (and super-comfortable) mattresses up to $250 off and up to 50% off loungewear and bedding.

• Brooklinen: The fan-favorite bedding brand is offering 15% off sitewide (including its very first holiday collection) from Oct. 11 to 17.

• Casper: Get up to $600 off mattresses from this beloved DTC brand with code OCT2, now through Oct. 16.

• Cozy Earth: During the Cozy Days promo, you can get 30 to 35% off sitewide on luxury bedding and loungewear.

• Eight Sleep: During this Early Fall Sale, get $100 off Pod Mattresses and $50 off on Pod Covers, plus 20% off accessories with the purchase of a Pod or Cover.

• Tempur-Pedic: During the Fall Savings Event at Tempur-Pedic, you can get $300 off the ProBreeze, LuxeBreeze and LuxeAdapt mattresses.

• Vaya: Get $300 off any mattress with code VAYA300.

Best clothing, shoes and accessories deals

Adidas

• Adidas: Score up to 65% off — including an extra 30% off sale items — with code EXTRASALE now through Oct. 13.

• American Eagle: Calling all denim lovers — all jeans are on sale right now at American Eagle through Oct. 13.

• Asos: Get an extra 25% off final sale items with code FINALSALE now through Oct. 14.

• Chico’s: Get 25% off sweaters and denim now through Oct. 15.

• Everlane: Starting Oct. 13, get 20% off full-priced items sitewide, including the new Superfuzz and ReCashmere.

• Gap: Use code SIXTY for up to 60% off sitewide and code ADDIT for 10% off regular price styles.

• Kate Spade: Shop this exclusive sale for 30% off everything sitewide. Use code COZY30 now through Oct. 14.

• Madewell: Get 25% off orders over $100 and 30% off orders over $200 from Oct. 11 through Oct. 26 with code GOSPREE.

• Outdoor Voices: Right on the heels of the Prime Early Access Sale, Outdoor Voices will be offering $25 off orders of $100, $50 off $150 and $75 off $200. Shop the site Oct. 14 through 16.

• Skechers: Getp to 40% off select styles Oct. 12 through 17.

• Swarovski: Get 20% off your purchase with code CLUB20 now through Oct. 16.

• ThirdLove: Save the bestselling, Underscored-approved 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra right now — ThirdLove is offering two bras for $99 now through Oct. 13.

• True Religion: Shop True Religion’s Friends and Family Sale and get up to 50% off sitewide now through Oct. 19.

Best beauty, health and hygiene deals

Act+Acre

• Benefit Cosmetics: You can get 15% off sitewide with code HOWL15 through Oct. 13.

• Make Up For Ever: Shop this Friends & Family Sale and get 25% off sitewide, now through Oct. 16.

• Tatcha: Use code TATCHA20 for 20% off sitewide through Oct. 13.

• Youth to the People: Shop skincare 20% off sitewide with code HOWL20, now through Oct. 13.

Best pet deals

Chewy

• Chewy: Outfit your pet in the cutest costume on the block this Halloween — Chewy is offering BOGO 50% off select treats and mix-and-match costumes.

• Petco: Get up to 50% off sitewide through Oct. 13, plus free delivery with no order minimum.

Best travel deals

Calpak

• American Tourister: You’ll save 25% sitewide — including on kids Disney-themed luggage — right now.

• Ebags: Durable and innovative luggage from Ebags is 20% off sitewide with code FALL20.

• Monos: Shop chic luggage and more now through Oct. 13 — use code AUTUMN2022 for 20% off sitewide.

• Samsonite: Get 20% luggage during this sitewide sale — and an extra 15% off from Oct. 7 through 12.