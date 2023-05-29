Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.

We’re updating this post frequently to make sure you're getting the lowest prices possible on your entire wishlist. 9:07 AM EDT May 29, 2023 Featured deals • Moon Pod: Shop editor-approved adult beanbags and save, thanks to an exclusive offer for Underscored readers: 25% off site wide plus an additional 15% off using code CNN15. • J. Crew: Right now, snag 40% off almost everything, plus an extra 60% off sale styles with code WEEKEND. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s linen shop to airy dresses and chic basics. • Ooni: Whether you go for the Koda 16, our pick for best gas pizza oven, or another model, don’t miss this opportunity to save. When you spend $299 or more at Ooni, you’ll get $50 off with code OONI50 at checkout, now through May 29.

Memorial Day is a great time to save on mattresses, furniture, TVs, appliances and grills — plus, everything you’ll need for the hottest season of the year. So in between taking time to pay tribute to service members who gave their lives for our country and firing up the grill, be sure to shop some of the best sales of the summer right now. Below, we’ve collected are a ton of top-notch deals that are happening now — but hurry, many end today.

Exclusive Memorial Day deals for Underscored readers

• Birthdate: Birthdate’s personalized astrology candles, pendants and more are up to 25% off right now for Underscored readers. Use code CNN25 to save— plus, snag the limited edition Survive Mercury Retrograde Candle to set a calming mood in the midst of chaos (astrologically or otherwise).

• Cocofloss: Save on luxurious, sustainable dental floss (it’s a thing) — everything is 15% off for Underscored readers. Simply use code CNN15 at checkout.

• Nolah Sleep: Our readers can score 35% off mattresses, plus 2 free pillows with code CNN5OFF — an exclusive 5% off in addition to the on-site discount.

• Saatva: Score $375 off any order of $1000 with this exclusive link for Underscored readers — no code necessary.

• Slumberland: Now through June 10, our readers can take $25 off purchases of $100 or more using code CNNEXCLUSIVE.

• Tushy: Underscored readers get early access to Tushy’s Memorial Day Sale. Shop now and use code CNN25 for 25% off all bidets and bundles.

Memorial Day deals from major retailers

Wayfair

• Amazon: You can always count on Amazon to bring sizzling sales to the table — and right now you can shop all-time low prices across every category.

• ﻿Bloomingdale’s: Get up to 40% off summer essentials, plus take $25 off when you spend $100 on select items and use code TAKE25.

• eBay: Take an extra 15% off a ton of products — from headphones to air purifiers to running shoes — using code MEMORIALDAY23.

• Ikea: Outfit your home with well-designed, affordable furniture from Ikea: right now, a bunch of outdoor furniture, plus appliances, shelving, lighting and more is up to 40% off.

• Lowe’s: Shop all things home improvement and outdoor living during the Memorial Day sale at Lowe’s.

• REI: The REI Anniversary Sale means savings of up to 30% across gear, apparel and more — plus even more deals for members. Use code ANNIV23 at checkout.

• Target: Shop for sunny days ahead with up to 30% off patio furniture, vacuums, kids’ toys and much, much more.

• The Home Depot: Shop this massive Memorial Day Sale and score deep discounts on appliances, grills and more.

• Walmart: Shop deals on everything from grills to beauty to kitchen appliances.

• Wayfair: Shop the mega-retailer for deals up to 70% off indoor and outdoor furniture, appliances, decor and more.

Memorial Day tech and appliance deals

Save on laptops, TVs, home security systems and more

Roku

• Blueair: If allergy season has got you sneezing, invest in an air purifier — select models are now up to 60% off at Blueair.

• Courant: Keep your devices charged up this summer with Courant’s chic tech accessories. Get 20% off sitewide through June 18.

• Lenovo: Get up to 75% off during Lenovo’s Memorial Day Sale, with laptops starting at just $229.

• Levoit: Get 15% off sitewide and save on bestselling air purifiers, humidifiers, and vacuums with code MD15.

• Roku: The Roku Ultra is one of the most affordable high-end streaming players currently available, and has long been our pick for the best streaming device overall. Right now, score deals on a vast selection of Roku devices.

• Satechi: The tech accessories brand is offering 20% off sitewide MEMORIAL20, or 25% off orders over $150 with code MEMORIAL25

• Twelve South: Now through May 29, shop tech and WFH accessories 20% off sitewide.

• Windmill: Shop the innovative (and editor-approved) AC units at their lowest price of the season, with $40 off the Original and $50 off the new Whispertech units.

• Whirlpool: Get deep discounts on popular appliances, plus free delivery and installation when you spend $1,000 now through June 7.

Save on mattresses, sheets, weighted blankets and more

Saatva

• Amerisleep: You can get $450 off any mattress with code AS450 right now, plus 30% off adjustable bed bundles, 20% off pillows and more.

• Avocado: Sustainably-made mattresses and bedding are up to 30% off, no code needed.

• Bear Mattress: Use code MEMDAY for 35% off sitewide, plus get free accessories worth up to $400 with the purchase of a mattress.

• Beautyrest: Rest easy with up to $900 off your purchase of a Black or Black Hybrid mattress. Sale ends June 13.

• Big Blanket Co.: Get up to $100 on ultra-cozy (and editor-favorite) blankets, bedding and hoodies — the more you spend, the more you’ll save.

• Big Fig: Mattresses ideal for plus-size sleepers are up to $400 off with code MEMDAY, now through June 6.

• Birch: Get 25% off sitewide plus 2 Free Eco-Rest Pillows with a mattress purchase. Use code MEMORIALDAY25 to save.

• Boll & Branch: Get 20% off bedding bundles plus a free limited-edition Striped Beach Towel when you spend $299.

• Brentwood Home: Get 10% off mattresses, bedding and more sitewide with code HONOR, now through June 5.

• Brooklinen: Everything is 20% off at Brooklinen now through May 31, so swap out your stuffy winter bedding and relax in the softest linen sheets or rest your head on a pillow we love.

• Brooklyn Bedding: Get 30% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL30.

• Casper: Now through June 6, the beloved DTC brand is offering 20% off mattresses, pillows and sheets sitewide, plus 10% off everything else.

• Cocoon by Sealy: Mattresses are 35% off right now, plus you’ll get free sheets and pillows with your purchase.

• Coop: Shop bedding, pillows and more at 15% off sitewide, now through May 29.

• Coyuchi: In a rare sale, Coyuchi is offering up to 70% off clearance, including bestselling blankets, bedding, robes and more.

• Cozy Earth: This Underscored-favorite (and Oprah-approved) brand is offering our readers 30% off all orders — no minimum spend. Just use code CNNSALE at checkout.

• Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 70% off bedding, sheets and home decor, now through May 30.

• Eight Sleep: Get $250 off a mattress cover, $100 off accessories, plus more savings.

• Essentia: Through the end of May, score 25% off sitewide.

• Ettitude: Breathable and silky soft, Ettitude’s bamboo sheets (and more!) are 23% off sitewide.

• Helix: Helix is offering 25% off and 2 free Dream Pillows with a mattress purchase — just use code MEMORIALDAY25.

• Leesa: Get $700 off select mattresses plus 2 free pillows with your order.

• Loftie: Shop thoughtful bedroom essentials — the Loftie Alarm Clock and Lamp — and get 25% off with code MEMORIALDAY25.

• Luna: Shop high-end, eco-friendly sleep products and get 15% off with code MEMORIAL15.

• Marlow Pillow: From the minds that brought you Brooklinen, Marlow pillows offer comfort and versatility for all sleepers. Right now, score 20% off sitewide, plus even more savings when you buy multiple pillows.

• My Sheets Rock: Shop some of our favorite cooling sheets on sale now.

• Nest Bedding: Score early Memorial Day savings with up to half off mattresses, 30% off bedding and more.

• Parachute: A rare sale at this bestselling bedding brand means you can take 20% off mattresses, bed frames, furniture, sheets, robes and more. Parachute only runs 2 major sales per year, so stock up now through May 29.

• Sealy: Score 20% off with code P20 plus find additional savings on mattresses sitewide.

• Serta: Save up hundreds on a variety of mattresses for any type of sleeper before the sale ends June 13.

• Sleep Number: Score up to 20% off select bedding and BOGO 50% off all pillows.

• Tempur-Pedic: This month, save 30% off sitewide with code CLOUD30.

• The Company Store: Now through May 29, shop 40% off bedding, bath and more.

• Tuft & Needle: Don’t miss this opportunity to save up to $775 on mattresses and up to 40% on bedding and furniture, now through May 29.

• Vaya: Sleep soundly with deals on mattresses, pillows and bedding through the end of the month.

• Yana Sleep: Yana’s editor-favorite body pillow — and the rest of the site — is 20% off sitewide with code MEMDAY2023, now through May 31.

• Zoma: Don’t miss this promo: get $150 off any mattress with code WIN150 and 20% off sports pillows and body pillows with code MDPILLOWS.

Save on sofas, rugs, desks and more

Burrow

• ABC Carpet & Home: Get up to 30% off unique rugs, home furnishings, decor and more now through May 30.

• Albany Park: Get up to 30% off select furniture bestsellers, including the bestselling Kova sofa in beige.

• Apt2B: Apt2B’s biggest sale ever means 20% off storewide and up to 35% off orders of$6,499 or more.

• Article: Shop modern furniture and decor for less — get up to 30% off hundreds of items through May 29.

• Ashley: Get furniture, mattresses and more for less thanks to these Memorial Day promos.

• Benchmade Modern: Now through May 31, take 20% off custom sofas and sectionals, as well as upholstered bed frames, accent chairs, sleeper sofas and more.

• Burrow: Shop up to 60% off bestsellers, including new outdoor Relay collection, now through June 4.

• Castlery: Get up to $550 off your order thanks to tiered savings on furniture from Castlery, now through June 4.

• CB2: Through the end of the month, get up to half off decor and furniture, including outdoor furniture.

• Edloe Finch: Chic mid-century modern furniture is up to 25% off right now.

• Fernish: Now through May 31, take 75% off your first month of rental when you use code MAY 75 and spend at least $149 per month.

• Homebody: Get 10% off Homebody’s comfortable, customized furniture with code SUMMER10.

• Interior Define: You’ll score 20% off sitewide on customizable furniture, now through May 31.

• Joybird: You can get up to 35% off Joybird’s gorgeous and customizable furniture right now.

• Kathy Kuo: Shop the Memorial Day sale and get up to 35% off furniture, lighting and home decor sitewide.

• Lovesac: Shop deals on comfortable and customizable home furniture built to last a lifetime — everything is 25% off through May 29.

• Overstock: One of Overstock’s biggest sales of the year is here, meaning you can score steep discounts throughout the month of May on thousands of home, kitchen and outdoor items.

• Raymour & Flanigan: Get up to 30% off furniture and mattresses during this Memorial Day sale.

• Riley: Enjoy 20% off sitewide at the furniture retailer using code MDW20, now through May 29.

• Rove Concepts: Save on modern and mid-century furniture during this Memorial Day sale.

• Ruggable: Get washable rugs 15% off sitewide and 20% off the Summer Favorites collection with code MD23.

• Sundays: Shop thoughtfully designed modern furniture from DTC home brand Sundays and get 15% off sitewide through the end of May.

• The Citizenry: The sustainable home decor brand is offering a bunch of customer favorites up to 30% off through May 30.

• The Inside: Shop classic, customizable home furnishings are up to 20% off when you spend $499 and use code MDW2023 at checkout.

Memorial Day outdoor and patio deals

Save on grills, tools, patio furniture, camping gear and more

Ooni

• Backcountry: Get up to 50% off outdoor gear and apparel.

• BBQ Guys: Get up to 60% off grills, outdoor cookware, furniture and more.

• BioLite: Shop off-grid power products, headlamps, camp stoves as well as an Underscored-approved fire pit, up to 25% off during this sitewide sale.

• BrüMate: Shop bestselling insulated and leak proof drinkware — almost everything is 20% off sitewide with code SUMMER20.

• Crate & Barrel: Get up to 20% off select outdoor furniture, decor and grilling, plus 20% off upholstery and more.

• Goal Zero: Get 20% off solar panels, power stations and more.

• Hydro Flask: Shop some of our favorite water bottles — plus a variety of other drinkware, coolers, kitchenware and more — at 25% off sitewide.

• Kenyon Grills: Shop the Spring Into Summer Sale and ger 20% off all grills, plus 25% off grill accessories and cookware.

• Neighbor: Shop this DTC sustainable outdoor furniture brand through May 29 at 15% off sitewide. Just be sure to use code MEMORIAL15 at checkout.

• Ooni: Whether you go for the Koda 16, our pick for best gas pizza oven, or another model, don’t miss this opportunity to save. When you spend $299 or more at Ooni, you’ll get $50 off with code OONI50 at checkout, now through May 29.

• Outer: Shop gorgeous outdoor furniture and get 5% off sitewide — and 30% off brown wicker.

• Solo Stove: Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Solo Stove has to offer. From fire pits to pizza ovens and more, the brand makes outdoor gatherings that much better. Right now, you can score up to 45% off sitewide — plus, get a free Mesa with the purchase of any fire pit bundle.

• Sunday: Shop the non-toxic yard and garden care brand and get 30% off custom lawn plans, now through June 2.

• Sunvilla: Get 20% off all outdoor seating and dining furniture with code REFRESH23 to, well, refresh your outdoor space.

• ThermoWorks: Take 25% off our favorite meat thermometer, the Thermapen One, plus up to half off other grilling accessories.

• Villa Outdoors: Through the end of May, Villa Outdoors is offering 20% off seating, fire pits and more with code MEM23.

• Yellow Leaf Hammocks: Lounge outside this summer for less — get 20% off all hammocks and hanging chairs with code BESTSUMMEREVER.

Memorial Day home decor and office deals

Save on wall art, candles, stationery and more

Birthdate Candle Co.

• Aera: Shop essential oil diffusers 30% off now through May 29.

• Anthropologie: Enjoy up to 40% off Anthro’s gorgeous home collection through May 29.

• Bando: Get 30% off sitewide — on planners, apparel, accessories and more with code SAVE30.

• Birthdate: Birthdate’s personalized astrology candles, pendants and more are up to 25% off right now for Underscored readers. Use code CNN25 to save— plus, snag the limited edition Survive Mercury Retrograde Candle to set a calming mood in the midst of chaos (astrologically or otherwise).

• Dorai Home: Get 20% off bundles of unique bath mats, dish racks and more for your home.

• Hay: Decor and furniture are up to 40% off at the Scandinavian home retailer.

• Homesick: Homesick candles make perfect gifts for party hosts, graduates, dads or anyone else, and right now you can take advantage of a BOGO 50% off sale.

• Lalo: Shop baby and toddler essentials and get up to 20% off, depending how much you spend.

• Lightology: Saving on lighting is always a bright idea — enjoy up to 20% off select brands sitewide.

• MagicLinen: This European home textile and clothing brand from Europe is offering up to 20% off sitewide.

• Maisonette: Kids’ clothing, unique homeware, gifts and more are up to 40% off — plus get an extra 10% off sale items with code EXTRA10.

• MoMA Design Store: Shop unique, design-forward homewares and more and score $20 off orders of$100 or more or $40 off orders of $200 or more with code SHOPMOMA.

• Onsen: Unlike typical plush terry options, waffle-knit Onsen towels are super absorbent and quick drying. Best of all, they’re 20% off sitewide this weekend.

• Package Free: Sustainable essentials and subscriptions for your home are seriously discounted right now — use code SUMMER to save on cleaning supplies, food storage, makeup, tote bags and much, much more.

• Papier: Add some flair to your desk setup and get 15% off all Papier stationery now through May 30.

• Rifle Paper Co.: Everything from stationery to furniture to apparel is 25% off during this sitewide sale — use code BLOOM25 for the savings.

• Saatchi Art: Now through May 31 get 20% off originals over $3000 with code MEMORIALART20, or 15% off all other originals with code MEMORIALART15.

• Society6: Score up to 50% off art prints, homeware and more through May 30.

• The Container Store: Right now, spend $100 getting organized and get 25% off your order.

• Vitruvi: Vitruvi specializes in essential oil diffusers that provide a satisfying multisensory experience, and right now everything is 20% off sitewide.

Memorial Day kitchen and dining deals

Our Place

• EveryPlate: Get meals for as little as $1.49 each with code EPMDW2023 from the budget-friendly meals service.

• Factor: Nutritious prepared meals are up to half off with code FACTORMDW2023.

• Food52: Take up to 25% off unique kitchenware, home decor and more sitewide with code SUMMER.

• Gir: Shop good-looking kitchen tools for less, thanks to this sitewide sale at Gir.

• Great Jones: Shop gorgeous cookware and bakeware from Great Jones is 25% sitewide through May 29 — just use code MDW25.

• Green Chef: Get up to 60% off plus free shipping with code GCMDW2023 and save on sustainable, organic and special allergy-friendly foods.

• GreenPan: Shop our favorite nonstick pans and more — everything at GreenPan is 40% off with code FLAG40.

• HelloFresh: Get 16 free meals plus free shipping from the popular meal kit delivery service with code HFMDW2023.

• Made In: Get up to 30% off Made In’s quality cookware, bakeware, tableware, and knives now through May 31.

• Misfits Market: Use code CNN15 for $15 off your first order quality groceries that help to reduce food waste.

• Nutribullet: Get 25% off the Grain Cooker and Food Processor with code USAMEMORIAL, now through May 29.

• Our Place: Internet-favorite brand Our Place is hosting a Spring Sale with up to 25% off all its bestselling products, including the much-loved Always Pan, versatile ovenware sets, stylish tableware and much, much more.

• Partners: Coffee (and tea!) lovers can score 20% off all coffee, tea, cold brew, instant coffees and more.

• SodaStream: Add some sparkle to your hydration with 20% off sitewide.

• Umamicart: Shop this online Asian grocer now and get 20% off meats, seafood and produce with code HELLOSUN.

• W&P: A favorite brand among our editors, W&P is offering up to 25% off sitewide through May 24 — so it’s a great time to save on innovative containers for food and drink as well as utensils, popcorn poppers, ice cube trays and more.

Memorial Day beauty deals

Natasha Hatendi/CNN

• Act + Acre: Editor-favorite brand Act+Acre is hosting its biggest sale of the year — treat your tresses for less with 30% off sitewide, now through June 4.

• Billie: If you’re seeking that flawless summer shave, consider the Underscored-favorite Billie razor kit. Throughout May, the brand is offering 20% off any order of $20 or more with code TAKE20.

• Bliss: Shop the annual Friends & Family sale at Bliss and get 30% off everything, now through May 30.

• Bubble Skincare: Shop the popular skin care brand and get 20% off sitewide for Memorial Day with code MDW.

• Coco & Eve: Get 20% off self tanner, SPF and more sitewide.

• ColourPop Cosmetics: Take 30% off sitewide through May 29.

• Dermstore: Dermstore’s Summer Sale means you’ll get up to 20% off sitewide and free shipping on skin care and makeup.

• DevaCurl: The curly hair care brand is hosting its Summer Kickoff sale with 25% off sitewide with code SUMMERCURLS.

• Drybar: Shop hair dryers, brushes, hair care products and more, all up to 30% off sitewide — and get the blowout look at home.

• Elizabeth Arden: Use code REFRESH at checkout to take advantage of a tiered promo: 20% off a $50 purchase, 25% off a $75 purchase and 30% off a $100 purchase, plus free shipping.

• Fresh: Shop Fresh skin care and get up to 30% off — the more you spend, the more you’ll save.

• Hai: Upgrade your “Everything Shower” with the Hai Smart Showerhead, now $149, and the new spa-like Infusions Smart Showerhead, now $198.

• Hey Dewy: Pint-sized humidifiers for your skin are 20% off with code MEMDAY20.

• IT Cosmetics: Shop beauty at 25% off sitewide, plus a gift with purchases of $75 or more.

• Kitsch: Shop beauty, hair care and more and get 20% off sitewide with code MEMDAY20.

• Korres: Get 25% off Greek skincare sitewide through Nov. 29.

• Kosas: Shop bestselling beauty for less — Kosas makeup sets are up to 50% off.

• Loops: Get 20% off face masks and more skin care sitewide.

• Macy’s: Get 50% off all beauty products at Macy’s during the retailer’s 10 Days of Glam.

• Murad: Shop science-baked skincare from Murad and get a free full-sized sunscreen when you spend $100 or more.

• Nécessaire: Shop Nécessaire skin care now and get free gifts with your purchase.

• NuFACE: Get 20% off last chance beauty devices through May 30.

• OffCourt: Body wash and fragrance designed for active lifestyles are 15% off with code MDW15.

• Ouai: Get 20% off select bundles at this editor-approved hair care company.

• Selfmade: This brand combines skin care with emotional well being, creating thoughtful products that are now up to $30 off your purchase.

• Skinstore: A wide array of skin care is up to 50% off sitewide right now.

• Soko Glam: Whether you’re replenishing your skin care faves or looking to upgrade your current routine, don’t miss this sitewide sale at Soko Glam, the K-beauty retailer offering a curated selection of bestselling brands. Now through May 31, get 30% off a bunch of coveted brands.

• Tata Harper: Shop premium Tata Harper skin care right now and get 20% off plus a free body brush and body scrub when you spend $300 or more. Use code MDW2023.

• The Beachwaver Co: Score savings of 40% off sitewide on this innovative curling iron.

• Twenty/Twenty Beauty: Developed by a board-certified ophthalmologist, Twenty/Twenty Beauty products promote eye and skin health — and you can get 25% off now through May 29.

• Ulta: Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event means discounts on tons of holy-grail brands, now through June 3. Plus, shop the surprise Memorial Day sale for 15% off makeup with code MAKEUP15.

• Violet Grey: Shop a curated selection of beauty and skincare at Violet Grey and get up to 50% off, now through May 29.

Memorial Day fitness and health deals

Save on exercise equipment, bidets, oral care and more

Cocofloss

• Bala: Use code MEMORIALDAYBALA to save 20% on innovative exercise equipment (including the viral Bala Bangles ankle weights).

• Bowflex: Shop deals on home gym equipment, including treadmills and Max Trainers.

• Cloud Paper: Bamboo toilet paper is 15% off for new subscribers with code MEMORIAL-DAY15 right now.

• Cubii: Under-desk treadmills are on sale from Cubii — get $50 off orders of $300 or more with code SHOP50.

• HigherDose: For the wellness-obsessed, the brand offers self-care splurges — red light masks, infrared mats and more — that promise myriad benefits, including better sleep. Right now, get 20% off sitewide with code MDW2023.

• Hydrow: Now through May 29, get up to $650 off the Hydrow Rower and Wave Rower and a subscription, and upgrade your fitness at home.

• Lifepro: Get up to 20% off fitness products sitewide through May 31.

• Therabody: Save on a variety of percussive massage guns plus more muscle recovery devices through May 20.

Memorial Day clothing, shoes and accessories deals

Save on athleticwear, intimates, jewelry and more

Parade

• Adidas: Shop athletic gear and loungewear up to 40% off right now.

• Allbirds: This Underscored-favorite brand is offering up to 40% off a ton of men’s and women’s footwear styles throughout the month of May.

• Alterre: Take 20% off summer sandals in the Memorial Day Sale collection with code SANDAL20.

• Aurate: Get 30% off your order of dainty, high quality jewelry with code with code MEMORIAL30.

• Caddis: Shop the Semi-Annual Sale at Caddis and get steep discounts on bestselling eyewear styles, with frames starting at just $50.

• Cole Haan: Get up to 50% off sitewide, plus additional perks in the coming weeks.

• Commando: Get 20% off select full-price items now through May 29.

• Crap Eyewear: Chic, editor-favorite sunglasses are up to half off sitewide through the weekend.

• Crocs: Get up to half off select Crocs styles this Memorial Day.

• Cuup: Get 30% off everything — from bras to bathing suits and more — from this editor-favorite brand.

• DSW: Channel your inner (budget-friendly) Carrie Bradshaw with these shoe savings — shop 25% off during DSW’s Friends and Family with code FRIENDLY25.

• Eddie Bauer: Shop bestsellers, new arrivals and your summer essentials up to half off.

• Everlane: Shop the Memorial Day sale at Everlane for up to 30% off hundreds of summer styles, including classic linen and denim pieces.

• Eyebuydirect: During this Memorial Day sale, get discounts on frames and lenses from Eyebuydirect and designer brands.

• Girlfriend Collective: Spend $125 and get 20% off your order, with the discount applying in-cart.

• GlassesUSA: Get 30% off eyeglasses from brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol and more with code ICON30.

• Hanky Panky: Looking to update your underwear drawer? Now through May 31, Hanky Panky is offering a variety of deals on thongs, underwear and bras, plus loungewear, pajamas and more.

• Harper Wilde: Invest in some new bras and score 20% off sitewide at Harper Wilde.

• Hoka: Whether you’re training for your next race or just wandering around town, Hoka sneakers keep you comfortable and supported. Right now, get up to 20% off select footwear.

• Huckberry: Hundreds of products are newly marked down at Huckberry now through May 28.

• Indochino: Get 20% off menswear sitewide with code WEEKEND.

• J. Crew: Right now, snag 40% off almost everything, plus an extra 60% off sale styles with code WEEKEND. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s linen shop to airy dresses and chic basics.

• Jenni Kayne: Luxe yet minimalist wardrobe essentials and homeware are 20% off at Jenni Kayne with MDWEVENT.

• LensDirect: Use code MEMO23 for 40% off eyewear, lens replacement and sunglasses, plus 20% off contacts.

• Lisa Says Gah: Get 20% off vacation-ready styles from this boutique site.

• Lucky Brand: Get up to 40% off storewide, with denim at 30% off an an extra 15% off your order when you spend $150 or more.

• Lunya: Save up to 40% on bestselling styles, including the beloved washable silk collection, now through May 29.

• Madewell: Get 30% off your purchase with code WARMUP to stock up on summer essentials, now through May 30.

• MeUndies: Shop underwear 50% off sitewide at MeUndies, now through May 30.

• Naadam: Shop chic cashmere sweaters and much more, now through May 26 — get 25% off with code MDW25.

• Native Shoes: The sustainable shoe brand is 25% off select styles until May 29 — no code needed.

• Nisolo: Get up to 50% off select styles of Nisolo’s responsibly made footwear with code SUMMER25.

• Nordstrom Rack: The Clear the Rack Sale has kicked off, and you can score an extra 25% off clearance items for a limited time.

• Outdoor Voices: During the Summer Favorites Sale at OV, get 30% off select styles, including exercise dresses, crop tops, pullovers, leggings and more.

• Parade: At Parade’s Summer Sale, get 30% sitewide and 40% off orders of $125 or more, including sleep, swim and bralettes.

• Prive Revaux: Shop sunglasses, prescription eyeglasses and more during this BOGO sale, happening now when you use code SPLASHSALE at checkout.

• Proof: Shop leak proof period underwear for less.

• Revolve: Get 20% off beauty at Revolve now through May 26.

• Ssense: Take up to 50% off a ton of luxury fashion and chic independent brands — everything from Golden Goose to Ganni and Converse to Cartier and much, much more.

• Thousand Fell: Get 25% off all shoes, plus free shipping, at this editor-favorite brand with code SUMMER25.

• Tommy John: Save now on outfits perfect for lazy Sundays, working from home and self care nights — Tommy John is offering 30% off sitewide for orders $150 and up.

• Tory Burch: Get up to 40% off a bunch of styles and upgrade your wardrobe for summer.

• Universal Standard: Universal Standard’s size-inclusive, on-trend styles are seeing major discounts right now. If you’re refreshing your summer wardrobe, it’s a great time to shop timeless fashion in sizes 00 to 40.

• Urban Outfitters: A bunch of summer wardrobe classics — tanks shorts, sunglasses and more — are up to half off at Urban.

• Vitamin A Swim: Get 25% off select swimwear, coverups and accessories with code POOLSIDE25.

• Verloop: The AAPI and family owned knit brand Verloop is offering 25% sitewide with code SUMMERVIBES.

• Year of Ours: Chic workout sets and more are on sale thanks to a 25% sitewide discount, now through May 29.

• Zappos: Zappos’ prices just got even lower thanks to the Joyfest promo, happening now through May 29. Save up to 60% on everything you need from brands like Sam Edelman, Adidas, Asics, Cole Haan, and many more.

Memorial Day pet deals

Save on treats, toys, carriers and more

Wild One

• Bocce’s Bakery: Shop pet food and treats and get 30% off sitewide with code MEMDAY.

• Chewy: Get up to 30% off select pet furniture, toys and more.

• Diggs: Use code MDW20 for 20% off pet essentials like dog crates, beds, harnesses and more.

• Fable Pets: Spoil your pet with everything from enriching dog toys to innovative accessories to design-forward crates. Right now, you can get 20% off your order with code MMD23.

• Tuft + Paw: Cat lovers know that our feline companions deserve to be spoiled with everything nice. Right now Tuft + Paw, a favorite brand among Underscored editors, is offering BOGO 40% off select cat furniture with code SPRINGFLING, plus free shipping with code SECRETSHIPPING.

• West & Willow: West & Willow’s custom pet portraits make a perfect gift for anyone with a furry friend — and now you can score 20% off sitewide with code MDAY.

• Wild One: When it comes to stylish pet accessories — think minimalist design and chic jewel tones, all constructed with utility and comfort in mind — Wild One is the brand to know. When you spend $100 or more throughout the rest of May, you’ll get a free Moonstone Tennis Tumble with your order.

Memorial Day travel deals

Save on suitcases, neck pillows, carryons and more

Calpak

• American Tourister: Shop luggage and travel accessories 30% off sitewide.

• Cabeau: Use code MEML20 for 20% off travel essentials sitewide, including the Cabeau Evolution S3, our pick for the best travel pillow.

• Calpak: Just in time for summer travel, get 45% off all full-price luggage.

• eBags: Gear up for summer travels with 40% off sitewide now through June 6.

• Le Sportsac: Now through May 30, shop stylish bags and Le Sportsac and get 20% off orders of $150, or $25 off orders of $200.

• Monos: Now through May 29, shoppers can get up to 20% off sitewide plus an additional 10% off with code MEMORIAL.

• Samsonite: Gear up for summer travel with new luggage from Samsonite. Right now, the brand is offering 30% off sitewide for Memorial Day.

• State Bags: Get 20% off sitewide through May 29 and save on luggage, duffle bags, weekenders, backpacks, fanny packs and more.

• Travelpro: The brand used by crews at 90+ airlines is offering 15% off sitewide through June 1.

When do Memorial Day 2023 sales start?

Memorial Day, a holiday to commemorate Americans who died while serving in the military, falls on the last Monday of May each year. In 2023, Memorial Day falls on May 29, 2023. The three-day-long weekend starts on Friday, May 26, and marks the unofficial start of summer with barbecues and other outdoor celebrations.

Most Memorial Day sales will start during the week leading up to Memorial Day — this year on May 22 — and last through Memorial Day itself, May 29.

What to buy at Memorial Day sales

If this Memorial Day is anything like last year’s, you’ll find all-time low prices on mattresses, furniture, appliances, vacuums, TVs, grills and more, and it could be your last chance to save big on certain items until Black Friday. We also expect to see bargains on outdoor items like lawnmowers, grills, patio furniture and more as shoppers gear up for summer.

That’s not all, though — we also expect deals across categories like beauty and fashion (last year saw sales from Glossier, Adidas, Nordstrom Rack and more) as well as kitchen (think must-haves like Vitamix, Le Creuset and KitchenAid), travel, pets and more.

Plus, you’ll find deals on a ton of Underscored-approved products, so you’ll always get solid bang for your buck — think AirPods, MacBooks, Bose headphones, the Samsung Frame TV and much, much more.

How to prepare for Memorial Day 2023

Since virtually all major retailers — and many small businesses — will be offering savings and promotions for Memorial Day, it’s wise to make a list of what you need before the deals drop. Take stock of your home and consider what could use replacing or upgrading, and keep in mind that the holiday is an especially smart time to shop for big-ticket items.

Furthermore, big-box retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and more are likely to reward members with early and exclusive deals, so if you haven’t already signed up for those programs, now’s a great time to do so. Deals on especially coveted deals aren’t likely to last, so one-click purchasing ensures you don’t miss your opportunity to score the lowest price.

How to find the best Memorial Day 2023 sales

Early Memorial Day deals may not be labeled as such, so look out for sitewide spring sales, Mother’s Day sales and the like. That said, be aware that prices may drop even lower over Memorial Day weekend, so patience could save you a few extra bucks.

Browsing the sale sections of your go-to retailers can’t hurt, but if you’d rather spend your holiday weekend barbecuing with family and friends than scouring the internet, you’re better off trusting the experts. (That’s us, your trusty CNN Underscored editors.)