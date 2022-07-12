Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.
Amazon Prime Day is always a great time to be a Nintendo Switch fan. We’re already seeing big discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories for Prime Day 2022, whether you need some extra Joy-Cons for family game night or want to beef up your game collection for some on-the-go gaming during your summer travels. Here are the best savings we’ve spotted so far.
Nintendo Switch game deals
Nintendo Switch Sports is a great way to get moving in games like bowling and tennis — both online and in your living room with friends.
This remote-controlled car game turns your living room into a real-life Mario Kart course, and it's cheaper than ever right now.
This fun, over-the-top soccer game is already on sale just weeks after launching, and is a perfect fit for multiplayer game nights.
You pretty much need Mario Kart 8 Deluxe if you own a Switch, and it's currently $10 off.
This is one of the first discounts we've seen on Pokémon Legends Arceus, which revitalizes the iconic series with breathtaking open-world gameplay.
This epic Lego adventure lets you play through bricked-out versions of all nine Star Wars films, complete with great humor and fun lightsaber action.
This popular workout adventure will have you breaking a sweat while strategically fighting your way through dungeons. What's not to love?
Nintendo Switch accessory deals
This wired controller is a good budget alternative to Nintendo's Pro Controller, and comes in a range of fun Nintendo themes.
This sleek, sturdy case features storage for up to nine game cards and comes in several attractive variations featuring beloved Nintendo characters.
A microSD card is a must for anyone downloading lots of games to their Switch, and this SanDisk model gets you lots of storage for cheap.
The comfy, great-sounding Kraken X is our budget pick for gaming headsets, and it's even more of a no-brainer for less than $25.
The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is our favorite wireless gaming headset, and down to its lowest price.