Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.

Amazon Prime Day is always a great time to be a Nintendo Switch fan. We’re already seeing big discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories for Prime Day 2022, whether you need some extra Joy-Cons for family game night or want to beef up your game collection for some on-the-go gaming during your summer travels. Here are the best savings we’ve spotted so far.

Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo Switch accessory deals